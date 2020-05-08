Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Politics
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world? Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown. 11 May 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
A minute of mindfulness
arrow_forward
Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

Dr. Alice Ashwell is the Founder of the Dementia Connections SA.



More episodes from A minute of mindfulness

Minute of Mindfulness with Natalia Baker

8 May 2020 2:04 PM

Natalia Baker is a leader of consciousness in South Africa.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Daria Rasmussen

7 May 2020 2:14 PM

Daria Rasmussen is the owner of Bliss and Stars retreat in Cedarberg. She is a mindful mediation instructor.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Sue Cooper

6 May 2020 4:24 PM

Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist who teaches meditation and facilitates "Open the Heart and Still the Mind" silent retreats and courses.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Dr. David Rosenstein

6 May 2020 2:22 PM

Dr. David Rosenstein is a Clinical Psychologist and Behaviour Therapist and works at Vincent Pallotti Hospital.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of mindfulness with Ilana Fintz

1 May 2020 2:10 PM

Ilana Fintz is the co-founder of Spiritfest and Gururamdas yoga School and Meditation Centre in the Gardens.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Cindy Fintz

30 April 2020 2:16 PM

Cindy Fintz is breathwork and mindful movement instructor.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Refiloe Nyoni

28 April 2020 2:08 PM

Refiloe Nyoni is the CEO at Mindful Revolution, an organization that specialises in mindfulness, neuroscience and psychology.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Francoise Gallet

27 April 2020 1:52 PM

Francoise Gallet is a coach and facilitator working in the field of organisational and personal development.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Mandy Johnson

24 April 2020 2:14 PM

Mandy Johnson is a Mindfulness-Based Coach & Facilitator based in Cape Town. Mandy has always had a passion for the human condition and how society can become more compassionate.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

Business Local

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

Local Lifestyle

SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back

Politics

EWN Highlights

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

11 May 2020 8:28 PM

Motshekga meets MECs, teacher unions, SGBs to discuss school reopening plans

11 May 2020 7:20 PM

Madagascar virus potion scorned because it's from Africa: president

11 May 2020 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA