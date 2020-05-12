Minute of Mindfulness with Ruth Levin-Vorster

Streaming issues? Report here
Constitutionality of the lockdown & PRE-SPEECH ANALYSIS
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
President to address nation - TAKING SPEECH LIVE
Post-speech analysis
Post speech reax - Economist responds
Lumkile Mondi
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 117 The Western Cape has recorded seven new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 117. 13 May 2020 6:41 PM
Professor says 'distorted' death rate and 'emotional numbers' linked to Covid-19 A former public health professor says he's concerned that distorted data is being used to justify the continued lockdown in SA. 13 May 2020 5:58 PM
Appeal for 50 000 masks for patients to Groote Schuur hospital Dr Zameer Brey from Groote Schuur explains that many patients arrive at there using scarves or sweaters instead of cloth masks. 13 May 2020 5:22 PM
Ramaphosa to address South Africans on lockdown restrictions President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing concerns about the level 4 lockdown regulations. 13 May 2020 3:07 PM
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout? That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 13 May 2020 2:24 PM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
Car sales and repairs reopen, but no clarity on motor licensing offices just yet Car dealerships and repair shops have been allowed to reopen under very strict conditions, explains consumer journo Wendy Knowler. 13 May 2020 5:17 PM
Will the SABC ask punch-drunk, longsuffering taxpayers for yet another bailout? That [request for an additional bailout] will come up this evening, reckons EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 13 May 2020 2:24 PM
Western Cape wants national govt to drop its nonsensical e-commerce restrictions Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the national government's restriction on e-commerce activities does not make sense. 13 May 2020 12:09 PM
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it's as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
A minute of mindfulness
Minute of Mindfulness with Ruth Levin-Vorster

Minute of Mindfulness with Ruth Levin-Vorster

Ruth is a registered mediator and specializes in Interpersonal Communication.



Minute of Mindfulness with Kerry Magnus

12 May 2020 1:53 PM

Kerry is a holistic psychologist and BodyTalk practitioner who uses a specialised body
and mind approach to overcome stress-related imbalance, trauma, chronic fatigue and
burnout.

Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

11 May 2020 1:50 PM

Dr. Alice Ashwell is the Founder of the Dementia Connections SA.

Minute of Mindfulness with Natalia Baker

8 May 2020 2:04 PM

Natalia Baker is a leader of consciousness in South Africa.

Minute of Mindfulness with Daria Rasmussen

7 May 2020 2:14 PM

Daria Rasmussen is the owner of Bliss and Stars retreat in Cedarberg. She is a mindful mediation instructor.

Minute of Mindfulness with Sue Cooper

6 May 2020 4:24 PM

Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist who teaches meditation and facilitates "Open the Heart and Still the Mind" silent retreats and courses.

Minute of Mindfulness with Dr. David Rosenstein

6 May 2020 2:22 PM

Dr. David Rosenstein is a Clinical Psychologist and Behaviour Therapist and works at Vincent Pallotti Hospital.

Minute of mindfulness with Ilana Fintz

1 May 2020 2:10 PM

Ilana Fintz is the co-founder of Spiritfest and Gururamdas yoga School and Meditation Centre in the Gardens.

Minute of Mindfulness with Cindy Fintz

30 April 2020 2:16 PM

Cindy Fintz is breathwork and mindful movement instructor.

Minute of Mindfulness with Refiloe Nyoni

28 April 2020 2:08 PM

Refiloe Nyoni is the CEO at Mindful Revolution, an organization that specialises in mindfulness, neuroscience and psychology.

