Minute of Mindfulness with Thobi Zulu

Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129 The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to... 14 May 2020 4:16 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He's showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it's as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
A minute of mindfulness
Minute of Mindfulness with Thobi Zulu

Minute of Mindfulness with Thobi Zulu

Thobi Zulu is a mindfulness practitioner.



Minute of Mindfulness with Ruth Levin-Vorster

13 May 2020 1:50 PM

Ruth is a registered mediator and specializes in Interpersonal Communication.

Minute of Mindfulness with Kerry Magnus

12 May 2020 1:53 PM

Kerry is a holistic psychologist and BodyTalk practitioner who uses a specialised body
and mind approach to overcome stress-related imbalance, trauma, chronic fatigue and
burnout.

Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

11 May 2020 1:50 PM

Dr. Alice Ashwell is the Founder of the Dementia Connections SA.

Minute of Mindfulness with Daria Rasmussen

7 May 2020 2:14 PM

Daria Rasmussen is the owner of Bliss and Stars retreat in Cedarberg. She is a mindful mediation instructor.

Minute of Mindfulness with Sue Cooper

6 May 2020 4:24 PM

Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist who teaches meditation and facilitates "Open the Heart and Still the Mind" silent retreats and courses.

Minute of Mindfulness with Dr. David Rosenstein

6 May 2020 2:22 PM

Dr. David Rosenstein is a Clinical Psychologist and Behaviour Therapist and works at Vincent Pallotti Hospital.

Minute of mindfulness with Ilana Fintz

1 May 2020 2:10 PM

Ilana Fintz is the co-founder of Spiritfest and Gururamdas yoga School and Meditation Centre in the Gardens.

Minute of Mindfulness with Cindy Fintz

30 April 2020 2:16 PM

Cindy Fintz is breathwork and mindful movement instructor.

Minute of Mindfulness with Refiloe Nyoni

28 April 2020 2:08 PM

Refiloe Nyoni is the CEO at Mindful Revolution, an organization that specialises in mindfulness, neuroscience and psychology.

You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon

'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'

Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129

Coronavirus vaccine possible in about a year, says EU agency 14 May 2020 7:28 PM

14 May 2020 7:28 PM

Winde to negotiate with Ramaphosa, Mkhize to place WC at level 3 lockdown 14 May 2020 7:21 PM

14 May 2020 7:21 PM

Black Business Council backs govt's plans to move lockdown to level 3 14 May 2020 6:39 PM

14 May 2020 6:39 PM

