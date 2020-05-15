Minute of Mindfulness with Denise Washkansky

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Why government appear to be ignoring the views of the MAC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bruce
Today at 16:20
GLOBAL MARINERS TRAPPED AT SEA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Today at 16:33
The reduction or exemption of school fees.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Larkan - TABANSI, an organisation that offers support to parents and scholars said, "A school may not, for an
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Assaf announcement on science, evidence and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - President of ASSAf
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Varney - coronafog.co.za - powered by Meridian Hygiene
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
Today at 20:10
News focus: Koos coetzee. The rising cost of milk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Koos Coetzee
Today at 20:25
New fees, no snacks, and no middle seats – what flying will look like in SA during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:15
First blind man obtains wine diploma
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacques Lombard - graduate at Cape Wine Academy
Govt has dropped the cut-off date for moving house. Here are the new rules Property attorney Marlon Shevelew explains the updated regulations for moving under lockdown. 18 May 2020 4:01 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 165 The Western Cape has recorded nine more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 165. 18 May 2020 3:01 PM
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA's population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it's not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts. 18 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Minute of Mindfulness with Denise Washkansky

Minute of Mindfulness with Denise Washkansky

Denise Washkansky is a clinical psychologist and mindfulness teacher, and the owner of BeingMindful.co.za.



More episodes from A Minute Of Mindfulness

Minute of Mindfulness with Anneke Barnard

15 May 2020 2:31 PM

Anneke Barnard is a counselling psychologist with a special interest in mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and leadership.

Minute of Mindfulness with Thobi Zulu

14 May 2020 1:59 PM

Thobi Zulu is a mindfulness practitioner.

Minute of Mindfulness with Ruth Levin-Vorster

13 May 2020 1:50 PM

Ruth is a registered mediator and specializes in Interpersonal Communication.

Minute of Mindfulness with Kerry Magnus

12 May 2020 1:53 PM

Kerry is a holistic psychologist and BodyTalk practitioner who uses a specialised body
and mind approach to overcome stress-related imbalance, trauma, chronic fatigue and
burnout.

Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

11 May 2020 1:50 PM

Dr. Alice Ashwell is the Founder of the Dementia Connections SA.

Minute of Mindfulness with Daria Rasmussen

7 May 2020 2:14 PM

Daria Rasmussen is the owner of Bliss and Stars retreat in Cedarberg. She is a mindful mediation instructor.

Minute of Mindfulness with Sue Cooper

6 May 2020 4:24 PM

Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist who teaches meditation and facilitates "Open the Heart and Still the Mind" silent retreats and courses.

Minute of Mindfulness with Dr. David Rosenstein

6 May 2020 2:22 PM

Dr. David Rosenstein is a Clinical Psychologist and Behaviour Therapist and works at Vincent Pallotti Hospital.

Minute of mindfulness with Ilana Fintz

1 May 2020 2:10 PM

Ilana Fintz is the co-founder of Spiritfest and Gururamdas yoga School and Meditation Centre in the Gardens.

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA's population

Local Opinion Politics

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it's not a scam!

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

Local

Acsa seeks govt guarantees for R11bn in new debt

18 May 2020 3:49 PM

The poor will suffer most from coronavirus pandemic, says Ramaphosa

18 May 2020 3:23 PM

Lamola seeking to review, repeal and replace apartheid-era laws

18 May 2020 3:03 PM

