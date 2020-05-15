Minute of Mindfulness with Denise Washkansky

Denise Washkansky is a clinical psychologist and mindfulness teacher, and the owner of BeingMindful.co.za.
Anneke Barnard is a counselling psychologist with a special interest in mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and leadership.
Thobi Zulu is a mindfulness practitioner.
Ruth is a registered mediator and specializes in Interpersonal Communication.
Kerry is a holistic psychologist and BodyTalk practitioner who uses a specialised body
and mind approach to overcome stress-related imbalance, trauma, chronic fatigue and
burnout.
Dr. Alice Ashwell is the Founder of the Dementia Connections SA.
Daria Rasmussen is the owner of Bliss and Stars retreat in Cedarberg. She is a mindful mediation instructor.
Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist who teaches meditation and facilitates "Open the Heart and Still the Mind" silent retreats and courses.
Dr. David Rosenstein is a Clinical Psychologist and Behaviour Therapist and works at Vincent Pallotti Hospital.
Ilana Fintz is the co-founder of Spiritfest and Gururamdas yoga School and Meditation Centre in the Gardens.