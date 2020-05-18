Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
A minute of mindfulness
Minute of Mindfulness with Jane Tough

Jane Tough is an executive coach and mindfulness teacher who trained with Stellenbosch University and the Institute of Mindfulness.



More episodes from A minute of mindfulness

Minute of Mindfulness with Denise Washkansky

18 May 2020 2:17 PM

Denise Washkansky is a clinical psychologist and mindfulness teacher, and the owner of BeingMindful.co.za.

Minute of Mindfulness with Anneke Barnard

15 May 2020 2:31 PM

Anneke Barnard is a counselling psychologist with a special interest in mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and leadership.

Minute of Mindfulness with Thobi Zulu

14 May 2020 1:59 PM

Thobi Zulu is a mindfulness practitioner.

Minute of Mindfulness with Ruth Levin-Vorster

13 May 2020 1:50 PM

Ruth is a registered mediator and specializes in Interpersonal Communication.

Minute of Mindfulness with Kerry Magnus

12 May 2020 1:53 PM

Kerry is a holistic psychologist and BodyTalk practitioner who uses a specialised body
and mind approach to overcome stress-related imbalance, trauma, chronic fatigue and
burnout.

Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

11 May 2020 1:50 PM

Dr. Alice Ashwell is the Founder of the Dementia Connections SA.

Minute of Mindfulness with Daria Rasmussen

7 May 2020 2:14 PM

Daria Rasmussen is the owner of Bliss and Stars retreat in Cedarberg. She is a mindful mediation instructor.

Minute of Mindfulness with Sue Cooper

6 May 2020 4:24 PM

Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist who teaches meditation and facilitates "Open the Heart and Still the Mind" silent retreats and courses.

Minute of Mindfulness with Dr. David Rosenstein

6 May 2020 2:22 PM

Dr. David Rosenstein is a Clinical Psychologist and Behaviour Therapist and works at Vincent Pallotti Hospital.

