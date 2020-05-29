Minute of Mindfulness with Clare Cresswell.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Liquor industry prepares for Monday's onslaught
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Dealing with debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slot
Today at 16:05
Children and covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mark Cotton - Head Of The Children'S Infecti at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 16:20
Book Lounge on lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Today at 17:05
SAPIA on diesel shortages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director for South African Petroleum Industry Association
Today at 17:20
Dams, rains, snow and winter rainfall
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 17:35
A Ducati raffled for charity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
No group hymns or congregants over 60 - rules for worship services under Level 3 Places of worship will have to do things very differently when they partially reopen in level 3 come June. 29 May 2020 2:43 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 29 May 2020 12:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
A minute of mindfulness
arrow_forward
Minute of Mindfulness with Clare Cresswell.

Minute of Mindfulness with Clare Cresswell.

29 May 2020 2:14 PM

Clare Cresswell is a physiotherapist with a special interest in pain management and the use of mindful practices to enrich living with chronic disease.


More episodes from A minute of mindfulness

Minute of Mindfulness with Melreen de Villiers from Waves for Change

28 May 2020 1:55 PM

Waves for Change is an amazing NGO that uses surfing as an outreach tool to help youth at risk. They teach their coaches and children to use the Take 5 breathing exercise at home - to calm down and cope with their feelings.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday minute of Mindfulness with Anneke Kirsten

28 May 2020 12:56 PM

Anneke Kirsten is a Psychologist, Mindfulness Coach and EQ Practitioner. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Danielle Klemp

27 May 2020 2:33 PM

Danielle Klemp who is a palliative care doctor with Chariot Health. She regularly practices and sometimes teaches mindfulness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Sarah Foale

26 May 2020 1:46 PM

Sarah Foale who is a certified mindfulness facilitator and integral coach, with a special interest in holistic mind-body well-being and mindful parenting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Ann Paton

25 May 2020 1:47 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Lisa Firer

21 May 2020 2:36 PM

Lisa Firer | A somatic movement practitioner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Jane Tough

19 May 2020 1:58 PM

Jane Tough is an executive coach and mindfulness teacher who trained with Stellenbosch University and the Institute of Mindfulness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Denise Washkansky

18 May 2020 2:17 PM

Denise Washkansky is a clinical psychologist and mindfulness teacher, and the owner of BeingMindful.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Anneke Barnard

15 May 2020 2:31 PM

Anneke Barnard is a counselling psychologist with a special interest in mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and leadership.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA

Local Lifestyle

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

EWN Highlights

7 more deaths takes EC's COVID-19 fatalities to 77

29 May 2020 2:32 PM

Twitter conceals Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'

29 May 2020 2:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Economic cluster ministers brief media on level 3 regulations

29 May 2020 1:49 PM

