Minute of Mindfulness with Linda Lion.

Linda is an educator, mindfulness teacher, and home-school support coach.
Nicola is a physiotherapist by profession, but also a breathwork practitioner, mindfulness teacher and a women's health educator.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today's Minute of Mindfulness is courtesy of Chantal Dawtrey.
Chantal is a coach, facilitator and trainer who specialises in dealing with stress and
anxiety.
Chantal Dawtrey offers free Emotional Fitness Classes via Zoom on Tuesdays at 14h00,
Thursdays at 17h30 and Sundays at 11h00 where you are taken through the full Shape
of Emotion process.
Go to www.5th.place to find out more
Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Lila Ukubhai. The co-founder
of Jaali Mindfulness and Coaching, a Mindfulness-based facilitator and Leadership
Coach.
You can contact her at lila@jaali.co.za or via the website at www.jaali.co.za
Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Kantha Pillay.
She's a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and
trainer.
Clare Cresswell is a physiotherapist with a special interest in pain management and the use of mindful practices to enrich living with chronic disease.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Waves for Change is an amazing NGO that uses surfing as an outreach tool to help youth at risk. They teach their coaches and children to use the Take 5 breathing exercise at home - to calm down and cope with their feelings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Anneke Kirsten is a Psychologist, Mindfulness Coach and EQ Practitioner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Danielle Klemp who is a palliative care doctor with Chariot Health. She regularly practices and sometimes teaches mindfulness.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sarah Foale who is a certified mindfulness facilitator and integral coach, with a special interest in holistic mind-body well-being and mindful parenting.LISTEN TO PODCAST