Minute of Mindfulness with Linda Lion.

Lester Kieviet
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:48
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: You can order a 5-course meal from some of SA’s top restaurants – at cut-rate prices
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:15
Low libidos during lock down
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Anthony Smith - General Practitioner at Dr Anthony Smith private practice
Today at 21:31
How can racism, police brutality in the US be brought to an end?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Latest Local
First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first... 8 June 2020 4:16 PM
I disagree that it's racist - UCT prof defends offensive study on black students The University of Cape Town (UCT) professor behind a study that sparked widespread debate has defended her work. 8 June 2020 3:44 PM
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR. 8 June 2020 3:01 PM
View all Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

A Minute Of Mindfulness
arrow_forward
Minute of Mindfulness with Linda Lion.

Minute of Mindfulness with Linda Lion.

8 June 2020 1:57 PM

Linda is an educator, mindfulness teacher, and home-school support coach.


More episodes from A Minute Of Mindfulness

Friday Minute of Mindfulness with Nicola Aylward

8 June 2020 12:48 PM

Nicola is a physiotherapist by profession, but also a breathwork practitioner, mindfulness teacher and a women's health educator.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness

4 June 2020 2:16 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness is courtesy of Chantal Dawtrey.
Chantal is a coach, facilitator and trainer who specialises in dealing with stress and
anxiety.

Chantal Dawtrey offers free Emotional Fitness Classes via Zoom on Tuesdays at 14h00,
Thursdays at 17h30 and Sundays at 11h00 where you are taken through the full Shape
of Emotion process.
Go to www.5th.place to find out more

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness

3 June 2020 2:03 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Lila Ukubhai. The co-founder
of Jaali Mindfulness and Coaching, a Mindfulness-based facilitator and Leadership
Coach.

You can contact her at lila@jaali.co.za or via the website at www.jaali.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness

3 June 2020 11:58 AM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Kantha Pillay.
She's a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and
trainer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Clare Cresswell.

29 May 2020 2:14 PM

Clare Cresswell is a physiotherapist with a special interest in pain management and the use of mindful practices to enrich living with chronic disease.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Melreen de Villiers from Waves for Change

28 May 2020 1:55 PM

Waves for Change is an amazing NGO that uses surfing as an outreach tool to help youth at risk. They teach their coaches and children to use the Take 5 breathing exercise at home - to calm down and cope with their feelings.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday minute of Mindfulness with Anneke Kirsten

28 May 2020 12:56 PM

Anneke Kirsten is a Psychologist, Mindfulness Coach and EQ Practitioner. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Danielle Klemp

27 May 2020 2:33 PM

Danielle Klemp who is a palliative care doctor with Chariot Health. She regularly practices and sometimes teaches mindfulness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Sarah Foale

26 May 2020 1:46 PM

Sarah Foale who is a certified mindfulness facilitator and integral coach, with a special interest in holistic mind-body well-being and mindful parenting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

Local

'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes'

Local

EWN Highlights

France police to ban chokehold arrest as protest anger mounts

8 June 2020 7:34 PM

EFF to boycott govt consultations over COVID-19, says Malema

8 June 2020 7:29 PM

SAA creditors approve unions' request to extend business rescue plan deadline

8 June 2020 7:14 PM

