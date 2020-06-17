Minute of Mindfulness with Nicola Aylward

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Tracy Prowse.

She's a child and adolescent health physiotherapist, mindfulness teacher, pain

practitioner and a lecturrer and trainer for health professionals and teachers.



Tracy is also the founder of the Physifun programme, which trains and empowers

teachers to help promote childhood development skills in the classroom.

If you'd like to hear more from Tracy, you can go to her website at

www.tracypowsephysio.co.za

