Minute of Mindfulness with Kantha Pillay

Kantha Pillay is a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and trainer.
Ann is a depth counsellor, mindfulness teacher with special interests in peer counselling
in refugee communities, working with individuals, collective and intergenerational
trauma and grief.
Nicola is a physiotherapist, breathwork practitioner, mindfulness teacher, an educator in women’s health and in stress management.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Tracy Prowse.
She's a child and adolescent health physiotherapist, mindfulness teacher, pain
practitioner and a lecturrer and trainer for health professionals and teachers.
Tracy is also the founder of the Physifun programme, which trains and empowers
teachers to help promote childhood development skills in the classroom.
If you'd like to hear more from Tracy, you can go to her website at
www.tracypowsephysio.co.za
Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Thobi Zulu, a registered
Mindful Practitioner and member of the Institute of Mindfulness South Africa.
If you'd like to hear more from Thobi, you can drop her an email on
bhsince1979@gmail.com
Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Anneke Kirsten.
She's a psychologist, mindfulness coach and EQ Practitioner.
You can make contact with Annekevia her website
www.mindfulnessinaction.co.za
Ida Scheepers is a psychologist by profession and mindfulness teacher.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lilian is a psychiatrist by profession, working as a transformational coach, guiding people
to find their inner resources to live a life with less stress and sadness with the goal of
increasing contentment and wisdom.
Tracy is a child & adolescent health physiotherapist, Mindfulness teacher, pain practitioner
& a lecturer & trainer for health professionals & teachers.
Linda is an educator, mindfulness teacher, and home-school support coach.LISTEN TO PODCAST