Minute of Mindfulness with Daria Rasmussen

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:05
The illicit cigarette trade during Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johann Van Loggerenberg - Former Group Executive at Sars
Today at 17:20
How does Covid-19 damage the brain?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donne Minne - neuropsychologist
Today at 17:46
What is the latest on Newlands?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:08
Public Enterprises parachutes out of SAA restructuring forum
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 18:13
Advertisers are taking a stand against Facebook's stance on hate speech and it is causing the share price to nosedive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Lord - Media and Operations Director at Meta Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Andrew Golding - Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property
Today at 19:08
Warning of increased risk of chicken dumping as freezers are overflowing post lockdowns in the world
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Francois Baird - Founder at FairPlay
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Capital and Ideology by Thomas Piketty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Eon de Vos - Professional Pilot at ...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
We're waiting on NCC to rule on 100% loading capacity for taxis - Transport Dept The Transport Department says it's waiting for the command council to take a decision on several matters tabled by the taxi indust... 29 June 2020 3:32 PM
More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that seven additional domestic airports will reopen on 1 July. 29 June 2020 2:21 PM
DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter' DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative Forum 29 June 2020 2:26 PM
People have been pushed to the limits - WC Transport MEC on taxis going rogue Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says he understands why taxi operators have started defying the lockdown regulati... 29 June 2020 11:31 AM
[VIDEO] Trump deletes 'white power' video tweet after backlash Donald Trump tweeted a video on Sunday of pro and anti-Trump supporters at a Florida retirement village, and it went badly. 29 June 2020 11:12 AM
More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that seven additional domestic airports will reopen on 1 July. 29 June 2020 2:21 PM
What is financial repression and how will it impact your savings in the bank? Pieter Koekemoer explains that anything that is inflation-linked makes sense, and the more diversified the better. 29 June 2020 12:53 PM
Enter CapeTalk and Nedbank Business Ignite and win prizes worth over R250k Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. Enter now. 29 June 2020 10:59 AM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
A minute of mindfulness
arrow_forward
Minute of Mindfulness with Daria Rasmussen

Minute of Mindfulness with Daria Rasmussen

29 June 2020 1:49 PM

Daria Rasmussen is the owner of  Bliss and Stars retreat in Cedarberg. She is a mindful mediation instructor. 


More episodes from A minute of mindfulness

Minute of Mindfulness with Kantha Pillay

25 June 2020 1:57 PM

Kantha Pillay is a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and trainer. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Ann Bothwell Paton

23 June 2020 1:57 PM

Ann is a depth counsellor, mindfulness teacher with special interests in peer counselling
in refugee communities, working with individuals, collective and intergenerational
trauma and grief.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Nicola Aylward

17 June 2020 3:12 PM

Nicola is a physiotherapist, breathwork practitioner, mindfulness teacher, an educator in women’s health and in stress management.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness

16 June 2020 1:54 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Tracy Prowse.
She's a child and adolescent health physiotherapist, mindfulness teacher, pain
practitioner and a lecturrer and trainer for health professionals and teachers.

Tracy is also the founder of the Physifun programme, which trains and empowers
teachers to help promote childhood development skills in the classroom.
If you'd like to hear more from Tracy, you can go to her website at
www.tracypowsephysio.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness

15 June 2020 1:53 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Thobi Zulu, a registered
Mindful Practitioner and member of the Institute of Mindfulness South Africa.

If you'd like to hear more from Thobi, you can drop her an email on
bhsince1979@gmail.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness

12 June 2020 1:55 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Anneke Kirsten.
She's a psychologist, mindfulness coach and EQ Practitioner.

You can make contact with Annekevia her website
www.mindfulnessinaction.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Ida Scheepers

11 June 2020 2:08 PM

Ida Scheepers is a psychologist by profession and mindfulness teacher.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Lilian Cabiron.

10 June 2020 1:40 PM

Lilian is a psychiatrist by profession, working as a transformational coach, guiding people
to find their inner resources to live a life with less stress and sadness with the goal of
increasing contentment and wisdom.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Tracy Prowse.

9 June 2020 2:37 PM

Tracy is a child & adolescent health physiotherapist, Mindfulness teacher, pain practitioner
& a lecturer & trainer for health professionals & teachers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We're waiting on NCC to rule on 100% loading capacity for taxis - Transport Dept

Local

Local

Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining

Local Business Lifestyle

Local Business Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Trump deletes 'white power' video tweet after backlash

Politics

Politics

EWN Highlights

KZN Transport MEC calls on Santaco to retract 100% passenger loading capacity

29 June 2020 4:53 PM

29 June 2020 4:53 PM

Molefe found out Prasa board dissolved on day they had to appear in Parly

29 June 2020 4:51 PM

29 June 2020 4:51 PM

SCA dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to appeal ruling on Vrede Dairy Farm report

29 June 2020 4:20 PM

29 June 2020 4:20 PM

