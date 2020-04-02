Day 8 - 3 April 2020

Globally the world has tipped over the 1 million mark of confirmed covid 19 cases, and
over 60, 000 people have died On Wednesday, South Africa confirmed 1,462 confirmed cases with 5 reported deathsn Minister of Police says 2289 people have been arrested for breaking lockdown regulations Changes to the lockdown regulations on Thursday: all informal food traders could also operate provided they obtain a permit from their local municipality.
Funeral travel regulations have been amended allowing close family members to travel
to other provinces. A funeral travel permit must be obtained from police station or
magistrate and the total number of attendees remains 50.
The South African government continues to help repatriate stranded citizens around
the world. And news around the world 950 Covid-19 deaths in Spain …the largest number of deaths in any country in a 24 hour period due to the virus bringing the countries deaths to over 10 000 6.6 million Americans apply for unemployment… a jump from 3,3 million In 2 weeks, worse job losses than the 2008 recession.
A 45-year old teacher is one of the 5 people who have, died in Durban after contracting
Covid-19 On Wednesday Transport Fikele Mbalula taxis regulations were shifted with taxi operating hours extended.
Taxis are now allowed to carry 70 percent of their usual passenger load if taxis, drivers
and passengers are sanitised. Mbalula promises masks to taxi drivers for all passengers. 47,000 tests have been conducts, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched 67 mobile units According to the minister, the mobile units will increase government's testing capacity, which is currently at 5000 tests in 24 hours in 10 laboratories countrywide, to 80 000 tests in 24 hours. South African government attempting to repatriate - A LATAM airline flight left SA on Wednesday morning carrying 321 passengers heading for Sao Paulo, Brazil.
A 6-week old baby has died of Covid-19 in Connecticut in the USA as America's death
rises above 5000. Wimbeldon has been cancelled for the first time since World War 2.
Dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus
Day 6 - 1 April 2020
Day five of the nationwide lockdown, South Africa has 1,326 confirmed cases of Covid-
19 and another death brings the total deaths to 3. President Ramaphosa on Monday night said that mass screening and testing will be rolled out in both rutal and urban areas with mobile testing stations.
South Africa passes the 1 000 cases mark and the second death in South Africa after an earlier reported case proved negative. The current number of deaths remains at two.
The national lockdown begins with the sad news that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the first two South African lives.