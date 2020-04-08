Day 14 - 9 April 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:17
South Africans stuck abroad
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Neal Stacey
Today at 13:31
Minute of Mindfulness - Ingrid Regenass
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leigh Jackman - Exclusive Books at Marketing Manager
Today at 14:17
Exploitation of Big Cats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Audrey Delsink - Wildlife Director at Humane Society International Africa
Today at 14:42
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chanel September
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Small business struggling to get in touch with Gov
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neville Jullies - Director PG LABELS &TRIMS
Today at 15:20
How COVID predictions and models work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Cape Town attorney William Booth shot at in his garage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
How is the industry handling it: DHL and Covid-19:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Dunn - Managing Director at DHL
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown conundrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Employer responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole and his 'Honey, I'm Home' Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Today at 20:10
Lockdown check-in: Lisa Joshua Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 20:25
Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 21:15
Brothers in War & Peace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...
Today at 21:45
Johnny Clegg's The Crossing | DHL Stormers & Friends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
RJ Benjamin
Scarra Ntubeni
Latest Local
Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home William Booth has previously represented a number of high-profile clients, including controversial businessman Mark Lifman. 9 April 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
[Q&A] New system for payment continuation for existing UIF clients amid lockdown Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping answers questions from claimants during a Q&A with CapeTalk. 9 April 2020 12:10 PM
View all Local
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpa... 8 April 2020 10:55 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN? Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 6:53 PM
View all Business
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The Lockdown Diary
arrow_forward
Day 14 - 9 April 2020

Day 14 - 9 April 2020

Globally the world tips 1.5 million confirmed covid 19 cases, and over 88, 000 people have died  Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday night released South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now at 1,845, an increase of 96. There are 5 more deaths bringing the total to 18. The total of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 63776 tests an increase of 5678 since the last report.

EFF laid a formal charge against Minister Ndabeni Abrahams on Wednesday, for contravening lockdown regulations arguing Ramaphosa’s sanctions do not go far enough
Over 22 thousand employers have applied for COVID-19 related UIF relief since the lockdown began  And news around the world Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus.

It is 100 days since  China first notified the WHO  of cases of “pneumonia with unknown cause”, Now Wuhan, the Chinese city where the first coronavirus case was recorded last December, has lifted its 76-day lockdown measures. And photographs show a city trying to get back to normal.



More episodes from The Lockdown Diary

Day 13 - 8 April 2020

8 April 2020 10:10 AM

Globally the world has 1million 430 thousand confirmed cases of covid-19, with the
deaths toll over over 82 thousand. South Africa’s cases rise to 1,749.A 13th person has also died, a Durban man, who had stage 4 prostate cancer Sixty-six people have tested positive at the St. Augustine's Hospital in Durban and 48 of those are staff members.

President Ramaphosa said on Tuesday govt is still assessing lockdown effects and it is
still early to decide if it should be extended Lockdown regulation amendments: children can travel between their parents homes under some tightly controlled circumstances
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams will meet with the president over
breaking lockdown regulations Capetonian Steven Birch will return to court in July over the making and disseminating fake news And news around the world

While UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in hospital on std oxygen, UK deaths
rise toover 6000 with peak expected over Easter Weekend. US President Trump threatens to cut off US funding to World Health Organisation, accusing it of "missing the call" on the coronavirus pandemic. - and suggesting that the WHO went along with Beijing's efforts to minimise the severity of the pandemic.

Day 12 - 7 April 2020

7 April 2020 10:16 AM

Globally the world has 1,347 803 confirmed cases of covid-19, over 277 thousand have recovered, and deaths rise to over 74 thousand Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released on Monday night that South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 1686, an increase of 31 cases and 12 deaths to date.

The 12th death is a 57-year-old man in the Western Cape. He was admitted to hospital on 5 April. He had comorbidities including diabetes and ischaemic heart disease. Western Cape total of confirmed cases - 462 With testing began in earnest, 58 098 tests have been conducted nationswide. 16 healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19 in Kwa-Zulu Natal, raising the issue of protective gear. And news around the world UK Prime Minister has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Spain:  the death rate in Spain and Italy continue to decline, European nations are looking ahead to when to ease lockdowns. Italy and Spain account for 40% of the world’s total infections.  WHO said wearing facemasks could be justified in areas where hand-washing and physical distancing are difficult, but stressed the mass use of medical masks could exacerbate the shortage of protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Day 11 - 6 April 2020

6 April 2020 10:15 AM

Globally the world has 1 273 990 confirmed covid 19 cases, and over 69, 444 people
have died Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night that South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 1655, an increase of 70 cases.
Two more patients have died - an 82-year-old woman in the Western Cape, and an 86-
year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal.

Over 2000 arrests for non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations Including a wedding party of 50 arrested at eNselni outside Richards Bay n KZN – the bride, groom and pastor were among those arrested. A liquor store in Langa was looted. Supermarkets and stores such Shoprite Chedkers, Pick n Pay and clicks are introducing plastic and Perspex face shields for cashiers at tills, Police Minister Bheki Clee says over 2000 gender-based violence reports in the first week of the lockdown. And news around the world UK Prime Minister has been admitted to hospital 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday night Queen Elizabeth gave a rare address to the nation and the rest of the
commonwealth…ending with the line harking back to WW2 .. Echoing the words of the
Vera Lynn wartime song, she said that “we will meet again”.

Day 8 - 3 April 2020

3 April 2020 9:51 AM

Globally the world has tipped over the 1 million mark of confirmed covid 19 cases, and
over 60, 000 people have died On Wednesday, South Africa confirmed 1,462 confirmed cases with 5 reported deathsn Minister of Police says 2289 people have been arrested for breaking lockdown regulations Changes to the lockdown regulations on Thursday: all informal food traders could also operate provided they obtain a permit from their local municipality.

Funeral travel regulations have been amended allowing close family members to travel
to other provinces. A funeral travel permit must be obtained from police station or
magistrate and the total number of attendees remains 50.

The South African government continues to help repatriate stranded citizens around
the world. And news around the world 950 Covid-19 deaths in Spain …the largest number of deaths in any country in a 24 hour period due to the virus bringing the countries deaths to over 10 000 6.6 million Americans apply for unemployment… a jump from 3,3 million In 2 weeks, worse job losses than the 2008 recession.

Day 7 - 2 April 2020

2 April 2020 10:16 AM

Globally there are: 935 817 active confirmed covid 19 cases, 193 700 of those have
recovered and 47 208 have died On Wednesday, South Africa has 1,380 confirmed cases, an increase of 27 since Tuesday 31 have recovered, and deaths remain at 5 .
A 45-year old teacher is one of the 5 people who have, died in Durban after contracting
Covid-19 On Wednesday Transport Fikele Mbalula taxis regulations were shifted with taxi operating hours extended.

Taxis are now allowed to carry 70 percent of their usual passenger load if taxis, drivers
and passengers are sanitised. Mbalula promises masks to taxi drivers for all passengers. 47,000 tests have been conducts, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched 67 mobile units According to the minister, the mobile units will increase government's testing capacity, which is currently at 5000 tests in 24 hours in 10 laboratories countrywide, to 80 000 tests in 24 hours. South African government attempting to repatriate - A LATAM airline flight left SA on Wednesday morning carrying 321 passengers heading for Sao Paulo, Brazil.

A 6-week old baby has died of Covid-19 in Connecticut in the USA as America's death
rises above 5000. Wimbeldon has been cancelled for the first time since World War 2.
Dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Day 6 - 1 April 2020

1 April 2020 10:19 AM

Day 6 - 1 April 2020

Day 5- 31 March 2020

31 March 2020 10:12 AM

Day five of the nationwide lockdown, South Africa has 1,326 confirmed cases of Covid-
19 and another death brings the total deaths to 3. President Ramaphosa on Monday night said that mass screening and testing will be rolled out in both rutal and urban areas with mobile testing stations.

Day 4 - 30 March 2020

30 March 2020 1:48 PM

South Africa passes the 1 000 cases mark and the second death in South Africa after an earlier reported case proved negative. The current number of deaths remains at two.

Day 1 - 27 March 2020

27 March 2020 11:10 AM

The national lockdown begins with the sad news that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the first two South African lives.

