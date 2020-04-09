Streaming issues? Report here
Lockdown Day 20 - 15 April 2020

Lockdown Day 20 - 15 April 2020

Globally the world  heads towards 2 million confirmed covid 19 cases, and over, 126k people have died  South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases remain at 2,415 with deaths still at 27. 410 South Africans have recovered. Gauteng is the epicentre of the virus with most infections , but KZN now has the most number of deaths – 12.

12 staff members at the Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton have tested positive for Covid-19. 7 of the 12 staffers are health workers. Community members in Mitchells Plain protested food parcels and 3 people arrested for public violence Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville and Heideveld were looted.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum has agreed to give the President more time to consider its request - It wants to run a limited service to sell alcohol during the lockdown in order to survive. Government denies SAA  another 10 billion Rand. saying the Covid-19 outbreak has stretched national resources

U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll halt funding to the World Health Organisation over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic arguing it had failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable - after promoting China's disinformation about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak.



More episodes from The Lockdown Diary

Day 14 - 9 April 2020

9 April 2020 10:07 AM

Globally the world tips 1.5 million confirmed covid 19 cases, and over 88, 000 people have died  Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday night released South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now at 1,845, an increase of 96. There are 5 more deaths bringing the total to 18. The total of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 63776 tests an increase of 5678 since the last report.

EFF laid a formal charge against Minister Ndabeni Abrahams on Wednesday, for contravening lockdown regulations arguing Ramaphosa’s sanctions do not go far enough
Over 22 thousand employers have applied for COVID-19 related UIF relief since the lockdown began  And news around the world Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus.

It is 100 days since  China first notified the WHO  of cases of “pneumonia with unknown cause”, Now Wuhan, the Chinese city where the first coronavirus case was recorded last December, has lifted its 76-day lockdown measures. And photographs show a city trying to get back to normal.

Day 13 - 8 April 2020

8 April 2020 10:10 AM

Globally the world has 1million 430 thousand confirmed cases of covid-19, with the
deaths toll over over 82 thousand. South Africa’s cases rise to 1,749.A 13th person has also died, a Durban man, who had stage 4 prostate cancer Sixty-six people have tested positive at the St. Augustine's Hospital in Durban and 48 of those are staff members.

President Ramaphosa said on Tuesday govt is still assessing lockdown effects and it is
still early to decide if it should be extended Lockdown regulation amendments: children can travel between their parents homes under some tightly controlled circumstances
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams will meet with the president over
breaking lockdown regulations Capetonian Steven Birch will return to court in July over the making and disseminating fake news And news around the world

While UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in hospital on std oxygen, UK deaths
rise toover 6000 with peak expected over Easter Weekend. US President Trump threatens to cut off US funding to World Health Organisation, accusing it of "missing the call" on the coronavirus pandemic. - and suggesting that the WHO went along with Beijing's efforts to minimise the severity of the pandemic.

Day 12 - 7 April 2020

7 April 2020 10:16 AM

Globally the world has 1,347 803 confirmed cases of covid-19, over 277 thousand have recovered, and deaths rise to over 74 thousand Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released on Monday night that South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 1686, an increase of 31 cases and 12 deaths to date.

The 12th death is a 57-year-old man in the Western Cape. He was admitted to hospital on 5 April. He had comorbidities including diabetes and ischaemic heart disease. Western Cape total of confirmed cases - 462 With testing began in earnest, 58 098 tests have been conducted nationswide. 16 healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19 in Kwa-Zulu Natal, raising the issue of protective gear. And news around the world UK Prime Minister has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Spain:  the death rate in Spain and Italy continue to decline, European nations are looking ahead to when to ease lockdowns. Italy and Spain account for 40% of the world’s total infections.  WHO said wearing facemasks could be justified in areas where hand-washing and physical distancing are difficult, but stressed the mass use of medical masks could exacerbate the shortage of protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Day 11 - 6 April 2020

6 April 2020 10:15 AM

Globally the world has 1 273 990 confirmed covid 19 cases, and over 69, 444 people
have died Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night that South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 1655, an increase of 70 cases.
Two more patients have died - an 82-year-old woman in the Western Cape, and an 86-
year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal.

Over 2000 arrests for non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations Including a wedding party of 50 arrested at eNselni outside Richards Bay n KZN – the bride, groom and pastor were among those arrested. A liquor store in Langa was looted. Supermarkets and stores such Shoprite Chedkers, Pick n Pay and clicks are introducing plastic and Perspex face shields for cashiers at tills, Police Minister Bheki Clee says over 2000 gender-based violence reports in the first week of the lockdown. And news around the world UK Prime Minister has been admitted to hospital 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday night Queen Elizabeth gave a rare address to the nation and the rest of the
commonwealth…ending with the line harking back to WW2 .. Echoing the words of the
Vera Lynn wartime song, she said that “we will meet again”.

Day 8 - 3 April 2020

3 April 2020 9:51 AM

Globally the world has tipped over the 1 million mark of confirmed covid 19 cases, and
over 60, 000 people have died On Wednesday, South Africa confirmed 1,462 confirmed cases with 5 reported deathsn Minister of Police says 2289 people have been arrested for breaking lockdown regulations Changes to the lockdown regulations on Thursday: all informal food traders could also operate provided they obtain a permit from their local municipality.

Funeral travel regulations have been amended allowing close family members to travel
to other provinces. A funeral travel permit must be obtained from police station or
magistrate and the total number of attendees remains 50.

The South African government continues to help repatriate stranded citizens around
the world. And news around the world 950 Covid-19 deaths in Spain …the largest number of deaths in any country in a 24 hour period due to the virus bringing the countries deaths to over 10 000 6.6 million Americans apply for unemployment… a jump from 3,3 million In 2 weeks, worse job losses than the 2008 recession.

Day 7 - 2 April 2020

2 April 2020 10:16 AM

Globally there are: 935 817 active confirmed covid 19 cases, 193 700 of those have
recovered and 47 208 have died On Wednesday, South Africa has 1,380 confirmed cases, an increase of 27 since Tuesday 31 have recovered, and deaths remain at 5 .
A 45-year old teacher is one of the 5 people who have, died in Durban after contracting
Covid-19 On Wednesday Transport Fikele Mbalula taxis regulations were shifted with taxi operating hours extended.

Taxis are now allowed to carry 70 percent of their usual passenger load if taxis, drivers
and passengers are sanitised. Mbalula promises masks to taxi drivers for all passengers. 47,000 tests have been conducts, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched 67 mobile units According to the minister, the mobile units will increase government's testing capacity, which is currently at 5000 tests in 24 hours in 10 laboratories countrywide, to 80 000 tests in 24 hours. South African government attempting to repatriate - A LATAM airline flight left SA on Wednesday morning carrying 321 passengers heading for Sao Paulo, Brazil.

A 6-week old baby has died of Covid-19 in Connecticut in the USA as America's death
rises above 5000. Wimbeldon has been cancelled for the first time since World War 2.
Dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Day 6 - 1 April 2020

1 April 2020 10:19 AM

Day 6 - 1 April 2020

Day 5- 31 March 2020

31 March 2020 10:12 AM

Day five of the nationwide lockdown, South Africa has 1,326 confirmed cases of Covid-
19 and another death brings the total deaths to 3. President Ramaphosa on Monday night said that mass screening and testing will be rolled out in both rutal and urban areas with mobile testing stations.

Day 4 - 30 March 2020

30 March 2020 1:48 PM

South Africa passes the 1 000 cases mark and the second death in South Africa after an earlier reported case proved negative. The current number of deaths remains at two.

