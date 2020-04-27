Lockdown Day 33 - 28 April 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Refiloe Nyoni
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Ventilators - who needs them, do we have enough of them and why is the death rate on them so high?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Professor Guy Richards - Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University
Today at 14:46
Swim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Buff Van Westenbrugge
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Chad Saaiman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chad Saaiman - Singer at ...
Today at 15:10
.The buying, selling and reading of books is an essential service Mr President
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Gevisser - Content Advisor at Heritage Education And Tourism
Today at 15:20
Level 4: What are fine dining restaurants planning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Today at 15:40
The re-opening of education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Fakude - Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Is the South African Covid-19 epidemic different from the rest of the world?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Max Price - former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town.
Today at 16:20
Could SA's lockdown 'experiment' help chart a path to a more sober, less violent country?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Koot Kotz - South African medical doctor, PHD candidate in healthcare management at Oxford.
Today at 17:05
Tested positive for coronavirus or been close to someone who has? You are urgently needed for SA's rapid test study  AE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elizabeth Mayne - head of immunology at Wits University, and the principal investigator for this study,
Today at 17:20
The reappearance of the Evita video trout-fishing with Cyril
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Dirk Uys
Today at 17:46
Invitation to "lay-bye" theatre tickets and support out-of-work actors during the Caronavirus pandemic MG
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute at ...
Today at 21:15
Lockdown effects on Indy bookstores. - Gavin Joachim, Mervyn Sloman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients. 28 April 2020 12:28 PM
Death knell still ringing for SAA Financial journalist Ray Mahlaka asks 'What's the plan Gordhan?' as SAA limps towards retrenchment deadline. 28 April 2020 11:45 AM
Las Paletas ice cream co. thanks Cape Town for lockdown support All the online sales are going towards staff salries as directors forgo pay, says Las Palesa director Jason Sandell. 28 April 2020 11:09 AM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it. 27 April 2020 12:29 PM
Good job, Cape Town! Still using far less water than before Day Zero was a thing "Domestic use is increasing, but it's still half of what we used in the old days," says UCT climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston. 27 April 2020 9:31 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
Today with Kieno Kammies
The Lockdown Diary
Lockdown Day 33 - 28 April 2020

Lockdown Day 33 - 28 April 2020

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 3 million almost with more than 211 thousand deaths – close to 900 thousand people have recovered.
• On Monday night the Health Department reported there are 247 new confirmed Covid-19 bringing the country's total to 4,793.
• 3 additional deaths, two in the Western Cape and 1 in KZN, bring the national death total to 90
• 1737 cases confirmed in the Western Cape and 35 deaths in the province
• Nationally over 178 thousand tests have been conducted countrywide – more than 10 thousand in the past 24 hours period.
• Outbreaks among essential workers in the Western Cape has raised concerns about an increased spread in the and, the province is to receive more support = with tracing back to supermarkets or factories. 
• Mass screenings are underway in  in the city of Johannesburg considered a hotspot
• The UN High Commission for Human Rights has highlighted 15 countries where it has cause for concern with regards to the actions of security forces during lockdown, and one of them is South Africa
• As the world races to find a vaccine, the Oxford Group may be sprinting over the finish line first – scientists at the university’s Jenner Institute  now say that with an emergency approval from regulators, the first few million doses of their vaccine could be available by September 
• More than one vaccine would be needed 
• Sydney reopens its famous Bondi Beach in Australia’s Bondi Beach and 100s of surfers hit the waves



More episodes from The Lockdown Diary

Lockdown Day 32 - 27 April 2020

27 April 2020 10:34 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.97 million almost at the 3 million mark with more than 207k deaths.
• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 4546
• 1 additional death in the Western Cape recorded since Saturday, bringing the weekend total to 8 and national death total to 87
• Nationally 168 643 tests have been conducted countrywide.
• 1473 people have recovered 
• more than 200 supermarket workers are among those infected in that province
• the nation was briefed on Saturday with more details about the phased-in lockdown levels ahead with level 4 kicking in at midnight on 1 April
• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.
• Wearing of cloth masks or scarf to cover your mouth and nose from when you leave your home will be mandatory.
• And a curfew between 8pm and 5am will be implemented excluding essential workers
• Cigerettes will be on sale but not alcohol
• Winter clothes has been added to the list of goods you can buy.
• Restaurnats will be open for take-aways..delivery only and subject to the 8pm curfew
• No group/organized exercise will be allowed and the details of what the permitted exercise will be is to be released on Thursday.
• More than 200 Cuban doctors and specialists are arriving in South Africa to help with the fight against the virus
• Boris Johnson is back at Downing Street and will return to work today after recovering. 
• Children in Spain go outside for the first time in weeks as the country’s lockdown begins to ease… The rules allow children to take a stroll for one hour within one kilometer (0.6 miles) of their home, accompanied by an adult. 
•  Trump says briefings 'not worth the effort' amid fallout from disinfectant comments

Lockdown Day 29 - 24 April 2020

24 April 2020 10:58 AM

• Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.7 million with more than 190k deaths.

• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 3953 
• 10 additional deaths recorded, bringing the total to 75. The Western Cape now also has the highest number of recorded deaths due to COVID 19 and 200 additional confirmed cases.

• Nationally 9796 tests were performed yesterday bringing the total tested to well over 145 thousand. 
• President Ramaphosa announced the phased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy in 5 levels.
• Differentiated alert levels that will be determined by two criteria, the transmission rate and the health-preparedness of each province or district.

• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.
• It will allow certain industries to resume operating, people to exercise under specific conditions, and an increased number of goods to be sold, including cigarettes.

• Shabeens, taverns and bars remain close but retail alcohol sale is unclear.
• All gatherings remain banned – except for funerals and workplace
• Borders remain closed except for repatriation and exports
• No travel between provinces – except for goods transport,  
• President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President, Donald Trump conducted a rare telephone conversation committing an additional R250 million to SA’s coronavirus fight bringing their total aid in this regard to R410million

Lockdown Day 28 - 23 April 2020

23 April 2020 10:26 AM

Globally more than 2.6 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, more than 183 000 people have died.

• South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 3635, a daily increase of 170 with seven new deaths, taking the total to 65.
• 5 of the new deaths are in the Western Cape and 2 in KZN
• 6868 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 133 774 – almost 7,000 tests down in the past 24 hours.
•  Confirmed COVID-19 infections in the Western Cape have passed the 1,000 mark.
• According to Police Minister Bjeki Cele SA crime stats have plummeted with murder dropping by 87%
• 118 thousand people arrested by the end of the first lockdown period for transgressing regulation  - including a large number of SAPS members 
• Military Ombud who gave a report to the portfolio committee – 33 cases from the public

• Protests and looting in the Western Cape with with people attempting to storm the Westgate Mall in Mitchells plain 
• The world is on track for a recession of “unprecedented depth in the post-war period”, ratings agency Fitch says with world gross domestic product to tumble by 3.9% in 2020.
• Half of France’s working population has signed up to the country’s temporary unemployment scheme, according to the minister of labour

• Trump said he had signed the order halting immigration to the US 
• Trump also said he disagrees ‘very strongly’ with Georgia’s governor from reopening business in the state saying its too soon.

• At least 34 crew members have tested positive for coronavirus on an Italian-operated cruise ship docked in Japan for maintenance
• Germany approved its first human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine

Lockdown Day 27 - 22 April 2020

22 April 2020 9:53 AM

Globally more than 2.5 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, more than 172 000 people have died.

• On Tuesday South Africa officially had 3 465 cases of coronavirus, a daily increase of 165. 126 937 tests had been conducted (5427 in the last 24 hours) and the country's death toll still stands at 58, with 1055 patients having recovered. 
• On Tuesday President Ramaphosa announced a R500billion economic package – 10% of the GDP

• The big news was the R50billion allocated to a temporary 6-month Coronavirus grant, meaning  child support grans will rise by R300 in May and receive an additional R500 between June and October

• A special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month for the next 6 months will be paid to all those who have no other social grant net.
•  There is also support for businesses and tax relief measures
• On Thursday he will announce the phased lifting of the lockdown and reopening of the economy
• 
• Lockdown news from around the world…
• The U.S. surpassed 800,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with over 44,000 reported deaths.

• Two people who died in California in early February had contracted the coronavirus, suggesting that the virus spread to the United States weeks earlier than previously thought

• A new study shows that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug aggressively touted by President Trump, offered no benefit for treating covid-19 and was linked to higher death rates among Veterans Affairs patients.

Lockdown Day 25 - 20 April 2020

20 April 2020 9:58 AM

 Globally there are over 2.4 million confirmed infections, and more than 165 000 deaths

• In South Africa 3,158  confirmed cases – an increase of 251 from Fri to Sat- and increase of 114 cases between Saturday and Sunday, daily increases well above the figures required to end lockdown stated by the command council.

• The country’s death toll rises by 2 to 54 
• Total tests completed stand at over 114 711k tests
• KZN Health MEC announces province  opts for quarantine over self-isolation for those testing covid-19 postive - So far the province has the most COVID-19 related deaths – and people have not been abiding to the regulations.

• Lockdown news from around the world…
• Children in Spain will be allowed to go outside after April 27, as health specialists have raised the alarm over the long-term impact of confinement on children.
• Germany has begun an ambitious study to test citizens for antibodies. The findings may reveal how deeply the coronavirus has penetrated society — key information to determine which restrictions are the safest to lift.

• Chile will become the first country to issue “immunity cards” to those who have antibodies to the virus, starting Monday. But critics say the research is still unclear on whether recovered patients are truly immune.

Lockdown Day 22 - 17 April 2020

17 April 2020 9:58 AM

Globally there are over 2 million confirmed infections, and more than 138 000 deaths

• In South Africa, 2,605 confirmed cases with 48 deaths, an increase of 14 
• Total tests completed stand at over 95 k
• In the Western Cape the number of confirmed cases is 675 with 16 in ICU - and more cases in vulnerable areas such as Khayelitsha, Du Noon, and on the Cape Flats

• The National command council on Thursday outlined changes for the extended lockdown restrictions 
• With the plan to enable a phased recovery of the economy
• a lifting of restrictions in certain areas including cargo for exports
• emergency repairs such as plumbing  and electricical and certain call centre and IT support services

• mining operations could also resume, at 50% capacity levels.
• There is no lifting of the ban on cigarette or alcohol sales.
• Takeaway food outlets remain closed and Retailers must close their hot food sections 
• Lockdown news from around the world…
• Austria and Italy are reopening some shops as lockdown there eases. 
 
• Britain has extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks
• 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks

• Ans President Donald Trump announced the US will be opening up the economy in a gradual phased approach  and ‘in a very responsible fashion

Lockdown Day 21 - 16 April 2020

16 April 2020 9:51 AM

Globally the number of confirmed cases has passed the 2 million mark, with more than 130 thousand deaths. Actual numbers of cases believed to be much higher than the official figures suggest, with countries varying in how much they are testing people.
South Africa has 2506 confirmed cases. The total number of dead in SA now stands at 34 
90515 tests have been performed.

THE WHO confirmed three potential vaccines are now in the clinical trial phase, and 70 more are under development . They are also looking at 4 drugs and combinations of drugs as potential treatments President Trump stands alone against in cutting funding to the WHO. 

Minister, Zweli Mkhize publicly endorsed the WHO on Wednesday and World leaders have urged Trump to rethink the decision Microsoft founder Bill Gates, whose philanthropic Gates Foundation is one of the WHO’s biggest voluntary donors, criticized the move as being “as dangerous as its sounds tweeting the world needs WHO now more than ever.”
Germany has moved to reopen smaller nonessential businesses next week President Trump on Thursday is set to issue guidelines to governors on how to reopen the econom

Lockdown Day 20 - 15 April 2020

15 April 2020 10:29 AM

Globally the world  heads towards 2 million confirmed covid 19 cases, and over, 126k people have died  South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases remain at 2,415 with deaths still at 27. 410 South Africans have recovered. Gauteng is the epicentre of the virus with most infections , but KZN now has the most number of deaths – 12.

12 staff members at the Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton have tested positive for Covid-19. 7 of the 12 staffers are health workers. Community members in Mitchells Plain protested food parcels and 3 people arrested for public violence Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville and Heideveld were looted.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum has agreed to give the President more time to consider its request - It wants to run a limited service to sell alcohol during the lockdown in order to survive. Government denies SAA  another 10 billion Rand. saying the Covid-19 outbreak has stretched national resources

U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll halt funding to the World Health Organisation over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic arguing it had failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable - after promoting China's disinformation about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak.

Day 14 - 9 April 2020

9 April 2020 10:07 AM

Globally the world tips 1.5 million confirmed covid 19 cases, and over 88, 000 people have died  Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday night released South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now at 1,845, an increase of 96. There are 5 more deaths bringing the total to 18. The total of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 63776 tests an increase of 5678 since the last report.

EFF laid a formal charge against Minister Ndabeni Abrahams on Wednesday, for contravening lockdown regulations arguing Ramaphosa’s sanctions do not go far enough
Over 22 thousand employers have applied for COVID-19 related UIF relief since the lockdown began  And news around the world Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus.

It is 100 days since  China first notified the WHO  of cases of “pneumonia with unknown cause”, Now Wuhan, the Chinese city where the first coronavirus case was recorded last December, has lifted its 76-day lockdown measures. And photographs show a city trying to get back to normal.

