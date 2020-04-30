Lockdown Day 39 - 04 May 2020

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached over 3 and a half million cases more than 247 thousand deaths – 1.13 million people have recovered.
• 447 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 6783.
• 8 further deaths bring the death toll to 131.
• 2549 people have recovered from Covid-19 and 245 747 tests have been conducted.
• the Western Cape had recorded 3113 COVID-19 infections, deaths 58 and recoveries are 833, with 113 people currently in hospital and 38 in ICU. Tests conducted in the province at over 43 thousand.
• Japan is set to approve an experimental antiviral drug
• Inida reported its highest single-day spike in cases
• As did Russia, with 10,633 new cases confirmed in a 24 hour period.
• Nations confront the possibility that reopening may be harder than locking down
• US secretary of state Pompeo asserts ‘enormous evidence’ ties the virus to a Wuhan lab, a claim not backed yet by U.S. intelligence.
• A global backlash builds against China over the coronavirus outbreak
Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 3. 19 million mark more than 228 thousand deaths – 973 thousand people have recovered.
• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the South Africa’s confirmed cases are now at 5,350
• 10 more deaths, bring the national death total to 103
• This is a case increase of 354, the highest rise so far in a 24 hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings
• Total recoveries in South Africa are over 2000
• Over 197 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.
• the Western Cape had recorded 1 935 COVID-19 infections, deaths remain 38 and recoveries are 624, 84 with 26 in ICU and tests conducted at over 30 thousand.
• Cape Town International Convention Centre into an 800 bed temporary COVID-19 hospital,
• Lockdown level 4 amendments announced on Wednesday night
• Government did a U-turn and cigarette sales will not be on sale under level 4 lockdown, nor will alcohol.
• But you can walk, jog and cycle alone between 6 and 9am
• Grade 7 and 12 pupils may be back at school on 6 may, just a week from now
• South Korea, once among the hardest-hit countries, had its first day with no domestically transmitted infections. Hong Kong has reported no new cases at all for days.
• Australia reported just nine new cases on Wednesday, and New Zealand had two days over the last week with just one new confirmed coronavirus infection.
• Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has said that "The data shows that anti retroviral drug remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,"
Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 3 million mark with more than 214 thousand deaths – close to 916 thousand people have recovered.
• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the country's total now at 4,996
• 3 additional deaths, bring the national death total to 93 – all with underlying conditions - Hypertension diabetes and obesity are main comorbidities associated with those who have died
• Total recoveries are 2073
• 1870 cases confirmed in the Western Cape and 38 deaths in the province
• Over 185 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.
• Transmissions largely as a result of communal spread – Mkhize
• 1.9% fatality rate is relatively low – Mkhize though pandemic shows no signs of easing
• Additional 2 weeks of lockdown have helped us ramp up testing capacity – Mkhize, we have delayed peak
• Medical science backs up easing of lockdown
• BA to cut 12,000 jobs due to Covid
• Botswana extends hard lockdown by a week
• Nigeria eases lockdown in major cities
• More Americans have died form Covid than died in the 2 decades-long Vietnam war
• US – 26.6% of deaths from the virus worldwide as of 28 April
• US accounts for 32.3% of global confirmed cases
• France unveils plans for partial easing of restrictions/lockdown
• Trump claims US will soon test 5 M per day but medical leaders dispute this. Dr Fauci says federal needs to work with governors
Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 3 million almost with more than 211 thousand deaths – close to 900 thousand people have recovered.
• On Monday night the Health Department reported there are 247 new confirmed Covid-19 bringing the country's total to 4,793.
• 3 additional deaths, two in the Western Cape and 1 in KZN, bring the national death total to 90
• 1737 cases confirmed in the Western Cape and 35 deaths in the province
• Nationally over 178 thousand tests have been conducted countrywide – more than 10 thousand in the past 24 hours period.
• Outbreaks among essential workers in the Western Cape has raised concerns about an increased spread in the and, the province is to receive more support = with tracing back to supermarkets or factories.
• Mass screenings are underway in in the city of Johannesburg considered a hotspot
• The UN High Commission for Human Rights has highlighted 15 countries where it has cause for concern with regards to the actions of security forces during lockdown, and one of them is South Africa
• As the world races to find a vaccine, the Oxford Group may be sprinting over the finish line first – scientists at the university’s Jenner Institute now say that with an emergency approval from regulators, the first few million doses of their vaccine could be available by September
• More than one vaccine would be needed
• Sydney reopens its famous Bondi Beach in Australia’s Bondi Beach and 100s of surfers hit the waves
Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.97 million almost at the 3 million mark with more than 207k deaths.
• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 4546
• 1 additional death in the Western Cape recorded since Saturday, bringing the weekend total to 8 and national death total to 87
• Nationally 168 643 tests have been conducted countrywide.
• 1473 people have recovered
• more than 200 supermarket workers are among those infected in that province
• the nation was briefed on Saturday with more details about the phased-in lockdown levels ahead with level 4 kicking in at midnight on 1 April
• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.
• Wearing of cloth masks or scarf to cover your mouth and nose from when you leave your home will be mandatory.
• And a curfew between 8pm and 5am will be implemented excluding essential workers
• Cigerettes will be on sale but not alcohol
• Winter clothes has been added to the list of goods you can buy.
• Restaurnats will be open for take-aways..delivery only and subject to the 8pm curfew
• No group/organized exercise will be allowed and the details of what the permitted exercise will be is to be released on Thursday.
• More than 200 Cuban doctors and specialists are arriving in South Africa to help with the fight against the virus
• Boris Johnson is back at Downing Street and will return to work today after recovering.
• Children in Spain go outside for the first time in weeks as the country’s lockdown begins to ease… The rules allow children to take a stroll for one hour within one kilometer (0.6 miles) of their home, accompanied by an adult.
• Trump says briefings 'not worth the effort' amid fallout from disinfectant comments
• Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.7 million with more than 190k deaths.
• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 3953
• 10 additional deaths recorded, bringing the total to 75. The Western Cape now also has the highest number of recorded deaths due to COVID 19 and 200 additional confirmed cases.
• Nationally 9796 tests were performed yesterday bringing the total tested to well over 145 thousand.
• President Ramaphosa announced the phased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy in 5 levels.
• Differentiated alert levels that will be determined by two criteria, the transmission rate and the health-preparedness of each province or district.
• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.
• It will allow certain industries to resume operating, people to exercise under specific conditions, and an increased number of goods to be sold, including cigarettes.
• Shabeens, taverns and bars remain close but retail alcohol sale is unclear.
• All gatherings remain banned – except for funerals and workplace
• Borders remain closed except for repatriation and exports
• No travel between provinces – except for goods transport,
• President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President, Donald Trump conducted a rare telephone conversation committing an additional R250 million to SA’s coronavirus fight bringing their total aid in this regard to R410million
Globally more than 2.6 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, more than 183 000 people have died.
• South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 3635, a daily increase of 170 with seven new deaths, taking the total to 65.
• 5 of the new deaths are in the Western Cape and 2 in KZN
• 6868 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 133 774 – almost 7,000 tests down in the past 24 hours.
• Confirmed COVID-19 infections in the Western Cape have passed the 1,000 mark.
• According to Police Minister Bjeki Cele SA crime stats have plummeted with murder dropping by 87%
• 118 thousand people arrested by the end of the first lockdown period for transgressing regulation - including a large number of SAPS members
• Military Ombud who gave a report to the portfolio committee – 33 cases from the public
• Protests and looting in the Western Cape with with people attempting to storm the Westgate Mall in Mitchells plain
• The world is on track for a recession of “unprecedented depth in the post-war period”, ratings agency Fitch says with world gross domestic product to tumble by 3.9% in 2020.
• Half of France’s working population has signed up to the country’s temporary unemployment scheme, according to the minister of labour
• Trump said he had signed the order halting immigration to the US
• Trump also said he disagrees ‘very strongly’ with Georgia’s governor from reopening business in the state saying its too soon.
• At least 34 crew members have tested positive for coronavirus on an Italian-operated cruise ship docked in Japan for maintenance
• Germany approved its first human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine
Globally more than 2.5 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, more than 172 000 people have died.
• On Tuesday South Africa officially had 3 465 cases of coronavirus, a daily increase of 165. 126 937 tests had been conducted (5427 in the last 24 hours) and the country's death toll still stands at 58, with 1055 patients having recovered.
• On Tuesday President Ramaphosa announced a R500billion economic package – 10% of the GDP
• The big news was the R50billion allocated to a temporary 6-month Coronavirus grant, meaning child support grans will rise by R300 in May and receive an additional R500 between June and October
• A special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month for the next 6 months will be paid to all those who have no other social grant net.
• There is also support for businesses and tax relief measures
• On Thursday he will announce the phased lifting of the lockdown and reopening of the economy
• Lockdown news from around the world…
• The U.S. surpassed 800,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with over 44,000 reported deaths.
• Two people who died in California in early February had contracted the coronavirus, suggesting that the virus spread to the United States weeks earlier than previously thought
• A new study shows that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug aggressively touted by President Trump, offered no benefit for treating covid-19 and was linked to higher death rates among Veterans Affairs patients.
Globally there are over 2.4 million confirmed infections, and more than 165 000 deaths
• In South Africa 3,158 confirmed cases – an increase of 251 from Fri to Sat- and increase of 114 cases between Saturday and Sunday, daily increases well above the figures required to end lockdown stated by the command council.
• The country’s death toll rises by 2 to 54
• Total tests completed stand at over 114 711k tests
• KZN Health MEC announces province opts for quarantine over self-isolation for those testing covid-19 postive - So far the province has the most COVID-19 related deaths – and people have not been abiding to the regulations.
• Lockdown news from around the world…
• Children in Spain will be allowed to go outside after April 27, as health specialists have raised the alarm over the long-term impact of confinement on children.
• Germany has begun an ambitious study to test citizens for antibodies. The findings may reveal how deeply the coronavirus has penetrated society — key information to determine which restrictions are the safest to lift.
• Chile will become the first country to issue “immunity cards” to those who have antibodies to the virus, starting Monday. But critics say the research is still unclear on whether recovered patients are truly immune.
Globally there are over 2 million confirmed infections, and more than 138 000 deaths
• In South Africa, 2,605 confirmed cases with 48 deaths, an increase of 14
• Total tests completed stand at over 95 k
• In the Western Cape the number of confirmed cases is 675 with 16 in ICU - and more cases in vulnerable areas such as Khayelitsha, Du Noon, and on the Cape Flats
• The National command council on Thursday outlined changes for the extended lockdown restrictions
• With the plan to enable a phased recovery of the economy
• a lifting of restrictions in certain areas including cargo for exports
• emergency repairs such as plumbing and electricical and certain call centre and IT support services
• mining operations could also resume, at 50% capacity levels.
• There is no lifting of the ban on cigarette or alcohol sales.
• Takeaway food outlets remain closed and Retailers must close their hot food sections
• Lockdown news from around the world…
• Austria and Italy are reopening some shops as lockdown there eases.
• Britain has extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks
• 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks
• Ans President Donald Trump announced the US will be opening up the economy in a gradual phased approach and ‘in a very responsible fashion