Lockdown Day 41 - 06 May 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:18
Will the wedding industry survive?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Branford
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr David Rosenstein
Today at 13:37
Learn French during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Antoine Alliance Francaise
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Actuaries warn Ramaphosa of a ‘humanitarian disaster'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nick Hudson - Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda), a multidisciplinary initiative co-ordinated
Today at 15:40
Disco on repatriation flights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Behind our food drags a long and tangled chain of waste
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrea Burgener - Columnist at The Times
Today at 16:20
Open letter to South African government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicola de Jager - Department of Political Science, Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:55
PPA supports government outdoor exercise regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rens Rezelman - PPA Chairman
Today at 17:05
SOES briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
When will recycling collection in the city happen again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative. 6 May 2020 12:05 PM
Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in place 6 May 2020 11:42 AM
Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union) "They don’t want to cause panic. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi. 6 May 2020 11:30 AM
View all Local
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
View all Politics
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union) "They don’t want to cause panic. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi. 6 May 2020 11:30 AM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times' Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19. 6 May 2020 9:08 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The Lockdown Diary
arrow_forward
Lockdown Day 41 - 06 May 2020

Lockdown Day 41 - 06 May 2020

Globally 3.66 million people are infected with the virus - United States remains epicentre.
• 257  thousand people have died around the world - 1.2 million have recovered 
• In South Africa, 352 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total toto 7572 
• 247 of the new infections are from the Western Cape - according to the national health department.
• The national death toll is also up by 10 - bringing tally to 148 - 7 of the 10 in the Western Cape
• 268 064 tests conducted to date, 10 523 in the last 24 hours
•  Western Cape has recorded 3667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection
• There are multiple vaccines being developed around the world but the WHO says there are 108 candidate vaccines around the world – and only 8 are certified for clinical trials..
• 
• SARS has revised its expected losses in revenue due to illicit trade of cigarettes and alcohol to 1.7 billion rand.
• Comair has entered has entered voluntary business rescue to ensure possible long-term survival
• UK surpasses the deaths in Italy with 29 427 deaths
• US over 72k deaths
• US looking to wind down the coronavirus task team



More episodes from The Lockdown Diary

Lockdown Day 40 - 05 May 2020

5 May 2020 9:54 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached over 3.58 cases more than 251 thousand deaths – 1.16 million people have recovered.
• the curve is continuing to climb at a faster rate in SA
• but hospitilastion rate is still at 5% the same as was seen in china, with our mortality rate at 1.9% below the global average of 3.4%
• 2746 people have recovered from Covid-19 and more than 257 thousand tests have been conducted, almost 12k in past 24 hour period.
• 437 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 7220, the second day recording at this higher number
•  Western Cape has recorded 3451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.
• Total recoveries 894
Total deaths 64
Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2493
Total number of tests 46285
Patients in hospital 132 with 51 in ICU
• Sub districts: Tygerberg 575, Western 507, Khayelitsha 445
• Spain begins transition out of strict lockdown
• Italy reports less than 100 000 active cases
• Hair salons in Germany opened to high demand
• Greece has been relatively unscathed with a hard and fast lockdown…and hopes to open tourism by July, their summer
• Trump administration is focusing on 14 potential vaccines 
• Americans ignore rules, gather in public places as cases rise, thousands of citations 
• More than 40 states to partially reopen by the weekend
• New modelling now projecting 134k US deaths by August and 3000 deaths a day by June, the daily death rate there is currently 
• First US supreme court meeting via teleconference
• Chinese state media slams US claim about origin of virus

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 39 - 04 May 2020

4 May 2020 10:03 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached over 3 and a half million cases more than 247 thousand deaths – 1.13 million people have recovered.

• 447 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 6783.
• 8 further deaths bring the death toll to 131.
• 2549 people have recovered from Covid-19 and 245 747 tests have been conducted.
• the Western Cape had recorded 3113 COVID-19 infections, deaths 58 and recoveries are 833, with 113 people currently in hospital and 38 in ICU. Tests conducted in the province at over 43 thousand.

• Japan is set to approve an experimental antiviral drug
• Inida reported its highest single-day spike in cases
• As did Russia, with 10,633 new cases confirmed in a 24 hour period.
• Nations confront the possibility that reopening may be harder than locking down
• US secretary of state Pompeo asserts ‘enormous evidence’ ties the virus to a Wuhan lab, a claim not backed yet by U.S. intelligence.
• A global backlash builds against China over the coronavirus outbreak

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 35 - 30 April 2020

30 April 2020 10:17 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 3. 19 million mark more than 228 thousand deaths – 973 thousand people have recovered.
• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the South Africa’s confirmed cases are now at 5,350
• 10 more deaths, bring the national death total to 103 
• This is a case increase of 354, the highest rise so far in a 24 hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings
• Total recoveries in South Africa are over 2000
• Over 197 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.
• the Western Cape had recorded 1 935 COVID-19 infections, deaths remain 38 and recoveries are 624, 84 with 26 in ICU and tests conducted at over 30 thousand.
• Cape Town International Convention Centre into an 800 bed temporary COVID-19 hospital, 
• Lockdown level 4 amendments announced on Wednesday night
• Government did a U-turn and cigarette sales will not be on sale under level 4 lockdown, nor will alcohol.
• But you can walk, jog and cycle alone between 6 and 9am
• Grade 7 and 12 pupils may be back at school on 6 may, just a week from now
• South Korea, once among the hardest-hit countries, had its first day with no domestically transmitted infections. Hong Kong has reported no new cases at all for days.
• Australia reported just nine new cases on Wednesday, and New Zealand had two days over the last week with just one new confirmed coronavirus infection.
• Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has said that "The data shows that anti retroviral drug remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,"

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 34 - 29 April 2020

29 April 2020 9:54 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 3 million mark with more than 214 thousand deaths – close to 916 thousand people have recovered.
• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the country's total now at 4,996
• 3 additional deaths, bring the national death total to 93 – all with underlying conditions - Hypertension diabetes and obesity are main comorbidities associated with those who have died
• Total recoveries are 2073
• 1870 cases confirmed in the Western Cape and 38 deaths in the province
• Over 185 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.
• Transmissions largely as a result of communal spread – Mkhize
• 1.9% fatality rate is relatively low – Mkhize though pandemic shows no signs of easing
• Additional 2 weeks of lockdown have helped us ramp up testing capacity – Mkhize, we have delayed peak
• Medical science backs up easing of lockdown
• BA to cut 12,000 jobs due to Covid
• Botswana extends hard lockdown by a week
• Nigeria eases lockdown in major cities
• More Americans have died form Covid than died in the 2 decades-long Vietnam war
• US – 26.6% of deaths from the virus worldwide as of 28 April
• US accounts for 32.3% of global confirmed cases
• France unveils plans for partial easing of restrictions/lockdown
• Trump claims US will soon test 5 M per day but medical leaders dispute this. Dr Fauci says federal needs to work with governors

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 33 - 28 April 2020

28 April 2020 9:54 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 3 million almost with more than 211 thousand deaths – close to 900 thousand people have recovered.
• On Monday night the Health Department reported there are 247 new confirmed Covid-19 bringing the country's total to 4,793.
• 3 additional deaths, two in the Western Cape and 1 in KZN, bring the national death total to 90
• 1737 cases confirmed in the Western Cape and 35 deaths in the province
• Nationally over 178 thousand tests have been conducted countrywide – more than 10 thousand in the past 24 hours period.
• Outbreaks among essential workers in the Western Cape has raised concerns about an increased spread in the and, the province is to receive more support = with tracing back to supermarkets or factories. 
• Mass screenings are underway in  in the city of Johannesburg considered a hotspot
• The UN High Commission for Human Rights has highlighted 15 countries where it has cause for concern with regards to the actions of security forces during lockdown, and one of them is South Africa
• As the world races to find a vaccine, the Oxford Group may be sprinting over the finish line first – scientists at the university’s Jenner Institute  now say that with an emergency approval from regulators, the first few million doses of their vaccine could be available by September 
• More than one vaccine would be needed 
• Sydney reopens its famous Bondi Beach in Australia’s Bondi Beach and 100s of surfers hit the waves

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 32 - 27 April 2020

27 April 2020 10:34 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.97 million almost at the 3 million mark with more than 207k deaths.
• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 4546
• 1 additional death in the Western Cape recorded since Saturday, bringing the weekend total to 8 and national death total to 87
• Nationally 168 643 tests have been conducted countrywide.
• 1473 people have recovered 
• more than 200 supermarket workers are among those infected in that province
• the nation was briefed on Saturday with more details about the phased-in lockdown levels ahead with level 4 kicking in at midnight on 1 April
• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.
• Wearing of cloth masks or scarf to cover your mouth and nose from when you leave your home will be mandatory.
• And a curfew between 8pm and 5am will be implemented excluding essential workers
• Cigerettes will be on sale but not alcohol
• Winter clothes has been added to the list of goods you can buy.
• Restaurnats will be open for take-aways..delivery only and subject to the 8pm curfew
• No group/organized exercise will be allowed and the details of what the permitted exercise will be is to be released on Thursday.
• More than 200 Cuban doctors and specialists are arriving in South Africa to help with the fight against the virus
• Boris Johnson is back at Downing Street and will return to work today after recovering. 
• Children in Spain go outside for the first time in weeks as the country’s lockdown begins to ease… The rules allow children to take a stroll for one hour within one kilometer (0.6 miles) of their home, accompanied by an adult. 
•  Trump says briefings 'not worth the effort' amid fallout from disinfectant comments

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 29 - 24 April 2020

24 April 2020 10:58 AM

• Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.7 million with more than 190k deaths.

• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 3953 
• 10 additional deaths recorded, bringing the total to 75. The Western Cape now also has the highest number of recorded deaths due to COVID 19 and 200 additional confirmed cases.

• Nationally 9796 tests were performed yesterday bringing the total tested to well over 145 thousand. 
• President Ramaphosa announced the phased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy in 5 levels.
• Differentiated alert levels that will be determined by two criteria, the transmission rate and the health-preparedness of each province or district.

• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.
• It will allow certain industries to resume operating, people to exercise under specific conditions, and an increased number of goods to be sold, including cigarettes.

• Shabeens, taverns and bars remain close but retail alcohol sale is unclear.
• All gatherings remain banned – except for funerals and workplace
• Borders remain closed except for repatriation and exports
• No travel between provinces – except for goods transport,  
• President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President, Donald Trump conducted a rare telephone conversation committing an additional R250 million to SA’s coronavirus fight bringing their total aid in this regard to R410million

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 28 - 23 April 2020

23 April 2020 10:26 AM

Globally more than 2.6 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, more than 183 000 people have died.

• South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 3635, a daily increase of 170 with seven new deaths, taking the total to 65.
• 5 of the new deaths are in the Western Cape and 2 in KZN
• 6868 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 133 774 – almost 7,000 tests down in the past 24 hours.
•  Confirmed COVID-19 infections in the Western Cape have passed the 1,000 mark.
• According to Police Minister Bjeki Cele SA crime stats have plummeted with murder dropping by 87%
• 118 thousand people arrested by the end of the first lockdown period for transgressing regulation  - including a large number of SAPS members 
• Military Ombud who gave a report to the portfolio committee – 33 cases from the public

• Protests and looting in the Western Cape with with people attempting to storm the Westgate Mall in Mitchells plain 
• The world is on track for a recession of “unprecedented depth in the post-war period”, ratings agency Fitch says with world gross domestic product to tumble by 3.9% in 2020.
• Half of France’s working population has signed up to the country’s temporary unemployment scheme, according to the minister of labour

• Trump said he had signed the order halting immigration to the US 
• Trump also said he disagrees ‘very strongly’ with Georgia’s governor from reopening business in the state saying its too soon.

• At least 34 crew members have tested positive for coronavirus on an Italian-operated cruise ship docked in Japan for maintenance
• Germany approved its first human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 27 - 22 April 2020

22 April 2020 9:53 AM

Globally more than 2.5 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, more than 172 000 people have died.

• On Tuesday South Africa officially had 3 465 cases of coronavirus, a daily increase of 165. 126 937 tests had been conducted (5427 in the last 24 hours) and the country's death toll still stands at 58, with 1055 patients having recovered. 
• On Tuesday President Ramaphosa announced a R500billion economic package – 10% of the GDP

• The big news was the R50billion allocated to a temporary 6-month Coronavirus grant, meaning  child support grans will rise by R300 in May and receive an additional R500 between June and October

• A special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month for the next 6 months will be paid to all those who have no other social grant net.
•  There is also support for businesses and tax relief measures
• On Thursday he will announce the phased lifting of the lockdown and reopening of the economy
• 
• Lockdown news from around the world…
• The U.S. surpassed 800,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with over 44,000 reported deaths.

• Two people who died in California in early February had contracted the coronavirus, suggesting that the virus spread to the United States weeks earlier than previously thought

• A new study shows that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug aggressively touted by President Trump, offered no benefit for treating covid-19 and was linked to higher death rates among Veterans Affairs patients.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union)

Local Business Opinion

[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Local

'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'

Local Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Zuma alleges people 'trying to kill him' poisoned & killed his son instead

6 May 2020 12:37 PM

SA 'virtual safaris' liven up lockdown with jackals and leopard cubs

6 May 2020 12:23 PM

Africa CDC to obtain data on Madagascar’s herbal COVID-19 'cure'

6 May 2020 11:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA