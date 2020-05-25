Lockdown Day 61 - 26 May 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:25
Overcoming loneliness
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kate Solomons - internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation
Robyn Rosin - Clinical Psychologist
Today at 20:48
Ramaphosa leads call for national day of prayer & religious activities resume
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bishop-elect Joshua Louw - Bishop-elect of Table Bay at Anglican Church
Joshua Louw
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda: Renault Triber
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist
Today at 21:31
Subs bench
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. 26 May 2020 5:17 PM
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
Covid-consumer trends from spaza shops, revealed by sophisticated scanner data Sophisticated scanners reveal what products shoppers are buying when they visit spaza shops. 26 May 2020 6:56 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
Should churches reopen now? Pastor Isaacs says yes, in smaller groups Pastor Barry Isaacs says he is comfortable with congregants standing with their hands in the air singing songs to worship God. 26 May 2020 10:58 AM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Podcasts
Podcasts

The Lockdown Diary
arrow_forward
The Lockdown Diary
arrow_forward
Lockdown Day 61 - 26 May 2020

Lockdown Day 61 - 26 May 2020

Close to 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, more than 346 thousand have died, and more than 2,19million are listed as recovered 
• 1032 new cases in the past 24 hours brings the SA infection total to 22,583
• 481 deaths recorded to date – that's 52 more lives lost in the past 24 hours including the death of a second child under the age of 9
• Almost 12 thousand people are listed as recovered
• Western Province has almost 15,000 confirmed cases, 7,221 have recovered and sadly 318 people have died – over 70% of the country’s covid deaths
• The province has an 18,000-test backlog for Covid-19, said Premier Alan Winde on Monday.
•  Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings has refused to apologize for multiple reported lockdown breaches, amid a growing scandal.
• Nightclubs in China, the country where the virus originated,  are starting to come back to life, with temperature checks before entering, disinfectant and disposable cups, though South Korea has identified almost 250 coronavirus cases linked to a cluster from a nightclub district



More episodes from The Lockdown Diary

Lockdown Day 60 - 25 May 2020

25 May 2020 10:21 AM

5,4million people are confirmed to have contracted the virus globally since last year
when it emerged, 345 thousand have died, and more than 2,17million are listed as
recovered
• There have been 22583 cases of COVID 19 confirmed in SA since the first case in
February (11 thousand are active cases) - More than a third of the new cases have been
recorded in the last week
• 429 deaths recorded to date.
• The Western Cape still has the highest number of COVID-19 infection in the country,
with 13,826 cases.
• Nineteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape.
• This brings the total number of fatalities as a result of the disease to 276.
• 557) cases are being treated in hospital, of these 154 patients

Lockdown Day 56 - 21 May 2020

21 May 2020 9:52 AM

Confirmed positive Covid-19 globally surpasses the 5 million mark, more than 327
thousand have died and over 2 million are listed as recovered
• The total number of confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at 18 003
• The Western Cape accounts for 62,6 % of those, followed by Gauteng with 13,3%
• There are 27 more deaths – bringing the total to 339
• Sadly, the first neonatal death has been recorded – a premature 2-day old baby whose
mother had tested positive.
• 470 Western Cape patients have been hospitalised with 143 in High care or ICU.
• A Western Cape health care worker has also died from the virus.
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has released a scathing statement against Professor
Glenda Gray who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Council
• Enca reporting an investigation into R40 million rand illegally imported
hydroxychloroquine into South Africa
• The number of newly reported coronavirus cases worldwide hit a daily record this
week with more than 100,000 new cases over the last 24 hours, according to the World
Health Organization.
• Almost two-thirds of the Covid-19 cases were reported in just four countries, WHO
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
• Two studies in monkeys provide some of the first scientific evidence that surviving
COVID-19 may result in immunity from reinfection

Lockdown Day 55 - 20 May 2020

20 May 2020 10:02 AM

4,89 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 globally more than 323 thousand
have died and 1,69 million listed as recovered
• in South Africa total stands ar 17,200 - 61% of cases in the Western Cape
• 26 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
312
• 7960 have recovered.
• Almost 500,000 people have been tested, almost 14k have been tested in the last 24
hours
• Western Cape deaths are at 183, patients in hospital 440, High care/ICU- 128
• On Tuesday night scientists presented possible outcomes with modelling projections
projecting an infection rate rising to 30 thousand by the end of this month, and a death
rate of 40 thousand by the end of this year.

• Basic Education Minister announces 1 June as start date for grades 7 and 12 learners
• Gauteng and Western Cape premiers are ready to move to level 3 but Free State wants
Bloemfontein to remain on level 4.
• In the middle of a lockdown, India and Bangladesh order mass evacuations ahead of
Cyclone Amphan due to make landfall on Wednesday evening
• Trump continues to defend taking Hydroxychloriquine the drug that is unproven to
prevent coronavirus, and called a study warning of its risks a “phony study.”
• WHO adopts resolution to review the pandemic response.

Lockdown Day 54 - 19 May 2020

19 May 2020 10:05 AM

Globally more than 4,8million people have tested positive for Covid-19, more than 318
thousand have died and 1,79 million are listed as recovered
• As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 16 433 an increase
of 918 new cases
• 22 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
286
• Over 14k have been tested in the last 24 hours
• The Western Cape has now passed the 10 thousand infection mark with the death total
now at 165
• Basic Education briefing has again been postponed until tomorrow as parents and
educators remain concerned about school reopening dates
• UK expands testing eligibility adding losing a sense of taste and smell to symptoms
• US surpasses 90, 000 deaths from Covid-19 and 1.5 million coronavirus cases – Daily
deaths there drop from 2,070 in late April to 1,362 yesterday
• Brazil has now overtaken the UK as the fourth largest infections in the world – over
16,000 as President Bolsinaro ignores social distancing and is participating actively in
anti-lockdown rallies
• China supports independent review once virus is contained and President Xi Jinping
insists the country was transparent about the virus.
• More than 100 countries support evaluation of pandemic response and WHO chief
pledges to start the review
• Trump threatens to permanently freeze WHO funding
• China commits $2 billion dollars to WHO covid-19 response

Lockdown Day 53 - 18 May 2020

18 May 2020 9:57 AM

Globally 4,71m cases have been confirmed, more than 315 000 have died, and 1,73m are listed a recovered 
• The total number of cases confirmed in SA is 15,515  an increase of 1,160 cases. 
• Over 460,000 tests conducted
• The number of deaths rises to 264
• Dr Clarence Mini, ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran, Aids activist and chair of the Council of Medical Schemes was laid to rest on Sunday, He died of Covid-19 last week in Johannesburg.
• Western Cape 9,246 confirmed cases, 3521 recoveries, 156 deaths – 360 hospitalized with 108 in ICU of High Care, over 90,000 tests done in province. 
• 19 workers test Covid positive at  Impala Platinum- Marula Platinum Mine in Burgersfort in Limpopo and are in isolation – Implats says they were asymptomatic and screened before entering the mine
• R1.2 Billion for relief for 15, 000 small scale farmers
• 
• Japanese economy falls into recession
• India extends lockdown until May 31st
• Italy takes 'calculated risk' in easing restrictions – PM as travel to and from Italy, and between the country's regions would be allowed from 3 June , restaurants, bars and churches reopen
• 
• US President Donald Trump says the US will reopen, "vaccine or no vaccine”
• Brasil now has the fourth most infections globally
• US death toll approaches 90, 000 at least 48 states in process of partially opening as death toll climbs with 1600 people dying a day.
• US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backs away from theory virus came from Wuhan lab
• US official – everything does not depend on a vaccine
• Officials aim to test all 11 million residents in Wuhan, with 7 new cases nearby. The city was under lockdown for 76 days

Lockdown Day 48 - 13 May 2020

13 May 2020 9:54 AM

4.2 million confirmed covid-19 cases globally, over 290 thousand deaths and 1.48 million recovered
• More than 11 thousand (11 350) confirmed infections since the virus first made it to SA - an increase of 698 cases since yesterday, 484 of those cases came from the Western Cape 
• Deaths remain 206
• 14731 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours- most of those in the public health sector. 
• Western Cape:
• Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 6194
Total recoveries 1950
Total deaths 110
Total active cases (currently infected patients) 4134
Total number of tests 69422
Hospital admissions 234 with 57 of these in ICU or high care
• Government has finally agreed to provide the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association with its reasons for maintaining the ban on tobacco sales under level four lockdown regulations. 
• loan guarantee scheme finally kicked in today. B as bridging loans for SMMEs - basically, government has fronted R100billion as a guarantee -
• The UK now has the highest death toll in Europe – more than 38 thousand confirmed deaths as a result of the virus 
• Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson has tested positive for COVID, and is receiving treatment in hospital . 
• All Wuhan citizens to be tested following 6 new infections reported there after lockdown lifted
• Twitter will allow employees to work from home forever

Lockdown Day 47 - 12 May 2020

12 May 2020 9:57 AM

Over 4 million confirmed covid-19 cases globally, 285 thousand deaths and 1.45 million recovered
• More than 10 thousand confirmed infections since the virus first made it to SA – current tally is 10652 - an increase of 637 cases since yesterday
• 12 more deaths, bringing to 206, the total number of people who’ve died in SA as a result of the virus 
• 14731 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours- most of those in the public health sector. 
• Western Cape 5813 confirmed cases and 106 deaths and 1796 recoveries
• The application system for the special R350 COVID grant is now live. 
• UIF fund reports it’s now paid out R10,7billion from the special COVID scheme, to almost 2 million workers 
• SAB has reached an agreement with government to allow it to transport its current inventory to holding warehouses 
• Parts of Spain have eased restrictions as the epidemic appears to slow 
• Germany is reporting new infections are accelerating exponentially after early steps to ease its lockdown. 
• A new surge in coronavirus cases took Russia's tally past those in Italy and Britain, making it the third highest in the world.
• Turkey reopens hair salons, malls 
• Trump told media that the US is No.1 in the world for testing
• Staffers entering the West Wing at the White House now must wear masks after a number of staffers tested positive for Covid-19
• Llama’s antibodies could be the key to a covid-19 vaccine

Lockdown Day 42 - 07 May 2020

7 May 2020 10:03 AM

Globally 3.75 million people are infected with the virus 

• 264  thousand people have died around the world - 1.24 million have recovered 
• South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 infections now at 7 808 with 236 infections in the last 24 hours.

• Among those are 511 health care workers and one doctor and one nurse have died.
• The death toll rises to 153 and 3153 people have recovered from the virus.
• 11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours, Almost 280 000 tests have been completed.

•  Western Cape has recorded 3771 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, 72 deaths and 1122 recoveries.
• Total number of tests 48168
Patients in hospital 150 with 62 in ICU or high care
• 
• Boris Johnson has signalled that some lockdown measures could be eased from the beginning of next week
• The UK has now become the first country in Europe to pass 30,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest government figures.

• Meanwhile in Germany, Angela Merkel has said that all shops can reopen and football can resume., with a handbrake in place in case virus infections rise
• New York governor Andrew Cuomo says the city’s infection numbers are on the decline while numbers in the rest of the USA continue to rise.
• 43 US states reopening dispite not meeting the safety guidelines. 
• Trump reverses course and says White House coronavirus taskforce will stay

Lockdown Day 41 - 06 May 2020

6 May 2020 9:55 AM

Globally 3.66 million people are infected with the virus - United States remains epicentre.
• 257  thousand people have died around the world - 1.2 million have recovered 
• In South Africa, 352 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total toto 7572 
• 247 of the new infections are from the Western Cape - according to the national health department.
• The national death toll is also up by 10 - bringing tally to 148 - 7 of the 10 in the Western Cape
• 268 064 tests conducted to date, 10 523 in the last 24 hours
•  Western Cape has recorded 3667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection
• There are multiple vaccines being developed around the world but the WHO says there are 108 candidate vaccines around the world – and only 8 are certified for clinical trials..
• 
• SARS has revised its expected losses in revenue due to illicit trade of cigarettes and alcohol to 1.7 billion rand.
• Comair has entered has entered voluntary business rescue to ensure possible long-term survival
• UK surpasses the deaths in Italy with 29 427 deaths
• US over 72k deaths
• US looking to wind down the coronavirus task team

