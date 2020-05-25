Lockdown Day 61 - 26 May 2020

Globally 4,71m cases have been confirmed, more than 315 000 have died, and 1,73m are listed a recovered

• The total number of cases confirmed in SA is 15,515 an increase of 1,160 cases.

• Over 460,000 tests conducted

• The number of deaths rises to 264

• Dr Clarence Mini, ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran, Aids activist and chair of the Council of Medical Schemes was laid to rest on Sunday, He died of Covid-19 last week in Johannesburg.

• Western Cape 9,246 confirmed cases, 3521 recoveries, 156 deaths – 360 hospitalized with 108 in ICU of High Care, over 90,000 tests done in province.

• 19 workers test Covid positive at Impala Platinum- Marula Platinum Mine in Burgersfort in Limpopo and are in isolation – Implats says they were asymptomatic and screened before entering the mine

• R1.2 Billion for relief for 15, 000 small scale farmers

•

• Japanese economy falls into recession

• India extends lockdown until May 31st

• Italy takes 'calculated risk' in easing restrictions – PM as travel to and from Italy, and between the country's regions would be allowed from 3 June , restaurants, bars and churches reopen

•

• US President Donald Trump says the US will reopen, "vaccine or no vaccine”

• Brasil now has the fourth most infections globally

• US death toll approaches 90, 000 at least 48 states in process of partially opening as death toll climbs with 1600 people dying a day.

• US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backs away from theory virus came from Wuhan lab

• US official – everything does not depend on a vaccine

• Officials aim to test all 11 million residents in Wuhan, with 7 new cases nearby. The city was under lockdown for 76 days

arrow_forward