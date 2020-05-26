Lockdown Day 62 - 27 May 2020

More than 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, over 350 thousand have died, and close to 2,3 million are listed as recovered

• The SA infection total to 24,264 with 524 people confirmed dead as a result of the virus – that 43 more deaths in the past 24 hours – 357 of that total in the Western Cape.

• The Western Cape Covid-19 hospitalisations are at 665 of which 178 are in ICU or high care

• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that the country was facing a COVID-19 testing kit shortage, as the demand increased.

• Health minister Mkhize explained testing ratios to the NCOP – eg in Gauteng, they are getting one positive in every 66 tests. In the Western Cape it’s one positive for every nine cases

• A projected drop in SARS collection of R250 billion announced yesterday in the Cogta briefing to the NCOP

• President Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, or wherever you choose to worship, in community, en masse (well, so long as that masse is comprised of 50 people or fewer.)

• There will be strict rules governing religious practice including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

• Cogta minister Dlamini-Zuma yesterday explained the health risks behind continuing to ban the sale of cigarettes

• The UN refugee agency said Covid-19 had pushed its humanitarian work to near “breaking point” in Yemen, a country devastated by five years of war.

• outbreaks are accelerating in countries such as Brazil, where the number of deaths reported in the last week was the highest in the world for a seven-day period since the coronavirus pandemic began. The number of coronavirus infections to accelerate in Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, says WHO

• The UK death toll passed 47,000, according to new figures from the country’s Office for National Statistics