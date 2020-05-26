Lockdown Day 62 - 27 May 2020

More than 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, over 350 thousand have died, and close to 2,3 million are listed as recovered
• The SA infection total to 24,264 with 524 people confirmed dead as a result of the virus – that 43 more deaths in the past 24 hours – 357 of that total in the Western Cape.
• The Western Cape Covid-19 hospitalisations are at 665 of which 178 are in ICU or high care
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that the country was facing a COVID-19 testing kit shortage, as the demand increased.
• Health minister Mkhize explained testing ratios to the NCOP – eg in Gauteng, they are getting one positive in every 66 tests. In the Western Cape it’s one positive for every nine cases
• A projected drop in SARS collection of R250 billion announced yesterday in the Cogta briefing to the NCOP
• President Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, or wherever you choose to worship, in community, en masse (well, so long as that masse is comprised of 50 people or fewer.)
• There will be strict rules governing religious practice including social distancing and the wearing of masks.
• Cogta minister Dlamini-Zuma yesterday explained the health risks behind continuing to ban the sale of cigarettes
• The UN refugee agency said Covid-19 had pushed its humanitarian work to near “breaking point” in Yemen, a country devastated by five years of war.
• outbreaks are accelerating in countries such as Brazil, where the number of deaths reported in the last week was the highest in the world for a seven-day period since the coronavirus pandemic began. The number of coronavirus infections to accelerate in Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, says WHO
• The UK death toll passed 47,000, according to new figures from the country’s Office for National Statistics
Close to 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, more than 346 thousand have died, and more than 2,19million are listed as recovered
• 1032 new cases in the past 24 hours brings the SA infection total to 22,583
• 481 deaths recorded to date – that's 52 more lives lost in the past 24 hours including the death of a second child under the age of 9
• Almost 12 thousand people are listed as recovered
• Western Province has almost 15,000 confirmed cases, 7,221 have recovered and sadly 318 people have died – over 70% of the country’s covid deaths
• The province has an 18,000-test backlog for Covid-19, said Premier Alan Winde on Monday.
• Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings has refused to apologize for multiple reported lockdown breaches, amid a growing scandal.
• Nightclubs in China, the country where the virus originated, are starting to come back to life, with temperature checks before entering, disinfectant and disposable cups, though South Korea has identified almost 250 coronavirus cases linked to a cluster from a nightclub district
5,4million people are confirmed to have contracted the virus globally since last year
when it emerged, 345 thousand have died, and more than 2,17million are listed as
recovered
• There have been 22583 cases of COVID 19 confirmed in SA since the first case in
February (11 thousand are active cases) - More than a third of the new cases have been
recorded in the last week
• 429 deaths recorded to date.
• The Western Cape still has the highest number of COVID-19 infection in the country,
with 13,826 cases.
• Nineteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape.
• This brings the total number of fatalities as a result of the disease to 276.
• 557) cases are being treated in hospital, of these 154 patients
Confirmed positive Covid-19 globally surpasses the 5 million mark, more than 327
thousand have died and over 2 million are listed as recovered
• The total number of confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at 18 003
• The Western Cape accounts for 62,6 % of those, followed by Gauteng with 13,3%
• There are 27 more deaths – bringing the total to 339
• Sadly, the first neonatal death has been recorded – a premature 2-day old baby whose
mother had tested positive.
• 470 Western Cape patients have been hospitalised with 143 in High care or ICU.
• A Western Cape health care worker has also died from the virus.
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has released a scathing statement against Professor
Glenda Gray who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Council
• Enca reporting an investigation into R40 million rand illegally imported
hydroxychloroquine into South Africa
• The number of newly reported coronavirus cases worldwide hit a daily record this
week with more than 100,000 new cases over the last 24 hours, according to the World
Health Organization.
• Almost two-thirds of the Covid-19 cases were reported in just four countries, WHO
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
• Two studies in monkeys provide some of the first scientific evidence that surviving
COVID-19 may result in immunity from reinfection
4,89 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 globally more than 323 thousand
have died and 1,69 million listed as recovered
• in South Africa total stands ar 17,200 - 61% of cases in the Western Cape
• 26 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
312
• 7960 have recovered.
• Almost 500,000 people have been tested, almost 14k have been tested in the last 24
hours
• Western Cape deaths are at 183, patients in hospital 440, High care/ICU- 128
• On Tuesday night scientists presented possible outcomes with modelling projections
projecting an infection rate rising to 30 thousand by the end of this month, and a death
rate of 40 thousand by the end of this year.
• Basic Education Minister announces 1 June as start date for grades 7 and 12 learners
• Gauteng and Western Cape premiers are ready to move to level 3 but Free State wants
Bloemfontein to remain on level 4.
• In the middle of a lockdown, India and Bangladesh order mass evacuations ahead of
Cyclone Amphan due to make landfall on Wednesday evening
• Trump continues to defend taking Hydroxychloriquine the drug that is unproven to
prevent coronavirus, and called a study warning of its risks a “phony study.”
• WHO adopts resolution to review the pandemic response.
Globally more than 4,8million people have tested positive for Covid-19, more than 318
thousand have died and 1,79 million are listed as recovered
• As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 16 433 an increase
of 918 new cases
• 22 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
286
• Over 14k have been tested in the last 24 hours
• The Western Cape has now passed the 10 thousand infection mark with the death total
now at 165
• Basic Education briefing has again been postponed until tomorrow as parents and
educators remain concerned about school reopening dates
• UK expands testing eligibility adding losing a sense of taste and smell to symptoms
• US surpasses 90, 000 deaths from Covid-19 and 1.5 million coronavirus cases – Daily
deaths there drop from 2,070 in late April to 1,362 yesterday
• Brazil has now overtaken the UK as the fourth largest infections in the world – over
16,000 as President Bolsinaro ignores social distancing and is participating actively in
anti-lockdown rallies
• China supports independent review once virus is contained and President Xi Jinping
insists the country was transparent about the virus.
• More than 100 countries support evaluation of pandemic response and WHO chief
pledges to start the review
• Trump threatens to permanently freeze WHO funding
• China commits $2 billion dollars to WHO covid-19 response
Globally 4,71m cases have been confirmed, more than 315 000 have died, and 1,73m are listed a recovered
• The total number of cases confirmed in SA is 15,515 an increase of 1,160 cases.
• Over 460,000 tests conducted
• The number of deaths rises to 264
• Dr Clarence Mini, ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran, Aids activist and chair of the Council of Medical Schemes was laid to rest on Sunday, He died of Covid-19 last week in Johannesburg.
• Western Cape 9,246 confirmed cases, 3521 recoveries, 156 deaths – 360 hospitalized with 108 in ICU of High Care, over 90,000 tests done in province.
• 19 workers test Covid positive at Impala Platinum- Marula Platinum Mine in Burgersfort in Limpopo and are in isolation – Implats says they were asymptomatic and screened before entering the mine
• R1.2 Billion for relief for 15, 000 small scale farmers
• Japanese economy falls into recession
• India extends lockdown until May 31st
• Italy takes 'calculated risk' in easing restrictions – PM as travel to and from Italy, and between the country's regions would be allowed from 3 June , restaurants, bars and churches reopen
• US President Donald Trump says the US will reopen, "vaccine or no vaccine”
• Brasil now has the fourth most infections globally
• US death toll approaches 90, 000 at least 48 states in process of partially opening as death toll climbs with 1600 people dying a day.
• US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backs away from theory virus came from Wuhan lab
• US official – everything does not depend on a vaccine
• Officials aim to test all 11 million residents in Wuhan, with 7 new cases nearby. The city was under lockdown for 76 days
4.2 million confirmed covid-19 cases globally, over 290 thousand deaths and 1.48 million recovered
• More than 11 thousand (11 350) confirmed infections since the virus first made it to SA - an increase of 698 cases since yesterday, 484 of those cases came from the Western Cape
• Deaths remain 206
• 14731 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours- most of those in the public health sector.
• Western Cape:
• Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 6194
Total recoveries 1950
Total deaths 110
Total active cases (currently infected patients) 4134
Total number of tests 69422
Hospital admissions 234 with 57 of these in ICU or high care
• Government has finally agreed to provide the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association with its reasons for maintaining the ban on tobacco sales under level four lockdown regulations.
• loan guarantee scheme finally kicked in today. B as bridging loans for SMMEs - basically, government has fronted R100billion as a guarantee -
• The UK now has the highest death toll in Europe – more than 38 thousand confirmed deaths as a result of the virus
• Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson has tested positive for COVID, and is receiving treatment in hospital .
• All Wuhan citizens to be tested following 6 new infections reported there after lockdown lifted
• Twitter will allow employees to work from home forever
Over 4 million confirmed covid-19 cases globally, 285 thousand deaths and 1.45 million recovered
• More than 10 thousand confirmed infections since the virus first made it to SA – current tally is 10652 - an increase of 637 cases since yesterday
• 12 more deaths, bringing to 206, the total number of people who’ve died in SA as a result of the virus
• 14731 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours- most of those in the public health sector.
• Western Cape 5813 confirmed cases and 106 deaths and 1796 recoveries
• The application system for the special R350 COVID grant is now live.
• UIF fund reports it’s now paid out R10,7billion from the special COVID scheme, to almost 2 million workers
• SAB has reached an agreement with government to allow it to transport its current inventory to holding warehouses
• Parts of Spain have eased restrictions as the epidemic appears to slow
• Germany is reporting new infections are accelerating exponentially after early steps to ease its lockdown.
• A new surge in coronavirus cases took Russia's tally past those in Italy and Britain, making it the third highest in the world.
• Turkey reopens hair salons, malls
• Trump told media that the US is No.1 in the world for testing
• Staffers entering the West Wing at the White House now must wear masks after a number of staffers tested positive for Covid-19
• Llama’s antibodies could be the key to a covid-19 vaccine
Globally 3.75 million people are infected with the virus
• 264 thousand people have died around the world - 1.24 million have recovered
• South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 infections now at 7 808 with 236 infections in the last 24 hours.
• Among those are 511 health care workers and one doctor and one nurse have died.
• The death toll rises to 153 and 3153 people have recovered from the virus.
• 11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours, Almost 280 000 tests have been completed.
• Western Cape has recorded 3771 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, 72 deaths and 1122 recoveries.
• Total number of tests 48168
Patients in hospital 150 with 62 in ICU or high care
• Boris Johnson has signalled that some lockdown measures could be eased from the beginning of next week
• The UK has now become the first country in Europe to pass 30,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest government figures.
• Meanwhile in Germany, Angela Merkel has said that all shops can reopen and football can resume., with a handbrake in place in case virus infections rise
• New York governor Andrew Cuomo says the city’s infection numbers are on the decline while numbers in the rest of the USA continue to rise.
• 43 US states reopening dispite not meeting the safety guidelines.
• Trump reverses course and says White House coronavirus taskforce will stay