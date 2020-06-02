COVID-19 Update

Covid-19 latest stats: as the world sees over 6 million cases, 372 thousand deaths and
over 2.7 million recoversies, South Africa reaches over 32 thousand cases, that's a jump
of 1716 new cases in 24 hours and 40 more deaths recorded in the past day, bringing
the total to 683. Almost 17,000 have recovered.
Close to 6 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date globally, almost 360
thousand have died, and close to 2,4 million are listed as recovered
• The SA infection total to 27, 403 with 25 more deaths have been recorded as a result of
the virus, bringing the total to 577.
• One of those who died was a woman who worked at the National Health Laboratory
Services. She was diagnosed weeks ago, deteriorated and had to be admitted to
hospital, where she later died.
• 14370 people are listed as recovered – that's just over 52% recovery rate
• 20 727 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours
• 26.5% of deaths in SA in 60-69 age bracket
• In the Western Cape, we have a total of 406 deaths in the province
• The National Command Council briefing yesterday was 4.5 hours long clarifying details
as the entire nation is moving to level 3 on Monday:
• Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said everyone must wear a mask when they
go out in public.
• Roadblocks, patrols, checkpoints to be conducted in hotspots
• Alcohol sales resume on Monday, but only Mon-Thurs between 9am and 5pm,
including licenced restaurants and taverns selling sealed alcohol for consumption at
home
• Hot food sales at supermarkets can resume
• Marriage is allowed but no wedding party
• Beaches and parks still out of bounds, but non-contact sports will be allowed
• Everyone may return to work except personal care services such as beauticians and
hairdressers – the hairdressers court bid to reopen was dismissed without costs
• Domestic workers may return to work under certain safety conditions
• Tourism and entertainment sector remains closed
• Coronavirus has swept through a in Storm Lake, Iowa, with 555 employees of 2,517
testing positive for Covid-19, Tyson pork processing plant in Iowa, USA
• Fifa has banned spitting and nose clearing during matches
More than 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, over 350 thousand have died, and close to 2,3 million are listed as recovered
• The SA infection total to 24,264 with 524 people confirmed dead as a result of the virus – that 43 more deaths in the past 24 hours – 357 of that total in the Western Cape.
• The Western Cape Covid-19 hospitalisations are at 665 of which 178 are in ICU or high care
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that the country was facing a COVID-19 testing kit shortage, as the demand increased.
• Health minister Mkhize explained testing ratios to the NCOP – eg in Gauteng, they are getting one positive in every 66 tests. In the Western Cape it’s one positive for every nine cases
• A projected drop in SARS collection of R250 billion announced yesterday in the Cogta briefing to the NCOP
• President Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, or wherever you choose to worship, in community, en masse (well, so long as that masse is comprised of 50 people or fewer.)
• There will be strict rules governing religious practice including social distancing and the wearing of masks.
• Cogta minister Dlamini-Zuma yesterday explained the health risks behind continuing to ban the sale of cigarettes
• The UN refugee agency said Covid-19 had pushed its humanitarian work to near “breaking point” in Yemen, a country devastated by five years of war.
• outbreaks are accelerating in countries such as Brazil, where the number of deaths reported in the last week was the highest in the world for a seven-day period since the coronavirus pandemic began. The number of coronavirus infections to accelerate in Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, says WHO
• The UK death toll passed 47,000, according to new figures from the country’s Office for National Statistics
Close to 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, more than 346 thousand have died, and more than 2,19million are listed as recovered
• 1032 new cases in the past 24 hours brings the SA infection total to 22,583
• 481 deaths recorded to date – that's 52 more lives lost in the past 24 hours including the death of a second child under the age of 9
• Almost 12 thousand people are listed as recovered
• Western Province has almost 15,000 confirmed cases, 7,221 have recovered and sadly 318 people have died – over 70% of the country’s covid deaths
• The province has an 18,000-test backlog for Covid-19, said Premier Alan Winde on Monday.
• Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings has refused to apologize for multiple reported lockdown breaches, amid a growing scandal.
• Nightclubs in China, the country where the virus originated, are starting to come back to life, with temperature checks before entering, disinfectant and disposable cups, though South Korea has identified almost 250 coronavirus cases linked to a cluster from a nightclub district
5,4million people are confirmed to have contracted the virus globally since last year
when it emerged, 345 thousand have died, and more than 2,17million are listed as
recovered
• There have been 22583 cases of COVID 19 confirmed in SA since the first case in
February (11 thousand are active cases) - More than a third of the new cases have been
recorded in the last week
• 429 deaths recorded to date.
• The Western Cape still has the highest number of COVID-19 infection in the country,
with 13,826 cases.
• Nineteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape.
• This brings the total number of fatalities as a result of the disease to 276.
• 557) cases are being treated in hospital, of these 154 patients
Confirmed positive Covid-19 globally surpasses the 5 million mark, more than 327
thousand have died and over 2 million are listed as recovered
• The total number of confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at 18 003
• The Western Cape accounts for 62,6 % of those, followed by Gauteng with 13,3%
• There are 27 more deaths – bringing the total to 339
• Sadly, the first neonatal death has been recorded – a premature 2-day old baby whose
mother had tested positive.
• 470 Western Cape patients have been hospitalised with 143 in High care or ICU.
• A Western Cape health care worker has also died from the virus.
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has released a scathing statement against Professor
Glenda Gray who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Council
• Enca reporting an investigation into R40 million rand illegally imported
hydroxychloroquine into South Africa
• The number of newly reported coronavirus cases worldwide hit a daily record this
week with more than 100,000 new cases over the last 24 hours, according to the World
Health Organization.
• Almost two-thirds of the Covid-19 cases were reported in just four countries, WHO
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
• Two studies in monkeys provide some of the first scientific evidence that surviving
COVID-19 may result in immunity from reinfection
4,89 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 globally more than 323 thousand
have died and 1,69 million listed as recovered
• in South Africa total stands ar 17,200 - 61% of cases in the Western Cape
• 26 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
312
• 7960 have recovered.
• Almost 500,000 people have been tested, almost 14k have been tested in the last 24
hours
• Western Cape deaths are at 183, patients in hospital 440, High care/ICU- 128
• On Tuesday night scientists presented possible outcomes with modelling projections
projecting an infection rate rising to 30 thousand by the end of this month, and a death
rate of 40 thousand by the end of this year.
•
• Basic Education Minister announces 1 June as start date for grades 7 and 12 learners
• Gauteng and Western Cape premiers are ready to move to level 3 but Free State wants
Bloemfontein to remain on level 4.
• In the middle of a lockdown, India and Bangladesh order mass evacuations ahead of
Cyclone Amphan due to make landfall on Wednesday evening
• Trump continues to defend taking Hydroxychloriquine the drug that is unproven to
prevent coronavirus, and called a study warning of its risks a “phony study.”
• WHO adopts resolution to review the pandemic response.
Globally more than 4,8million people have tested positive for Covid-19, more than 318
thousand have died and 1,79 million are listed as recovered
• As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 16 433 an increase
of 918 new cases
• 22 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
286
• Over 14k have been tested in the last 24 hours
• The Western Cape has now passed the 10 thousand infection mark with the death total
now at 165
• Basic Education briefing has again been postponed until tomorrow as parents and
educators remain concerned about school reopening dates
• UK expands testing eligibility adding losing a sense of taste and smell to symptoms
• US surpasses 90, 000 deaths from Covid-19 and 1.5 million coronavirus cases – Daily
deaths there drop from 2,070 in late April to 1,362 yesterday
• Brazil has now overtaken the UK as the fourth largest infections in the world – over
16,000 as President Bolsinaro ignores social distancing and is participating actively in
anti-lockdown rallies
• China supports independent review once virus is contained and President Xi Jinping
insists the country was transparent about the virus.
• More than 100 countries support evaluation of pandemic response and WHO chief
pledges to start the review
• Trump threatens to permanently freeze WHO funding
• China commits $2 billion dollars to WHO covid-19 response