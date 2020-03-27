RadioReading with John Maytham:

Streaming issues?
Latest Local
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19'
Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'.
1 April 2020 6:23 PM
Joint custody in the time of coronavirus - what the law says
Thousands of parents affected by the government's strict lockdown rules say here's an urgent need for clarity in the law.
1 April 2020 5:30 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown.
1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases
Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase.
1 April 2020 1:11 PM
[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning'
AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'.
1 April 2020 12:01 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS
Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear.
31 March 2020 11:21 AM
A tipping point for video conferencing
A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones
1 April 2020 7:15 PM
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history…
The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge.
1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Sars collects R1.4tr in taxes – up 5.3% on a year before, despite the recession
Despite the achievement, the country still lost R100 billion in uncollected taxes, says Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
1 April 2020 6:57 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.
1 April 2020 6:29 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO
The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members.
1 April 2020 11:05 AM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk.
31 March 2020 2:02 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed
Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a...
30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic
Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.
15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director
The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
14 March 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels
The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears.
31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star
Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year.
27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue
Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾
26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected
World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns.
1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful
Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia.
1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back...
31 March 2020 8:50 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs part 2
27 March 2020 4:16 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs
26 March 2020 4:17 PM
Story time with John Maytham: Quill Soup Book by Alan Durant
25 March 2020 4:18 PM
Story time with John Maytham: Sulwe by Lupita N’Yongo
24 March 2020 4:56 PM
John Maytham Reads: Lina, the Duiker and the Dragonfly by Lisa Steyn
23 March 2020 4:06 PM
