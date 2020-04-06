Fern Hill by Dylan Thomas

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
News focus: Alan Taylor
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:17
Lockdown check-in: Justin Sylvester - 072 138 9949
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Legal duo gives free legal advice to help you get your affairs in order during Covid-19 pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
Today at 20:48
Advocacy: New privacy rules for Covid-19 tracking a step in the right direction, but …
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Hunter - Author at Boris the Babybot (book)
Murray Hunter
Today at 21:05
Talkback by Lester
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Covid 19 from a SA doctor's perspective in the US - Christopher Young pre-rec
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Claiming back money for flights, car hire and hotels - these are your rights
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: a chocolatier & photographer on how they spread joy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
NGO to connect Covid-19 patients and families using donated smartphones, tablets The devices will allow families to video chat with patients at state hospitals and to receive medical updates in a more personal m... 6 April 2020 5:34 PM
Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown. 6 April 2020 10:14 AM
How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19. 6 April 2020 8:14 AM
View all Local
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
View all Politics
SARB warns that the economy may shrink by up to 4% due to coronavirus George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics, 6 April 2020 7:26 PM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
View all Business
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town. 6 April 2020 6:11 PM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Radioreading With John Maytham
Fern Hill by Dylan Thomas

Fern Hill by Dylan Thomas

For this episode John reads the poem by Dylan Thomas - Fern Hill.

The text should you want to read along



More episodes from Radioreading With John Maytham

#RadioReading with John Maytham: We going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen

6 April 2020 4:08 PM
Chocolate Cake by Michael Rosen

3 April 2020 4:22 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Chocolate Cake by Michael Rosen

A tale of two cities - Charles Dickens

2 April 2020 4:06 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham:  A tale of two cities by Charles Dickens

Cry the Beloved Country by Alan Paton

1 April 2020 4:12 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Cry the Beloved Country by Alan Paton

The Grinch who stole Christmas

31 March 2020 4:08 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Grinch who stole Christmas

Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs (part 2)

27 March 2020 4:16 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs part 2

Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs (part 1)

26 March 2020 4:17 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs part 1

Quill Soup Book by Alan Durant

25 March 2020 4:18 PM

Story time with John Maytham: Quill Soup Book by Alan Durant

Sulwe by Lupita N’Yongo

24 March 2020 4:56 PM

Story time with John Maytham: Sulwe by Lupita N’Yongo

Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine

Local

SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far

Local

Motsoaledi wants SAPS to investigate CT Mayor Dan Plato over refugee shelter

Local

EWN Highlights

Icasa makes more spectrum available to meet internet demand

6 April 2020 6:51 PM

Denosa accuses Netcare of neglect after deaths at Durban hospital

6 April 2020 6:32 PM

Teddy Bear Clinic records 25 cases of child abuse during lockdown

6 April 2020 6:05 PM

