The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:15
GBV during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bernadine Bachar
Today at 13:25
Rape Crisis COVID-19 response
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kathleen Dey - Director at Rape Crisis
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness - Kate Leinberger
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:35
Greener Living: Sharks and Rays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Jean Harris
Lauren van Nijkerk - Deputy director for marketing at Wildlands Conservation Trust
Today at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:51
Quarantunes with Derek Gripper
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
South Africa bungled the Spanish flu in 1918. History mustn’t repeat itself for COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Howard Phillips - Emeritus Professor of History at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Open for local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde provides update on Western Cape Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
New development for innovation in ventilators
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dennis Bouwers - Managing Director - Motorhome-World
Today at 17:46
Alan Committie and lockdown 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Latest Local
Capetonian who recovered from Covid-19 opens hotels and hostels to medical staff Kim Whitaker contracted the virus after returning from a trip to Germany some weeks ago and now has set up Ubuntu Beds to assist. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
View all Local
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning' AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'. 1 April 2020 12:01 PM
View all Politics
Lockdown labour regulations explained What workers should take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period. 2 April 2020 8:39 AM
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back? 1 April 2020 7:38 PM
A tipping point for video conferencing A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones 1 April 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads from 'Cry The Beloved Country' CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 2 April 2020 10:24 AM
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Radioreading With John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Cry the Beloved Country by Alan Paton

1 April 2020 4:12 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Grinch who stole Christmas

31 March 2020 4:08 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs part 2

27 March 2020 4:16 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs

26 March 2020 4:17 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Story time with John Maytham: Quill Soup Book by Alan Durant

25 March 2020 4:18 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Story time with John Maytham: Sulwe by Lupita N’Yongo

24 March 2020 4:56 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Maytham Reads: Lina, the Duiker and the Dragonfly by Lisa Steyn

23 March 2020 4:06 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees

Business

What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

Local

Absa launches extensive Covid-19 payment relief programme

Business

Mbalula: Taxi industry not fully complying with lockdown regulations

2 April 2020 11:53 AM

Italian national turned back at ORTIA after making unauthorised landing

2 April 2020 11:47 AM

SA in for terrible crisis if COVID-19 trajectory follows Italy, warns doctor

2 April 2020 11:13 AM

