RadioReading with John Maytham: The Grinch who stole Christmas

No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
13:00 - 14:00
13:00 - 14:00
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rev Storey left with mixed emotions after refugees removed from Methodist Church
Reverend Alan Storey says he's feeling a combination of relief and sadness after the refugees living inside his church were remove...
3 April 2020 4:41 PM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19
"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"
3 April 2020 2:12 PM
#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences
Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.
3 April 2020 1:48 PM
View all Local
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF
Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society.
2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco
National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis.
2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown.
1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast
Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington.
3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.
2 April 2020 8:04 PM
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.
2 April 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?
Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?
3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon
Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs.
2 April 2020 7:09 PM
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund'
It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund.
2 April 2020 6:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed
Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a...
30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic
Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.
15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director
The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
RIP Bill Withers legend
The influential American soul singer has died aged 81.
3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.
3 April 2020 4:54 PM
Take your fam on a virtual game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown
Get the whole family together check out this amazing game drive on WildEarth.
3 April 2020 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali
South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March.
3 April 2020 2:51 PM
Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot
"My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you."
3 April 2020 10:36 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle
Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.
17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO
Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.
16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19
The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali.
11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Podcasts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Grinch who stole Christmas
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Grinch who stole Christmas
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Grinch who stole Christmas
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Chocolate Cake by Michael Rosen
3 April 2020 4:22 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The tale of two Cities
2 April 2020 4:06 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham:
1 April 2020 9:31 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Cry the Beloved Country by Alan Paton
1 April 2020 4:12 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs part 2
27 March 2020 4:16 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs
26 March 2020 4:17 PM
Story time with John Maytham: Quill Soup Book by Alan Durant
25 March 2020 4:18 PM
Story time with John Maytham: Sulwe by Lupita N’Yongo
24 March 2020 4:56 PM
John Maytham Reads: Lina, the Duiker and the Dragonfly by Lisa Steyn
23 March 2020 4:06 PM
Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?
Local
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise sharply to 1505, 7 deaths
Local
RIP Bill Withers legend
Entertainment Lifestyle
Highlights
SA students repatriated from China go home after completing quarantine programme
4 April 2020 11:25 AM
Suarez 'hurt' by criticism of Barca players' pay cut delay
4 April 2020 9:47 AM
Joshua-Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed - promoters
4 April 2020 9:41 AM
