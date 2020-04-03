Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs (part 2)

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:17
Food security during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Andries Du Toit
Today at 13:37
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katy Rose
Today at 13:47
Food - Philippi lettuce farm and food support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sameena Kariel
David Leslie - at Philippi Horticultural Area
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Frank Paco
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frank Paco
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation and weekend round-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 Droplets and Aerosol Transmission: How do we protect others and ourselves?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences
Today at 15:40
Donations of used smartphones/tablets for healthcare providers to use via ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Margie Venter - Palliative Oncologist
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Appointment of acting Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 16:20
Dr Neil Midlane of Wilderness Safaris
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Midlane
Today at 16:55
Meerendal wine estate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bennie Howard
Today at 17:05
Are we seeing a decrease in residential area crime?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 17:46
Give-away
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown. 6 April 2020 10:14 AM
How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19. 6 April 2020 8:14 AM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86. 4 April 2020 12:20 PM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa's economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa's most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs (part 2)

Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs (part 2)

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs part 2



Chocolate Cake by Michael Rosen

3 April 2020 4:22 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Chocolate Cake by Michael Rosen

A tale of two cities - Charles Dickens

2 April 2020 4:06 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham:  A tale of two cities by Charles Dickens

Fern Hill by Dylan Thomas

1 April 2020 9:31 PM

For this episode John reads the poem by Dylan Thomas - Fern Hill.

The text should you want to read along

Cry the Beloved Country by Alan Paton

1 April 2020 4:12 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Cry the Beloved Country by Alan Paton

The Grinch who stole Christmas

31 March 2020 4:08 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Grinch who stole Christmas

Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs (part 1)

26 March 2020 4:17 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs part 1

Quill Soup Book by Alan Durant

25 March 2020 4:18 PM

Story time with John Maytham: Quill Soup Book by Alan Durant

Sulwe by Lupita N'Yongo

24 March 2020 4:56 PM

Story time with John Maytham: Sulwe by Lupita N'Yongo

Lina, the Duiker and the

23 March 2020 4:06 PM

John Maytham Reads: Lina, the Duiker and the Dragonfly by Lisa Steyn

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

Business Opinion Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed

Local

Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked

Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt walking thin line on privacy with COVID-19 location tracking - O'Regan

6 April 2020 11:48 AM

UN chief urges govts to protect women during virus lockdown

6 April 2020 11:17 AM

Lesotho healthcare workers strike over COVID-19 grievances

6 April 2020 10:57 AM

