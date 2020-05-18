RadioReading with John Maytham :Jabberwocky" by Lewis Carroll

Streaming issues?
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness: Afrika Tikkun.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Alef Meulenberg - Afrika Tikkun
125
Today at 17:05
Vitamin D and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jantjie Taljaard - infectious disease specialist at Tygerberg Hospital
125
Today at 17:20
How crowded public sector hospitals are becoming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick-start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
125
Today at 20:25
Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly Van Niekerk
125
Today at 20:48
Motoring with Melinda: 2020 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year COTY competition
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
125
Today at 21:15
ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
125
Latest Local
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k
You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho...
19 May 2020 4:37 PM
[LISTEN] My child has Down Syndrome, online learning doesn't cater for her
Yashmita Bhana speaks to Lester Kiewit about the challenges of schooling for her special needs child during the Covid-19 crisis.
19 May 2020 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] Raise a glass to Cape Town's first blind wine master!
Wine master Jacques Lombard completed his Diploma earning the highest score in his class as CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit finds out...
19 May 2020 2:59 PM
View all Local
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted.
19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work
Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration.
19 May 2020 10:40 AM
'Prison doors not just being opened', but earlier parole hearings planned
Deputy Minister of Justice, John Jeffery says releases include 600 people in W Cape prisons who cannot afford bail of under R1000.
19 May 2020 8:41 AM
View all Politics
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit
Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.
19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Local businesses get behind the Western Cape's maskathon donation drive
Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge. You can...
19 May 2020 11:23 AM
Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering
WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown.
19 May 2020 11:22 AM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair'
The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results.
18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists
A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.
16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled
The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise...
15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines
Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history.
15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.
12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'
American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.
10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19
The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage.
19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread
A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario.
15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England
John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa.
14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024
A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East.
14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information
Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.
12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'
Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher.
5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
#RadioReading with John Maytham
arrow_forward
#RadioReading with John Maytham
arrow_forward
#RadioReading with John Maytham :Jabberwocky" by Lewis Carroll
#RadioReading with John Maytham :Jabberwocky" by Lewis Carroll
play_arrow
Listen to podcast
#RadioReading with John Maytham :Jabberwocky" by Lewis Carroll
Share This:
More episodes from #RadioReading with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Books of Hopes
18 May 2020 5:39 PM
18 May 2020 5:39 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Snow White and the Seven Dwarf in Revolting Rhymes
15 May 2020 4:10 PM
15 May 2020 4:10 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock
14 May 2020 4:05 PM
14 May 2020 4:05 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
#RadioReading with John Maytham: David fathers poem
13 May 2020 4:36 PM
13 May 2020 4:36 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Hunting of the Snark part 1
13 May 2020 2:16 PM
13 May 2020 2:16 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Hunting of the Snark part 3
11 May 2020 4:05 PM
11 May 2020 4:05 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Hunting of the Snark part 2
8 May 2020 4:11 PM
8 May 2020 4:11 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
#RadioReading with John Maytham
5 May 2020 4:12 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
#RadioReading with John Maytham
1 May 2020 4:07 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
