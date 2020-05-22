RadioReading with John Maytham: Listeners send John poetry to read aloud

Streaming issues?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
125
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
125
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer
Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries.
22 May 2020 2:00 PM
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results
W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments.
22 May 2020 12:41 PM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening
Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients.
22 May 2020 11:41 AM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets
Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom.
21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires
Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly.
21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'
We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever.
21 May 2020 11:38 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms
"I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell.
22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines
Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history.
15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.
12 May 2020 10:47 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19
The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage.
19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread
A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario.
15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England
John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa.
14 May 2020 5:14 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024
A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East.
14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information
Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.
12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'
Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher.
5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Listeners send John poetry to read aloud
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Listeners send John poetry to read aloud
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Listeners send John poetry to read aloud
More episodes from #RadioReading with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Goldilocks and the Three Bears
22 May 2020 4:07 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Earth in Lockdown
20 May 2020 4:04 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham :Jabberwocky" by Lewis Carroll
19 May 2020 4:20 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Books of Hopes
18 May 2020 5:39 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Snow White and the Seven Dwarf in Revolting Rhymes
15 May 2020 4:10 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock
14 May 2020 4:05 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: David fathers poem
13 May 2020 4:36 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Hunting of the Snark part 1
13 May 2020 2:16 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Hunting of the Snark part 3
11 May 2020 4:05 PM
Snow expected in the Western Cape from Monday – SnowReportSA
Local
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results
Local
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms
Entertainment Lifestyle
Masuku concerned by claims JMPD officers continued working after COVID-19 tests
22 May 2020 4:46 PM
Fixing prosecution system to deal with corruption a long-term project - Batohi
22 May 2020 4:19 PM
Tweeps see red over report Dlamini-Zuma wants booze, tobacco sold at level 1
22 May 2020 4:10 PM
