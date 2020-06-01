RadioReading with John Maytham: King Fred the Fearless

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:25
A Call on Faith Leaders to Provide Moral Leadership for Life and Livelihoods
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bishop Ivan Abrahams - General Secretary at World Methodist Council
Bishop Ivan Abrahams - Head at Methodist Church Of Southern Africa
Reverend Keith Vermeulen - retired presbyter of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa and former South African Council of Churches' Public Policy Liaison Officer at World Methodist Council
Today at 20:48
. Sturks Tobacco Shop, the oldest company in South Africa has to close because of the ban on tobacco sales
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Diane Chakim - Owner at Sturks Tobacco Shop
Today at 21:05
Lockdown business: A popular swimwear maker switched to selling fresh food - within 48 hours
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:31
How can racism, police brutality in the US be brought to an end?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News: Press print for instant armour
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Plea for hospitality businesses across SA to accommodate healthcare workers Accommodation providers in smaller towns across the country have been urged to assist by signing up to the Ubuntu Beds initiative. 1 June 2020 6:28 PM
Heathfield High remains shut over PPE shortages, but WCED says schools are ready A teacher at Heathfield High School says the public school has not reopened because it does not meet health and safety standards. 1 June 2020 4:03 PM
Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday. 1 June 2020 2:16 PM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here? Covid-19 and the lockdown is a highly complex situation that will require new thinking that evolves over time. 1 June 2020 6:48 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it'll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham: King Fred the Fearless
1 June 2020 4:24 PM

#RadioReading with John Maytham: King Fred the Fearless

1 June 2020 4:24 PM


More episodes from #RadioReading with John Maytham

5:42 pm - Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

29 May 2020 3:13 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Listeners send John poetry to read aloud
22 May 2020 4:07 PM

22 May 2020 4:07 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Earth in Lockdown
22 May 2020 3:53 PM

22 May 2020 3:53 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Earth in Lockdown

20 May 2020 4:04 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Books of Hopes
19 May 2020 4:20 PM

19 May 2020 4:20 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Books of Hopes

18 May 2020 5:39 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock
15 May 2020 4:10 PM

15 May 2020 4:10 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: David fathers poem
14 May 2020 4:05 PM

14 May 2020 4:05 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham
13 May 2020 4:36 PM

13 May 2020 4:36 PM
New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

'Significant' petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

Business Opinion

Kids don't die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

US cities brace for more fury as officer hearing postponed
1 June 2020 7:51 PM

1 June 2020 7:51 PM

ON THE GO: Transport sector regulations on level 3
1 June 2020 6:49 PM

1 June 2020 6:49 PM

WHO says it wants to keep working with US
1 June 2020 6:41 PM

1 June 2020 6:41 PM

