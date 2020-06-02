RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.

Streaming issues?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:20
Cricket SA eyes England's preparations for post-Covid series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
PechaKucha Cape Town's first online night - 9 June 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Greeff - City Organiser at PechaKucha
Today at 17:05
URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:20
Why is the Space X launch so significant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerothodi Leeuw - Dr/ Astrophysicist at Uj Physics Department
Today at 17:46
Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judy MacGuire
Today at 20:10
News focus: As we enter Level 3, remember: on average, police kill someone every single day in SA, lockdown or no. For sustained, data driven coverage on #policebrutality follow @viewfinderjourn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 20:25
Diabetes SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread
Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19.
2 June 2020 1:41 PM
UCT collaborates with UN in app to help you self-screen for Covid-19
United Nations agency Unitar, in collaboration with organisations including UCT, has a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application.
2 June 2020 1:35 PM
Return of neighbourhood watches offers relief to under-resourced WC cops - Fritz
Neighbourhood watches and Community Police Forums (CPF) have been given the go-ahead to operate during level 3 lockdown.
2 June 2020 12:45 PM
View all Local
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed
Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them.
2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday.
1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests
Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery.
1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
Gross misconduct. Dishonesty. Recklessness - what 'delinquent director' means
Only very serious wrongdoing will get one declared a “delinquent director for life”, says Advocate Fay Mukaddam.
2 June 2020 9:15 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19
National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti...
1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory
The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity.
1 June 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years
The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim.
2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform
The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in...
2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association
It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.
1 June 2020 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity
Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.
30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.
30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV'
"I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!"
28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher
A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available.
1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests
Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery.
1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd
'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home.
30 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Podcasts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham
arrow_forward
#RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.
#RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.
2 June 2020 4:05 PM
More episodes from #RadioReading with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham: King Fred the Fearless
1 June 2020 4:24 PM
5:42 pm - Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
29 May 2020 3:13 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Goldilocks and the Three Bears
22 May 2020 4:07 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Listeners send John poetry to read aloud
22 May 2020 3:53 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Earth in Lockdown
20 May 2020 4:04 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham :Jabberwocky" by Lewis Carroll
19 May 2020 4:20 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Books of Hopes
18 May 2020 5:39 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: Snow White and the Seven Dwarf in Revolting Rhymes
15 May 2020 4:10 PM
#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock
14 May 2020 4:05 PM
[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55
Local
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years
Business Lifestyle
Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted
Local
Highlights
India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients
2 June 2020 4:19 PM
EC now the country’s second biggest COVID-19 hot spot
2 June 2020 4:00 PM
DA wants Ramaphosa to discipline Dlamini-Zuma over cigarette sales ban
2 June 2020 3:55 PM
