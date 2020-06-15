Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
Is the Western Cape nearing its Covid-19 peak?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Piet Streicher - PhD in Engineering, member of PANDA (Pandemic Data and Analytics)
Today at 08:10
Premier responds to imminent Cape peak Covid-19 projection
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 08:45
Park Run SA launches new event
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bruce Fordyce - Athlete And Manager at Park Run South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Update on the Western Cape Economy-Level 3 lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running-BPESA Strategic Business partner City of Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gareth Pritchard - Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA Western Cape
Today at 10:45
Why are Capetonians still paying the R100 water levy charged by the City of Cape Town?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Nielsen
Today at 11:05
Is your business "Tone Deaf"?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cathy Wijnberg - CEO of Fetola
Today at 11:32
The Currency of care with Dr Roze Philips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province. 16 June 2020 5:20 PM
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately. 16 June 2020 4:28 PM
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative mea... 16 June 2020 2:33 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Heroes and Zeroes: Good liquor ads - and that 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great campaigns and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses An investment banker tells how his side hustle became a business that helps other businesses. 16 June 2020 7:06 PM
View all Business
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Cpt Up Running
arrow_forward
CPT Up and Running

CPT Up and Running

15 June 2020 11:12 AM

The importance of the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing – call centres) sector to CT
and how the City works to enable investment and job creation in this sector. The City of Cape Town identified BPO as a priority sector due to the number of job opportunities and investment potential it creates. This sector employs over 60 000 people in the Western Cape.

As a City, we realised the importance of this sector and for this reason invested in our
strategic business partner BPESA Western Cape. BPESA WC is the City’s strategic
business partner responsible for the growth and development of the Call Centre and
BPO industry.

Today Kieno joined James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town.


More episodes from Cpt Up Running

CPT Up and Running

10 June 2020 11:04 AM

Kieno speaks to Enrico Smith Owner of Zip Grip.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Business Hub: Become a part of Cape Town’s bustling business community

8 June 2020 10:55 AM

Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially
small businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support
and how to rebuild.

As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign, Kieno Kammies speaks to Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities, Alderman James Vos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kieno speaks to Glynn Mashonga of Globescope Security Solutions

3 June 2020 11:05 AM

Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small
businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and
how to rebuild.

As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign Kieno is joined by Glynn Mashonga, from Globescope Security Solutions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kieno speaks to Economic Opportunities MEC, Alderman James Vos

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small
businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and
how to rebuild. The City of Cape Town is there to do just that.

As part of the City of Cape Town's CPT+Up & Running campaign, Kieno Kammies speaks Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities, Alderman James Vos. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

World Local

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa challenges youth to take charge and shake up SA economy

17 June 2020 7:56 AM

Evelyn de Kock murder suspect expected in court today

17 June 2020 7:49 AM

SA COVID-19 advisory committee may consider using steroid drug to treat patients

17 June 2020 6:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA