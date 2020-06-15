CPT Up and Running

The importance of the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing – call centres) sector to CT
and how the City works to enable investment and job creation in this sector. The City of Cape Town identified BPO as a priority sector due to the number of job opportunities and investment potential it creates. This sector employs over 60 000 people in the Western Cape.
As a City, we realised the importance of this sector and for this reason invested in our
strategic business partner BPESA Western Cape. BPESA WC is the City’s strategic
business partner responsible for the growth and development of the Call Centre and
BPO industry.
Today Kieno joined James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town.
Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially
small businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support
and how to rebuild.
As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign, Kieno Kammies speaks to Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities, Alderman James Vos
As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign Kieno is joined by Glynn Mashonga, from Globescope Security Solutions.
how to rebuild. The City of Cape Town is there to do just that.
As part of the City of Cape Town's CPT+Up & Running campaign, Kieno Kammies speaks Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities, Alderman James Vos.