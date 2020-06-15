CPT Up and Running

The importance of the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing – call centres) sector to CT

and how the City works to enable investment and job creation in this sector. The City of Cape Town identified BPO as a priority sector due to the number of job opportunities and investment potential it creates. This sector employs over 60 000 people in the Western Cape.



As a City, we realised the importance of this sector and for this reason invested in our

strategic business partner BPESA Western Cape. BPESA WC is the City’s strategic

business partner responsible for the growth and development of the Call Centre and

BPO industry.



Today Kieno joined James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town.