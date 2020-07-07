Mbali Ntuli relaunches her campaign for candidacy as DA leader

Today at 12:37 Mary Twala's funeral service takes place in Soweto The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 Are the Stormers in isolation? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times

John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol

Today at 12:40 CoCT's Disaster Risk Management team braced for cold front? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA

Today at 12:41 City of Johannesburg budget underway The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thetho Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies of Covid-19 The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe- Amarhabe Spokesperson

Today at 12:45 Massive cold front makes landfall The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA

Today at 12:52 Powerful Clip on #BLM - West Indies great Michael Holding says education is key to stamping out racism. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:55 Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

Today at 12:56 Mandela Day secret scarves initiative The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Carolyn Steyn- Founder of the initiative Secret Scarves Mission

Today at 13:20 When will SanParks areas in Cape Town reopen? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Frans van Rooyen

Today at 13:32 Kids don't like wearing masks? Make them smell like bubblegum or strawberry... Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Pam Kara Medical

Today at 13:45 Greener Living - what to do with e-waste Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

Today at 14:10 DIY with Angelo Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Angelo D’ Ambrosio

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Garth Taylor Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Garth Taylor

Today at 15:10 Open for calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Successfull high-flow nasal oxygen treatment at Groote Schuur Hospital sees FIVE patients discharged from ICU on one day Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tracey Morris - Opertational nursing manager in ward c13

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:50 Donated pallets to local school make a difference. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

MA Karriem - Principal of Talfalah Primary School

Today at 16:10 These are trends developing for life in post-Covid-19 times Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Christopher Gilmour - Chairman at Investment Analysts Society of SA

Today at 16:20 Illegal land invasions coupled with illegal evictions - how is this managed? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Buhle Booi - Ndifuna Ukwazi community organiser

Today at 16:55 Extra charge for PPE at a dentist? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dirk Smith - SADA

Today at 17:05 Covid-19: Unpacking the risk from waste Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University

Today at 17:20 Alan Winde hosts weekly Covid-19 Digicon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:46 The South African International Ballet Competition kicks off on Monday! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sophie Rebecca - UK Ballet Dancer - first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 19:08 PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

