Mbali Ntuli relaunches her campaign for candidacy as DA leader

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:37
Mary Twala's funeral service takes place in Soweto
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Are the Stormers in isolation?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:40
CoCT's Disaster Risk Management team braced for cold front?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:41
City of Johannesburg budget underway
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thetho Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies of Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe- Amarhabe Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Massive cold front makes landfall
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:52
Powerful Clip on #BLM - West Indies great Michael Holding says education is key to stamping out racism.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:55
Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:56
Mandela Day secret scarves initiative
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carolyn Steyn- Founder of the initiative Secret Scarves Mission
Today at 13:20
When will SanParks areas in Cape Town reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frans van Rooyen
Today at 13:32
Kids don't like wearing masks? Make them smell like bubblegum or strawberry...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pam Kara Medical
Today at 13:45
Greener Living - what to do with e-waste
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 14:10
DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Garth Taylor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Garth Taylor
Today at 15:10
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Successfull high-flow nasal oxygen treatment at Groote Schuur Hospital sees FIVE patients discharged from ICU on one day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Morris - Opertational nursing manager in ward c13
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Donated pallets to local school make a difference.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
MA Karriem - Principal of Talfalah Primary School
Today at 16:10
These are trends developing for life in post-Covid-19 times
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Gilmour - Chairman at Investment Analysts Society of SA
Today at 16:20
Illegal land invasions coupled with illegal evictions - how is this managed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Buhle Booi - Ndifuna Ukwazi community organiser
Today at 16:55
Extra charge for PPE at a dentist?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Smith - SADA
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Unpacking the risk from waste
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Alan Winde hosts weekly Covid-19 Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
The South African International Ballet Competition kicks off on Monday!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sophie Rebecca - UK Ballet Dancer - first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
