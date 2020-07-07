Mbali Ntuli relaunches her campaign for her candidacy for DA leader

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
National Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement pledge to stand up against GBV
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Matome Kganakga - Deputy Chairperson at South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Men’s Sector
Dr Matome Kganaga, Director. Azali Healthcare
Today at 12:27
VBS: What role did Phillip Truter play in the scandal?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:37
How you can join the SANBS' Covid-19 convalescent blood plasma trial
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Caroline Hilton - Medical Specialist at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 12:37
What is happening with the Special Task Force (STF)- South Africa’s elite police unit?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Today at 12:41
FF Plus’ court challenge to Disaster Management Act dismissed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional Law Expert
Today at 12:45
The trends towards localising support for refugees and displaced populations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dorien Braam - a PhD candidate in the Disease Dynamics Unit at University of Cambridge
Today at 12:45
45 puppies dead as deadly parvovirus hits police dog unit for a second time
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Vannessa Mclure, Internal Medicine Specialist-Small Animal Veterniary Medicine
Today at 12:52
The Africa Report:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
SPOT/Voicenotes
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Black Botanists Week- What is it all about?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Proffesor Nox Makunga
Today at 13:20
Just how ready are ECD's to reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce
Today at 13:36
UJ engineers develop 3D-printed ventilator that supports multiple patients
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Nkosinathi Madushele
Today at 13:45
Science and Tech - maths support via Whatsapp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristen Thompson
Today at 14:10
Family Matters - what is the benefit of a post-matric year? Reddam launches new offering
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sheena Crawford-Kempster
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Richard Brokensha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Brokensha
Today at 15:10
Cafe Chameleon, a Cape Town restaurant, is the first to win a court case against an insurer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Cash as legal tender - must stores accept it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Van Heerden
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:40
South African cops need linguistic training – urgently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zakeera Docrat - Postdoctoral research fellow (Forensic Linguistics/ Language and Law) at Rhodes University
Today at 15:50
Opening up theatres again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 16:10
‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Barnes - ER Doctor
Today at 16:20
Back to school when you have a blended family?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Neetling - Family law Attorney
Today at 16:55
Life Kingsbury Hospital and “good news” stories of patients intubated/ventilated and recovering
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leila Suleman
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 Modeling at UWC -
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nico Orce - Nuclear Physics at UWC
Today at 17:20
Sport and taking the knee - how much of a difference it makes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports writer
Today at 17:46
I have Brown Skin and Curly Hair
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Theunissen - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Mbali Ntuli relaunches her campaign for her candidacy for DA leader

Mbali Ntuli relaunches her campaign for her candidacy for DA leader

7 July 2020 12:29 PM

Guest : Mbali Ntuli | Democratic Alliance (KZN) at Da Youth

Former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli has one again announced the decision to throw her hat in the ring for leader of the Democratic Alliance. 
Back in March, Ntuli suspended her campaign in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus in the country - as people would not come to large gatherings after the government decreed that there should be no gatherings of more than 100 people. 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

National Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement pledge to stand up against GBV

7 July 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Dr Matome Kganakga | Deputy Chairperson  at South African National AIDS                                                         Council (SANAC) Men’s Sector

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ten years on - we remember local musician Robbie Jansen

7 July 2020 12:38 PM

Guest : Dr Valmont Layne | former Andrew Mellon Doctoral Fellow at the Center for                                                          Humanities|

It's been ten years today since the Cape Doctor blew.
Robbie Jansen, one of Cape Town's favourite sons passing away today in 2010.
A lot has changed in the world of jazz and music since Robbie last picked up his sax, but still a lot has stayed the same particularly in how many musicians don't derive a sustainable income when they come to retirement age.
And particularly, now during the Covid-19 lockdown, artists and performers are equally as hard hit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will 2021 municipal elections go ahead? Will it institute electronic voting?

7 July 2020 12:22 PM

Guest : Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Without Covid-19 in clear as yet, how will it impact on the electoral process? What does this mean for the next local government municipal elections? 
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MEC in urgent talks over increase in deadly taxi violence in Western Cape

7 July 2020 12:19 PM

Guest : Bonginkosi Madikizela | Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape -                                                              Government|

Are we heading back to the dark days of 1990's taxi war in Cape Town.
  Reports say that Taxi violence in the province has claimed the lives of at least 40 operators since January.
The most recent murders include three operators who were shot dead in Nyanga yesterday, and three who were killed in Philippi East on Friday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

