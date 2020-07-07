The trends towards localising support for refugees and displaced populations

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
Mary Twala's funeral service takes place in Soweto
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Are the Stormers in isolation?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:40
CoCT's Disaster Risk Management team braced for cold front?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:41
City of Johannesburg budget underway
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thetho Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies of Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe- Amarhabe Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Massive cold front makes landfall
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:52
Powerful Clip on #BLM - West Indies great Michael Holding says education is key to stamping out racism.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:55
Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:56
Mandela Day secret scarves initiative
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carolyn Steyn- Founder of the initiative Secret Scarves Mission
Today at 13:20
When will SanParks areas in Cape Town reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frans van Rooyen
Today at 13:32
Kids don't like wearing masks? Make them smell like bubblegum or strawberry...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pam Kara Medical
Today at 13:45
Greener Living - what to do with e-waste
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 14:10
DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Garth Taylor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Garth Taylor
Today at 15:10
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Successfull high-flow nasal oxygen treatment at Groote Schuur Hospital sees FIVE patients discharged from ICU on one day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Morris - Opertational nursing manager in ward c13
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Donated pallets to local school make a difference.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
MA Karriem - Principal of Talfalah Primary School
Today at 16:10
These are trends developing for life in post-Covid-19 times
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Gilmour - Chairman at Investment Analysts Society of SA
Today at 16:20
Illegal land invasions coupled with illegal evictions - how is this managed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Buhle Booi - Ndifuna Ukwazi community organiser
Today at 16:55
Extra charge for PPE at a dentist?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Smith - SADA
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Unpacking the risk from waste
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Alan Winde hosts weekly Covid-19 Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
The South African International Ballet Competition kicks off on Monday!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sophie Rebecca - UK Ballet Dancer - first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Children's book encourages kids to embrace their 'brown skin and curly hair' A new children's book seeks to teach children about mixed-race heritage in South Africa and the beauty of diversity. 9 July 2020 11:54 AM
Telemedicine: How Covid-19 has changed the way we seek medical advice For Trendspotting Thursdays Refilwe Moloto finds our more about telemedicine and its use during the coronavirus pandemic. 9 July 2020 11:02 AM
News coverage diminishing due to media cutbacks, laments Prof Anton Harber Journalist and Wits professor Anton Harber says he's already noted a decline in the quality and range of news coverage in recent m... 9 July 2020 10:59 AM
W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking. 9 July 2020 9:00 AM
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack. 9 July 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced that he's tested positive for the coronavirus. 8 July 2020 3:07 PM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
President Jair Bolsonaro catches the 'little flu' brutally ravaging Brazil On Tuesday, Jair Bolsonaro told reporters – while standing centimetres from them – that he has Covid-19. 8 July 2020 9:25 AM
Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true Oxford professor, Tom Jefferson says studies report the presence of the virus in sewage in Spain as early as March 2019. 7 July 2020 11:27 AM
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
The trends towards localising support for refugees and displaced populations

The trends towards localising support for refugees and displaced populations

7 July 2020 12:57 PM

Guest : Dorien Braam | a PhD candidate in the Disease Dynamics Unit at University                                                  of Cambridge|

As Covid-19 continues to spread at a worrying pace, refugees around the world run the double risk of being hit by the virus and by the negative impact of the containment measures.
We've seen this here in Cape Town, refugees and asylum seekers who used to call the methodist church in greenmarket square home have for the duration of lockdown been staying at camps at wingfield and in belville. 
Around the world, governments are having to deal with keeping communitieis safe from the coronavirus, but also ensure displaced people are kept safe, with insufficient access to health, water and sanitation – all factors that can significantly increase the risk of contagion and mortality. 
Refugees might also end up paying a high price for the concentration of attention on Covid-19, away from their plight and other humanitarian issues.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Are the Stormers in isolation?

9 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : John Goliath | Sport editor at Iol|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JJ Cornish

9 July 2020 12:41 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: How is the Eastern Cape coping?

9 July 2020 12:36 PM

Guest : Nomazima Nkosi, Political Journalist at the Herald|

How will the Eastern Cape – one of South Africa’s poorest and worst-run provinces - cope with the Covid-19 spike set to hit our country in the next couple of weeks? 
SA will need fewer hospital beds for Covid-19 patients than initially expected, but every province was expected to be overwhelmed nonetheless.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng again the epicentre of SA's COVID-19 pandemic

9 July 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN|

As of this morning, Gauteng has the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with more than 75,000 positive tests, EWN reports 
On the national front, more than 8,800 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing South Africa's total to more than 224,000.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on 100 days under lockdown

9 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest : Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue|

Now that he has tested positive for the coronavirus we're going to unpack how Alan Winde has managed this crisis here as head of the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can you buy your own coffin to a funeral service arranged by another burial service company?

8 July 2020 1:05 PM

Guest : Pieter  van der Westhuizen | General manager for funeral services  at AVBOB|

It's never a good time to lose a loved one, but what do you do when someone close to you passes away during lockdown? How do you get to say goodbye?  Luckily, funeral services remain an essential service.   

News broke yesterday of online retailer Takealot selling coffins on their website.  The coffins are non-refundable (as it should be) and just under R5000. 


That got us thinking – can you buy and bring your own coffin to a funeral service arranged by another burial service company?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Forgotten' waste pickers released from jail & safe

8 July 2020 12:57 PM

Guest : Thandeka Chauke

In a bizarre turn of events, it has emerged that Correctional Services “has lost” two waste pickers who were arrested in April for contravening the lockdown regulations, this is according to Independent Online. 
They were detained at New Lock prison in the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in the city.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are Capetonians changing their transport habits?

8 July 2020 12:53 PM

Guest : Mikhail Manuel |  PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at                                                     University of Cape Town|

The City’s Transport Directorate has also been collating data for the N1, the N2, a section of the N7 and M5 freeways since the start of the lockdown on 27 March 2020, and we can confirm that the weekday traffic counts on these roads have dropped between 75% to 80% in April 2020.

 However, the volumes increased significantly in May 2020 from around 20% to 40% of the traffic volumes seen before the pandemic; and in June 2020 the traffic volumes have increased further to about 65% of the normal weekday levels as more people are returning to work with the easing of the regulations related to Alert Level 3 of the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One Africa condemns xenophobic poster #MzansiPatrioticForces as well as threats of violence shown towards foreign nationals

8 July 2020 12:47 PM

Guest : Ebrahim Rassol | Former SA Ambassador to the United States|

Various organisations and political parties have come out against a poster that has been making the rounds on social media that encourages South Africans to kick out all foreigners on Tuesday and for there to be a mass deportation of them. 
The poster calls for foreign owned shops to be closed and for there to be a fight against the “abnormal influx of illegal foreigners in our country” and that hospitals and schools were overwhelmed, and townships were overpopulated. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Judge John Hlope and Chief justice Moeng Moeng in another public spat

8 July 2020 12:36 PM

Guest : Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South                                           African Constitution|

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has slammed chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that he face an impeachment inquiry as biased, unconstitutional and potentially driven by anti-Muslim sentiment.
In a ten-page letter to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Hlophe’s lawyer  Barnabas Xulu suggests that the judge president, his wife judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe and judge Mushtak Parker — appeared “to have been the victims of a stinging rebuke and ruling of the chief justice” because they were Muslim.
Essentially, we have a Judge President of a High Court calling the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa an islamophobe.
It's the latest in a long saga involving the judge president who last week heard he would face a misconduct tribunal and had a case to answer with regard to his alleged assault of Judge Mushtak Parker, his use of abusive language, and the abuse of power in the division.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

