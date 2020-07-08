One Africa condemns xenophobic poster #MzansiPatrioticForces as well as threats of violence shown towards foreign nationals

Guest : Ebrahim Rassol | Former SA Ambassador to the United States|
Various organisations and political parties have come out against a poster that has been making the rounds on social media that encourages South Africans to kick out all foreigners on Tuesday and for there to be a mass deportation of them.
The poster calls for foreign owned shops to be closed and for there to be a fight against the “abnormal influx of illegal foreigners in our country” and that hospitals and schools were overwhelmed, and townships were overpopulated.
Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Annette Botha | Meteorologist at eNCA
What weather forecasters are calling one of the most eventful winter weekends in Southern Africa in many years is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday, July 9.
The mammoth cold front is is expected to bring heavy rains and even snow in high-lying areas.
Guest : John Goliath | Sport editor at Iol|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Nomazima Nkosi, Political Journalist at the Herald|
How will the Eastern Cape – one of South Africa’s poorest and worst-run provinces - cope with the Covid-19 spike set to hit our country in the next couple of weeks?
SA will need fewer hospital beds for Covid-19 patients than initially expected, but every province was expected to be overwhelmed nonetheless.
Guest : Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN|
As of this morning, Gauteng has the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with more than 75,000 positive tests, EWN reports
On the national front, more than 8,800 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing South Africa's total to more than 224,000.
Guest : Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue|
Now that he has tested positive for the coronavirus we're going to unpack how Alan Winde has managed this crisis here as head of the Western Cape.
Guest : Pieter van der Westhuizen | General manager for funeral services at AVBOB|
It's never a good time to lose a loved one, but what do you do when someone close to you passes away during lockdown? How do you get to say goodbye? Luckily, funeral services remain an essential service.
News broke yesterday of online retailer Takealot selling coffins on their website. The coffins are non-refundable (as it should be) and just under R5000.
That got us thinking – can you buy and bring your own coffin to a funeral service arranged by another burial service company?
Guest : Thandeka Chauke
In a bizarre turn of events, it has emerged that Correctional Services “has lost” two waste pickers who were arrested in April for contravening the lockdown regulations, this is according to Independent Online.
They were detained at New Lock prison in the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in the city.