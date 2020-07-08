Is the SA mining industry struggling to contain the spread of Covid-19

Guest : Mamokgethi Molopyane | Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting|



At least 14 mineworkers have died from COVID-19, with nearly 3,000 cases within the sector having been recorded so far across the country.



The Minerals Council, which represents 385 mines, has been collating the numbers among mineworkers since the coronavirus outbreak.



The infection rate shows a steep increase from the 384 which was reported initially in May when operations resumed at full capacity at some mines.



The mining industry was among the first sectors to be given a reprieve by government – allowing it to operate at 50% capacity during the hard lockdown – while the rest of the industry went back to full operations during level 3.



However, the number of positive coronavirus cases confirmed so far suggests the spread is not easing, with 1,559 active cases at the last count, while 1,166 workers have recovered.