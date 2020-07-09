JJ Cornish

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom

Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Craig Freer - Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39

South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand

