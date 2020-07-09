Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Addressing the power challenge for remote workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Freer - Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Five Cape Town Covid-19 patients survive ICU thanks to high-flow nasal oxygen Five patients were discharged from ICU in one day at Groote Schuur Hospital following successful high-flow nasal oxygen treatment. 9 July 2020 4:24 PM
Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it On Monday Groote Schuur hospital was able to discharge five patients from critical care after being treated on HFNO machines. 9 July 2020 4:13 PM
Struggling to get your kids to wear their masks? Here's a possible solution... Inventor Pam Gordon has come up with Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray to encourage kids to keep their masks on... 9 July 2020 3:36 PM
Claims that Mogoeng is an Islamophobe 'malicious fabrication', Kriegler protests Retired ConCourt Justice Johann Kriegler has defended Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng against what he describes as a vicious attack. 9 July 2020 1:11 PM
W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking. 9 July 2020 9:00 AM
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack. 9 July 2020 8:16 AM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it's becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away?

9 July 2020 1:08 PM

9 July 2020 1:08 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable|


CoCT's Disaster Risk Management team braced for cold front?

9 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest : Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town|

Massive cold front makes landfall

9 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest : Annette Botha | Meteorologist at eNCA

What weather forecasters are calling one of the most eventful winter weekends in Southern Africa in many years is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday, July 9.
The mammoth cold front is is expected to bring heavy rains and even snow in high-lying areas.

Are the Stormers in isolation?

9 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : John Goliath | Sport editor at Iol|

JJ Cornish

9 July 2020 12:41 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

Covid-19: How is the Eastern Cape coping?

9 July 2020 12:36 PM

Guest : Nomazima Nkosi, Political Journalist at the Herald|

How will the Eastern Cape – one of South Africa’s poorest and worst-run provinces - cope with the Covid-19 spike set to hit our country in the next couple of weeks? 
SA will need fewer hospital beds for Covid-19 patients than initially expected, but every province was expected to be overwhelmed nonetheless.

Gauteng again the epicentre of SA's COVID-19 pandemic

9 July 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN|

As of this morning, Gauteng has the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with more than 75,000 positive tests, EWN reports 
On the national front, more than 8,800 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing South Africa's total to more than 224,000.

Reflecting on 100 days under lockdown

9 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest : Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue|

Now that he has tested positive for the coronavirus we're going to unpack how Alan Winde has managed this crisis here as head of the Western Cape.

Can you buy your own coffin to a funeral service arranged by another burial service company?

8 July 2020 1:05 PM

Guest : Pieter  van der Westhuizen | General manager for funeral services  at AVBOB|

It's never a good time to lose a loved one, but what do you do when someone close to you passes away during lockdown? How do you get to say goodbye?  Luckily, funeral services remain an essential service.   

News broke yesterday of online retailer Takealot selling coffins on their website.  The coffins are non-refundable (as it should be) and just under R5000. 


That got us thinking – can you buy and bring your own coffin to a funeral service arranged by another burial service company?

'Forgotten' waste pickers released from jail & safe

8 July 2020 12:57 PM

Guest : Thandeka Chauke

In a bizarre turn of events, it has emerged that Correctional Services "has lost" two waste pickers who were arrested in April for contravening the lockdown regulations, this is according to Independent Online. 
They were detained at New Lock prison in the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in the city. 
They were detained at New Lock prison in the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in the city.

Trending

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

Business

W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill

Local Politics

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

Business

EWN Highlights

CoJ: We are not digging up 1 million gravesites for COVID-19

9 July 2020 6:01 PM

WC lashed by strong winds & heavy rain, Gauteng braces for cold front

9 July 2020 5:56 PM

City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021

9 July 2020 5:25 PM

