Search continues for two people missing in storm-water canal

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing su... 10 July 2020 4:38 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus. 10 July 2020 2:41 PM
View all Local
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker. 10 July 2020 1:33 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Search continues for two people missing in storm-water canal

Search continues for two people missing in storm-water canal

10 July 2020 12:24 PM

Guest : Magadien Davids  | Ward councillor for Vygieskraal area at City of Cape Town|

The search for an eight-year-old girl who fell into a canal, as well as for the man who tried to rescue her, in Belgravia Estate in Athlone continues this morning.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Political pow-wow: The week that was

10 July 2020 1:05 PM

Guest : Murray Williams | Senior Journalist at News24|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants

10 July 2020 12:53 PM

Guest : Mizpah Hoffman | MSc graduate in Botany at Stellenbosch University|

Following on the heels of the celebratory and empowering #BlackBirdersWeek and #BlackHikerWeek social media campaigns, a group of Black plant scientists from around the world created #BlackBotanistsWeek, running through platforms including Twitter and Instagram.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brazil, racial and class inequalities and Covid-19'

10 July 2020 12:46 PM

Guest : Carolina Parreiras | anthropologist  at University of São Paulo|

Covid-19 infections and deaths in Brazil continue to grow at an alarming pace: at the time of publication (8 July 2020), the Latin American country has recorded over 1 million and 670 thousands infections, and nearly 67,000 fatalities, making it the second worst nation in the world on both counts (the US is first). 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Antibody testing in Covid-19: Less of a ‘missing weapon’, more of a blunt stick

10 July 2020 12:40 PM

Guest : Prof Marc Mendelson

Across the globe, many people are anxious to learn whether they may have been infected with the coronavirus in the past – with the hope that it would offer some immunity in the future.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU not investigating Solidarity Fund, but rather COVID-19 complaints

10 July 2020 12:37 PM

Guest : Karam Singh | Head of legal and investigations  at Corruption Watch|

Anti-corruption team - The Special Investigating Unit - says the proclamation to authorise an investigation into allegations of irregularities and corruption in Covid-19 relief funds is at an advanced stage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MIXED REACTIONS TO PROTEAS' NGIDI'S COMMENTS ON BLACK LIVES MATTER

10 July 2020 12:30 PM

Guest :Niren Tolsi |  freelance journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Load shedding update and mop-up operations across WC

10 July 2020 12:17 PM

Guest : James Styan | Western Cape Local Government Department, in charge of the                                             disaster relief response|

It's been a long night for disaster management and emergency workers across the Western Cape.
Strong winds and heavy rains have whipped through most parts of the province. 
From reports of localised flooding in the Cape Metropole, to electricity outages in parts of the central karoo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away?

9 July 2020 1:08 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CoCT's Disaster Risk Management team braced for cold front?

9 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest : Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City                                                   of Cape Town|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale

Lifestyle

Eskom implements Stage 2 from midday - check your CT load shedding schedule here

Local

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

Business World Opinion Local Africa

EWN Highlights

Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of new coronavirus

10 July 2020 6:19 PM

New York paints Black Lives Matter sign outside Trump Tower

10 July 2020 6:15 PM

Dis-Chem: Gauteng’s COVID-19 cases have put strain on our testing labs

10 July 2020 6:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA