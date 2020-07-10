Antibody testing in Covid-19: Less of a ‘missing weapon’, more of a blunt stick

Guest : Prof Marc Mendelson
Across the globe, many people are anxious to learn whether they may have been infected with the coronavirus in the past – with the hope that it would offer some immunity in the future.
Guest : Murray Williams | Senior Journalist at News24|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Mizpah Hoffman | MSc graduate in Botany at Stellenbosch University|
Following on the heels of the celebratory and empowering #BlackBirdersWeek and #BlackHikerWeek social media campaigns, a group of Black plant scientists from around the world created #BlackBotanistsWeek, running through platforms including Twitter and Instagram.
Guest : Carolina Parreiras | anthropologist at University of São Paulo|
Covid-19 infections and deaths in Brazil continue to grow at an alarming pace: at the time of publication (8 July 2020), the Latin American country has recorded over 1 million and 670 thousands infections, and nearly 67,000 fatalities, making it the second worst nation in the world on both counts (the US is first).
Guest : Karam Singh | Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch|
Anti-corruption team - The Special Investigating Unit - says the proclamation to authorise an investigation into allegations of irregularities and corruption in Covid-19 relief funds is at an advanced stage.
Guest :Niren Tolsi | freelance journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Magadien Davids | Ward councillor for Vygieskraal area at City of Cape Town|
The search for an eight-year-old girl who fell into a canal, as well as for the man who tried to rescue her, in Belgravia Estate in Athlone continues this morning.
Guest : James Styan | Western Cape Local Government Department, in charge of the disaster relief response|
It's been a long night for disaster management and emergency workers across the Western Cape.
Strong winds and heavy rains have whipped through most parts of the province.
From reports of localised flooding in the Cape Metropole, to electricity outages in parts of the central karoo.
Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town|LISTEN TO PODCAST