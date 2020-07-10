Brazil, racial and class inequalities and Covid-19'

Guest : Carolina Parreiras | anthropologist at University of São Paulo|



Covid-19 infections and deaths in Brazil continue to grow at an alarming pace: at the time of publication (8 July 2020), the Latin American country has recorded over 1 million and 670 thousands infections, and nearly 67,000 fatalities, making it the second worst nation in the world on both counts (the US is first).