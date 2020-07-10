Political pow-wow: The week that was with Murray Williams

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Musician Ian Smith will select Just the Hits on 25 July 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Smith - Musician, Conductor at The Delft Big Band
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on the Covid-19 week that was in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Derek Gripper Livestream Concert August 1
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
Today at 18:09
Glass manufacturing bleeding jobs due to alcohol ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Arnold - CEO at Consol Glass
Today at 18:13
Independent Schools muddle through despite lack of direction at the department of education
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bailey Thomson Blake - Chief of Schools at Spark Schools
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Massive manhunt underway after Malmesbury prison break Dozens of inmates have escaped from Malmesbury Prison in the Western Cape. 24 July 2020 3:52 PM
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities. 24 July 2020 3:39 PM
SA teen takes Facebook to court over anonymous gang rape and murder threats A South African teenager is on a legal quest to have Facebook disclose the identity of an anonymous Instagram account that sent he... 24 July 2020 2:15 PM
View all Local
Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe. 24 July 2020 12:59 PM
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease. 24 July 2020 12:58 PM
Municipalities owe water board R10 billion says dept Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Dept DG Mbulelo Tshangana outlines the level of outstanding debt. 24 July 2020 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union "We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke. 24 July 2020 9:46 AM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how… "There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help? 23 July 2020 9:56 AM
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost thre... 22 July 2020 3:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Political pow-wow: The week that was with Murray Williams

Political pow-wow: The week that was with Murray Williams

10 July 2020 1:05 PM

Guest : Murray Williams | Senior Journalist at News24|


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

The week that was with Quinton Mtyala

24 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest : Quinton Mtyala, | Pr And Communications at Robben Island|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Advocate Honored by United States following Arrest of International Succulent Trafficker

24 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : Advocate  Aradhana Heeramun | State Advocate in the Organised Crime                                                                                   Component at Director of Public                                                                                               Prosecution: Western Cape|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Nelson Mandela Bay be placed under administration?

24 July 2020 12:43 PM

Guest : Rochelle De Kock | Senior Political Reporter at Herald Newspaper|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#ServeUsPlease Hospitality protest underway outside parliament

24 July 2020 12:37 PM

Guest : Ashleigh Perremore | supporter  at #ServeUsPlease movement|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anonymously threatened with gang rape and murder, SA teenager takes Facebook Inc to court to disclose perpetrator

24 July 2020 12:29 PM

Guest : Marianne Thamm | Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What happens to ECD centres during the school closure period?

24 July 2020 12:24 PM

Guest : Anton van der Merwe | Chairperson at South African Childcare Association|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Break allows schools to prepare for return of more grades

24 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian|
             Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

23 July 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Liverpool wins the title - trophy is delivered

23 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest : Joe Rimmer | Sports audience editor  at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)|

The moment has come.
After a 30-year wait, Liverpool lifted the Premier League title. 
Jurgen Klopp's side have swept all before them in a breathtaking season like no other. 
And yesterday the Reds lifted the trophy in a special ceremony behind closed doors at Anfield.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another rate cut may be on the cards as SARB ponders recession

23 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : Dr Azar Jammine | Chief Economist at Econometrix|

The SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will on Thursday announce its decision on the repo rate as it ponders the recessions and Covid-19 pandemic fallout. 
Earlier this year, the MPC already cut the repo rate by 275 basis points this year to try and counter the effects of negative growth due to Covid-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Massive manhunt underway after Malmesbury prison break

Local

[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers

Local Business Politics

Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Steady increase in Gauteng’s COVID-19 recoveries gives hope, says Masuku

24 July 2020 3:25 PM

As Zuma set to speak, Mlangeni Foundation says icon deserves dignified memorial

24 July 2020 1:53 PM

DA heading to court to challenge govt's decision to temporarily close schools

24 July 2020 1:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA