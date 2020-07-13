Level 3 stays in place: Government is strengthening the health system in response to the pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Alcohol ban - where to now for restaurants?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:32
Eat Out Restaurant News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 14:10
Jason Staggie and the story of the Hard Livings
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Staggie
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Luca Hart
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luca Hart
Today at 15:10
Booze ban.. again.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 15:20
The Covid-19 Storm: was it avoidable?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 15:40
Ofentse Mokwena | Why does a looming truck driver strike signal an industry in crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Transport Economist, Lecturer, and Researcher at the North West University
Today at 15:50
Donor fatigue sets in - but Ladles of Love continue to do incredible work!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 16:10
CAS COOVADIA: With brave leadership our story can be one of hope and recovery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia
Today at 16:20
The start to the PSL and the fight with SAFA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Comitis - Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Volkswagen Amarok Canyon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The leisure travel flip flop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Insider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
South African musicians join forces to encourage unity, resilience, and action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola - Lead singer at Freshlyground
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
Latest Local
Truck drivers angry at government's silence on employment of foreign nationals Fleetwatch editor Patrick O'Leary says the truck driver's union ATDF may have lost control of its members. 13 July 2020 12:45 PM
Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect. 12 July 2020 8:40 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
View all Local
If we don't change our behaviour Covid regulations are meaningless, says analyst Institute for Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu says a balance between a State-led and market-led approach in the country is needed. 13 July 2020 7:49 AM
Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect. 12 July 2020 8:40 PM
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restr... 12 July 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a d... 13 July 2020 11:29 AM
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restr... 12 July 2020 1:08 PM
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations. 11 July 2020 1:10 PM
View all Business
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Level 3 stays in place: Government is strengthening the health system in response to the pandemic

Level 3 stays in place: Government is strengthening the health system in response to the pandemic

13 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Dr Anban Pillay

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called it ‘the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy’.
 Last night the president announced level three lockdown remains, but enforcement will be strengthened.
This includes the immediate re-banning of alcohol sales.
He also announced the opening of parks for exercise and the implementation of a national curfew between 9pm and 4am, which will come into effect from Monday night. 


More episodes from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Podcast

When and where to will the PSl return?

13 July 2020 1:28 PM

Guest : Sizwe Mbebe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Electric vehicles could add to carbon emissions and load shedding: but there’s a solution

13 July 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Prof Thinus Booysen | Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic                                                           Engineering at University of Stellenbosch|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The politics of the taxi industry - do they hold any political clout?

13 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : Mikhail Manuel |  PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at                                                     University of Cape Town|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Confusion over leisure accommodation - Tourism regulations uncertainty jeopardizes industry revival

13 July 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities &                                                      Assets Management at City of Cape Town|

On Friday night, the Presidency confirmed on social media (Twitter) that accommodation for leisure was open for travel within provinces under Covid-19 alert level 3.   
However, on Saturday morning the presidency changed their stance by deleting the tweet and then a few hours later retweeting a new graphic with accommodation for leisure removed. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another cold front coming through? How to keep Capetonians warm this winter

13 July 2020 12:36 PM

Guest : Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers|

After the temporary break from cold weather, Capetonians can expect chilly, windy and wet conditions to resume from Monday, 13 July 2020, since yet another cold front will make landfall

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zindzi Mandela dies aged 59

13 July 2020 12:32 PM

Guest : Zubeida Jaffer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SALBA responds to suspension of alcohol sales

13 July 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Kurt  Moore  | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association|

The sale and purchase of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect under an advanced phase of Level 3 lockdown on Sunday 12 July. 
Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.
The South African Liquor Brandowners’ Association (SALBA), the Beer Association of South Africa (BASA), VinPro, Liquor Traders Association of South Africa (LTASA) and the Liquor Traders Council of South Africa (LTCSA) warned that the restrictions on liquor sales could impact the livelihoods of up to a million people. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National/provincial look at Covid-19

13 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest : Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health|

On Sunday, Ramaphosa likened the coronavirus outbreak to a winter storm forming in the South Atlantic, breaching the Western Cape first, before making its way to other parts in the country’s interior. 
An apt metaphor because while the Western Cape is no longer considered the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak in South Africa, the country's second-largest province by population size -it still equates for 28.4 percent of confirmed cases of 78 399.
It also has the highest numbers of Covid-related deaths with  2 348.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political pow-wow: The week that was

10 July 2020 1:05 PM

Guest : Murray Williams | Senior Journalist at News24|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zindzi Mandela, SA ambassador to Denmark, dies

Local

Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker

Local Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Strong winds flatten and overturn temp classrooms at Strand school

13 July 2020 1:18 PM

President Ramaphosa mourns 'icon of transformation' Zindzi Mandela

13 July 2020 12:22 PM

Santaco welcomes Ramaphosa's announcement on taxi carrying capacity

13 July 2020 11:47 AM

