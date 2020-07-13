W Cape no longer considered the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:35
Kennels for Mandela Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Imogen Tarita - Volunteer at Cluny Animal Trust
Today at 05:10
Interview
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Khayelitsha Cookies need to sell off surplus made for hotel and conferencing sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adri Williams - Managing Director and Co-Owner at Khayelitsha Cookies
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: Brand Hubb launches Chip In for grand gifting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rob Anderson - CEO at Brand Hubb
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: What the next month holds in our fight against Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Western Cape Dept. of Health's Head of Operations
Today at 07:20
SA's growing hunger crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mthandazo Ndlovu - Governance and Democracy Programme Manager at Oxfam
Today at 08:07
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise
Today at 08:21
Twink twice before signing a Covid-19 fine
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Howard Dembovsky - National Chairman at Justice Project South Africa
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
[PICS] Mopping up underway after CT storm wreaks havoc Trees were uprooted, roofs were blown off and even school structures were damaged following a strong storm in the Mother City. 13 July 2020 8:39 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 13 July 2020 7:48 PM
Donations are dropping, but Ladles of Love continues to feed the hungry From soups to sandwiches, charity organisation Ladles of Love offers relief for those in need. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
If we don't change our behaviour Covid regulations are meaningless, says analyst Institute for Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu says a balance between a State-led and market-led approach in the country is needed. 13 July 2020 7:49 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
[PICS] Snow and much-needed rainfall hit Sutherland over the weekend The town of Sutherland was covered with snow and received some of the most significant rainfall in years this past weekend. 13 July 2020 5:18 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its "Hunger Virus" report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
W Cape no longer considered the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak in SA

13 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest : Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health|

On Sunday, Ramaphosa likened the coronavirus outbreak to a winter storm forming in the South Atlantic, breaching the Western Cape first, before making its way to other parts in the country’s interior. 
An apt metaphor because while the Western Cape is no longer considered the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak in South Africa, the country's second-largest province by population size -it still equates for 28.4 percent of confirmed cases of 78 399.
It also has the highest numbers of Covid-related deaths with  2 348.


When and where to, will the PSL 2020 return?

13 July 2020 1:28 PM

Guest : Sizwe Mbebe 

new school football thought leader, blogger and columnist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Electric vehicles could add to carbon emissions & load shedding: but there’s a solution

13 July 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Prof Thinus Booysen | Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic          Engineering at University of Stellenbosch|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The politics of the taxi industry - do they hold any political clout?

13 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : Mikhail Manuel |  PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at                                                     University of Cape Town|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism regulations confusion & uncertainty jeopardizes industry revival

13 July 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities &                                                      Assets Management at City of Cape Town|

On Friday night, the Presidency confirmed on social media (Twitter) that accommodation for leisure was open for travel within provinces under Covid-19 alert level 3.   
However, on Saturday morning the presidency changed their stance by deleting the tweet and then a few hours later retweeting a new graphic with accommodation for leisure removed. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another cold front coming through? How to keep Capetonians warm this winter

13 July 2020 12:36 PM

Guest : Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers|

After the temporary break from cold weather, Capetonians can expect chilly, windy and wet conditions to resume from Monday, 13 July 2020, since yet another cold front will make landfall

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zindzi Mandela dies aged 59

13 July 2020 12:32 PM

Guest : Zubeida Jaffer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SALBA responds to suspension of alcohol sales

13 July 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Kurt  Moore  | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association|

The sale and purchase of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect under an advanced phase of Level 3 lockdown on Sunday 12 July. 
Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.
The South African Liquor Brandowners’ Association (SALBA), the Beer Association of South Africa (BASA), VinPro, Liquor Traders Association of South Africa (LTASA) and the Liquor Traders Council of South Africa (LTCSA) warned that the restrictions on liquor sales could impact the livelihoods of up to a million people. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 3 stays in place: Government is strengthening the health system in response to the pandemic

13 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Dr Anban Pillay

13 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Dr Anban Pillay

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called it ‘the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy’.
 Last night the president announced level three lockdown remains, but enforcement will be strengthened.
This includes the immediate re-banning of alcohol sales.
He also announced the opening of parks for exercise and the implementation of a national curfew between 9pm and 4am, which will come into effect from Monday night. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political pow-wow: The week that was

10 July 2020 1:05 PM

Guest : Murray Williams | Senior Journalist at News24|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

Entertainment Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Local

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can't print money to pay for Covid-19

Business Opinion

Business Opinion

Zulu: We are still experiencing issues with paying out relief grants

13 July 2020 8:21 PM

13 July 2020 8:21 PM

WHO: There will be no return to old normal after COVID-19 pandemic

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Overnight storm leaves a trail of damage across the Western Cape

13 July 2020 7:31 PM

13 July 2020 7:31 PM

