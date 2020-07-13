W Cape no longer considered the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak in SA

Guest : Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health|
On Sunday, Ramaphosa likened the coronavirus outbreak to a winter storm forming in the South Atlantic, breaching the Western Cape first, before making its way to other parts in the country’s interior.
An apt metaphor because while the Western Cape is no longer considered the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak in South Africa, the country's second-largest province by population size -it still equates for 28.4 percent of confirmed cases of 78 399.
It also has the highest numbers of Covid-related deaths with 2 348.
Guest : Sizwe Mbebe
new school football thought leader, blogger and columnist.
Guest : Prof Thinus Booysen | Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Mikhail Manuel | PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town|
On Friday night, the Presidency confirmed on social media (Twitter) that accommodation for leisure was open for travel within provinces under Covid-19 alert level 3.
However, on Saturday morning the presidency changed their stance by deleting the tweet and then a few hours later retweeting a new graphic with accommodation for leisure removed.
Guest : Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers|
After the temporary break from cold weather, Capetonians can expect chilly, windy and wet conditions to resume from Monday, 13 July 2020, since yet another cold front will make landfall
Guest : Zubeida JafferLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Kurt Moore | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association|
The sale and purchase of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect under an advanced phase of Level 3 lockdown on Sunday 12 July.
Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.
The South African Liquor Brandowners’ Association (SALBA), the Beer Association of South Africa (BASA), VinPro, Liquor Traders Association of South Africa (LTASA) and the Liquor Traders Council of South Africa (LTCSA) warned that the restrictions on liquor sales could impact the livelihoods of up to a million people.
Guest : Dr Anban Pillay
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called it ‘the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy’.
Last night the president announced level three lockdown remains, but enforcement will be strengthened.
This includes the immediate re-banning of alcohol sales.
He also announced the opening of parks for exercise and the implementation of a national curfew between 9pm and 4am, which will come into effect from Monday night.
Guest : Murray Williams | Senior Journalist at News24|LISTEN TO PODCAST