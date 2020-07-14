Strong winds flatten and overturn temp classrooms at strand school, CoCT begins mop-up operations

Today at 12:56 PSL chairman Irvin Khoza confirms 2019/20 season will go ahead in line with permission granted by government. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 13:20 Sanparks - why isn't the whole of TMNP open yet? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli

Today at 13:32 City Nature Reserves - when will they reopen? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Julia Wood - Biodiversity Manager at City of Cape Town

Today at 14:10 The Friendship Bench provides support to mental health patients Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Ruth Verhey

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Branton Charles Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Branton Charles

Today at 15:10 Alcohol ban and taxi capacity: Govt is going about it wrong, say experts Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 15:20 Wandile Sihlobo | When it comes to SA's farming plans, the devil is in the implementation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)

Today at 15:40 What is happening with SAA? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Today at 15:50 EFF councillor tweeting as Tracy Zille Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...

Today at 16:10 Trauma and the alcohol ban in SA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 16:20 Humankind: A New History of Human Nature by Rutger Bregman Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rutger Bregman

Today at 16:55 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jeremy Nel

Today at 17:20 Business Ignite with CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:46 Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Healther Tom

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

