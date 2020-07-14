Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:32
City Nature Reserves - when will they reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Wood - Biodiversity Manager at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:10
The Friendship Bench provides support to mental health patients
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Ruth Verhey
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Branton Charles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Branton Charles
Today at 15:10
Alcohol ban and taxi capacity: Govt is going about it wrong, say experts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 15:20
Wandile Sihlobo | When it comes to SA's farming plans, the devil is in the implementation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 15:40
What is happening with SAA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:50
EFF councillor tweeting as Tracy Zille
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...
Today at 16:10
Trauma and the alcohol ban in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Humankind: A New History of Human Nature by Rutger Bregman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rutger Bregman
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Healther Tom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
Would minimum unit pricing help curb SA's binge drinking culture? On Sunday the government reinstated the ban on alcohol sales in a bid to relieve pressure on the country's trauma units. 14 July 2020 1:03 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo

Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo

14 July 2020 1:13 PM

Guest : Prof John  Mason | Prof of African History  at University of Virginia|

The Washington Redskins American football team has said it will retire its name, long criticised as racist and offensive to Native Americans. 

In a statement, the team said it would "be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of a review" demanded by its sponsors.  
Its major sponsors recently threatened to pull funding from the NFL team unless it considered renaming itself.


Africa Report with JJ Cornish

14 July 2020 1:16 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

Why people don't get emergency medical care in time: a study in South Africa

14 July 2020 1:10 PM

Guest : Prof Justine Ina  Davies | Professor of Global Health, Institute for Applied                                                                      Research at University of Birmingham|

Many medical conditions, such as a heart attack, sepsis or serious injury need high quality emergency care quickly – or the patient may die. Healthcare providers need to make critical decision in split seconds.
These time-sensitive conditions cause around half of all deaths worldwide, it's been estimated, and they are more common in countries with lower incomes.

How will the proposed basic income grant work?

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest : Lynette Maart | National Director at Black Sash|

South Africa will introduce a universal basic income grant as part of a range of packages to help the country’s unemployed, says minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu.

CoCT begins mop-up operations & has distributed almost 7 000 flood kits to residents

14 July 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Councillor Malusi Booi

The alcohol ban will impact on hosp admissions - how do we overturn or binge drinking culture in SA?

14 July 2020 12:30 PM

Guest : Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit  at                                                     South African Medical Research Council|

While the alcohol beverage industry is smarting from the immediate ban on the sale of their product in now strengthened lockdown regulations, researchers say its what South Africa needs to address the critical shortage of hospital beds. 
On Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Alcohol-related trauma was the reason for the strain on the health system.

IEC readiness for the Local Government Elections in 2021

14 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest : Grant Masterson | Program Manager at Electoral Institute For Sustainable                                                           Democracy In Africa|

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) told MPs that the 2021 local government elections will go ahead as planned despite fears of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  The commission said that budget cuts since 2016 have stymied some plans to develop voter education and to recruit and pay certain staff members competitive salaries. The introduction of voter management devices has been delayed. These were meant to have been procured and used for the 2019 national and provincial elections. The devices are to replace the ageing “zip-zip” scanners used to scan voters bar-coded identity documents at voter registration stations and polling centres.

MASHUDU RAPHETHA: SAA creditors vote on rescue plan

14 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Mashudu Raphetha | President of the National Transport Movement Union at                                                          National Transport Movement|

The fate of South African Airways is likely to be decided on Tuesday.
A creditors meeting will be held to vote on the national carrier's business rescue plan.

When and where to, will the PSL 2020 return?

13 July 2020 1:28 PM

Guest : Sizwe Mbebe 

new school football thought leader, blogger and columnist.

Electric vehicles could add to carbon emissions & load shedding: but there’s a solution

13 July 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Prof Thinus Booysen | Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic          Engineering at University of Stellenbosch|

Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

Local Politics

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

Local

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Outpouring of tributes for Zindzi Mandela, says Denmark’s Ambassador Rehfield

14 July 2020 12:54 PM

Two days after sales ban, high-end booze stolen from Cape liquor store

14 July 2020 12:45 PM

Mkhize praises George Mukhari Hospital staffers' commitment to COVID-19 fight

14 July 2020 12:27 PM

