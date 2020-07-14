CoCT begins mop-up operations & has distributed almost 7 000 flood kits to residents

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut Lion's Head and Boulders Beach are the only areas along Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) where visitors are still not permitted... 14 July 2020 6:46 PM
SAA business rescue plan approved, new airline to launch at cost of billions The South African Airways (SAA) business rescue plan (BRP) has been approved by 86% of the vote at Tuesday’s creditors' meeting. 14 July 2020 4:42 PM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the... 14 July 2020 11:59 AM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
CoCT begins mop-up operations & has distributed almost 7 000 flood kits to residents

CoCT begins mop-up operations & has distributed almost 7 000 flood kits to residents

14 July 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Councillor Malusi Booi


Africa Report with JJ Cornish

14 July 2020 1:16 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo

14 July 2020 1:13 PM

Guest : Prof John  Mason | Prof of African History  at University of Virginia|

The Washington Redskins American football team has said it will retire its name, long criticised as racist and offensive to Native Americans. 

In a statement, the team said it would "be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of a review" demanded by its sponsors.  
Its major sponsors recently threatened to pull funding from the NFL team unless it considered renaming itself.

Why people don’t get emergency medical care in time: a study in South Africa

14 July 2020 1:10 PM

Guest : Prof Justine Ina  Davies | Professor of Global Health, Institute for Applied                                                                      Research at University of Birmingham|

Many medical conditions, such as a heart attack, sepsis or serious injury need high quality emergency care quickly – or the patient may die. Healthcare providers need to make critical decision in split seconds.
These time-sensitive conditions cause around half of all deaths worldwide, it’s been estimated, and they are more common in countries with lower incomes.

How will the proposed basic income grant work?

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest : Lynette Maart | National Director at Black Sash|

South Africa will introduce a universal basic income grant as part of a range of packages to help the country’s unemployed, says minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu.

The alcohol ban will impact on hosp admissions - how do we overturn or binge drinking culture in SA?

14 July 2020 12:30 PM

Guest : Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit  at                                                     South African Medical Research Council|

While the alcohol beverage industry is smarting from the immediate ban on the sale of their product in now strengthened lockdown regulations, researchers say its what South Africa needs to address the critical shortage of hospital beds. 
On Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Alcohol-related trauma was the reason for the strain on the health system.

IEC readiness for the Local Government Elections in 2021

14 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest : Grant Masterson | Program Manager at Electoral Institute For Sustainable                                                           Democracy In Africa|

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) told MPs that the 2021 local government elections will go ahead as planned despite fears of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  The commission said that budget cuts since 2016 have stymied some plans to develop voter education and to recruit and pay certain staff members competitive salaries. The introduction of voter management devices has been delayed. These were meant to have been procured and used for the 2019 national and provincial elections. The devices are to replace the ageing “zip-zip” scanners used to scan voters bar-coded identity documents at voter registration stations and polling centres.

MASHUDU RAPHETHA: SAA creditors vote on rescue plan

14 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Mashudu Raphetha | President of the National Transport Movement Union at                                                          National Transport Movement|

The fate of South African Airways is likely to be decided on Tuesday.
A creditors meeting will be held to vote on the national carrier's business rescue plan.

When and where to, will the PSL 2020 return?

13 July 2020 1:28 PM

Guest : Sizwe Mbebe 

new school football thought leader, blogger and columnist.

Electric vehicles could add to carbon emissions & load shedding: but there’s a solution

13 July 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Prof Thinus Booysen | Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic          Engineering at University of Stellenbosch|

Trending

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Business Opinion

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Swiftly waning COVID-19 immunity poses vaccination challenge

14 July 2020 9:42 PM

Fined for breaking lockdown rules? You may now have a criminal record

14 July 2020 9:35 PM

KZN police investigate after pupil (17) raped on her way to school

14 July 2020 9:16 PM

