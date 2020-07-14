CoCT begins mop-up operations & has distributed almost 7 000 flood kits to residents

Guest : Grant Masterson | Program Manager at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa|



The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) told MPs that the 2021 local government elections will go ahead as planned despite fears of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The commission said that budget cuts since 2016 have stymied some plans to develop voter education and to recruit and pay certain staff members competitive salaries. The introduction of voter management devices has been delayed. These were meant to have been procured and used for the 2019 national and provincial elections. The devices are to replace the ageing “zip-zip” scanners used to scan voters bar-coded identity documents at voter registration stations and polling centres.

arrow_forward