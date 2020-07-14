CoCT begins mop-up operations & has distributed almost 7 000 flood kits to residents

Guest : Councillor Malusi Booi
Guest : JJ Cornish
Guest : Prof John Mason | Prof of African History at University of Virginia|
The Washington Redskins American football team has said it will retire its name, long criticised as racist and offensive to Native Americans.
In a statement, the team said it would "be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of a review" demanded by its sponsors.
Its major sponsors recently threatened to pull funding from the NFL team unless it considered renaming itself.
Guest : Prof Justine Ina Davies | Professor of Global Health, Institute for Applied Research at University of Birmingham|
Many medical conditions, such as a heart attack, sepsis or serious injury need high quality emergency care quickly – or the patient may die. Healthcare providers need to make critical decision in split seconds.
These time-sensitive conditions cause around half of all deaths worldwide, it’s been estimated, and they are more common in countries with lower incomes.
Guest : Lynette Maart | National Director at Black Sash|
South Africa will introduce a universal basic income grant as part of a range of packages to help the country’s unemployed, says minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu.
Guest : Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council|
While the alcohol beverage industry is smarting from the immediate ban on the sale of their product in now strengthened lockdown regulations, researchers say its what South Africa needs to address the critical shortage of hospital beds.
On Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Alcohol-related trauma was the reason for the strain on the health system.
Guest : Grant Masterson | Program Manager at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa|
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) told MPs that the 2021 local government elections will go ahead as planned despite fears of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The commission said that budget cuts since 2016 have stymied some plans to develop voter education and to recruit and pay certain staff members competitive salaries. The introduction of voter management devices has been delayed. These were meant to have been procured and used for the 2019 national and provincial elections. The devices are to replace the ageing “zip-zip” scanners used to scan voters bar-coded identity documents at voter registration stations and polling centres.
Guest : Mashudu Raphetha | President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement|
The fate of South African Airways is likely to be decided on Tuesday.
A creditors meeting will be held to vote on the national carrier's business rescue plan.
Guest : Sizwe Mbebe
new school football thought leader, blogger and columnist.
Guest : Prof Thinus Booysen | Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch|