Cecil Rhodes 'beheaded' at Cape Town monument

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
UK decision to exclude Huawei from their 5G network.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Kevin Kwan's latest book - Sex and Vanity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Kwan
Today at 18:09
SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Edge Computing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ponani Shikweni - Director at Hluvuko Designs
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment' Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call-in to the John Maytham Show on Wednesday afternoon... 15 July 2020 4:27 PM
My Transgender Life: Trans activist Zoey Black uses YouTube to tell her story Cape Town-based trans rights activist Zoey Black is using YouTube to take viewers on a remarkably personal journey of transition.... 15 July 2020 2:05 PM
View all Local
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
View all Politics
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring! "Business Process Outsourcing" is thriving – and companies such as Amazon in SA is on a hiring spree, says Clayton Williams. 15 July 2020 2:23 PM
SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector. 15 July 2020 12:36 PM
View all Business
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Cecil Rhodes 'beheaded' at Cape Town monument

Cecil Rhodes 'beheaded' at Cape Town monument

15 July 2020 12:52 PM

Guest : Reynold "Rey" Thakuli | General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks|
             Chulumanco Nkasela | member at Black People’s National Crisis Committe|

Rhodes continues to fall.
Sanparks confirming the head of Cecil Rhodes has been chopped off from a bust of the 19th century colonialist at a monument on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Erdogan Turns Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque: Islamists Rejoice, Trump Is Silent and Turkey’s Opposition Won’t Be Distracted

15 July 2020 1:11 PM

Guest : Prof Louis  Fishman | Assistant Prof at Brooklyn College|

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week issued a decree ordering the Hagia Sophia, a majestic six thousand square meter stone structure from the sixth century in Istanbul, to be opened for Muslim prayers.
It came on the same day a Turkish court revoked the 1934 decree by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish republic, which had turned it into a museum.
The Unesco World Heritage site was initially built as a sixth-century Greek Orthodox cathedral, transformed into a mosque in the 15 century, before turned into a secular architectural marvel in the 20th century.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Record year for creation of BPO jobs

15 July 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Clayton  Williams | Chief Skills officer for the Western Cape  at Business                                                              Processing Enabling South Africa (Bpesa)|

Creating or securing employment in the economic climate we are in is extremely challenging and tricky. 
 
But here are some sectors that are thriving.  Companies like Amazon are on a hiring spree. Amazon recently announced that it is on a drive to hire up to 3 000 South Africans in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA business rescue plan approved, DPE to work on launching new airline

15 July 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Linden Birns

Creditors have approved the business rescue plan for South African Airways (SAA), enabling the government to launch a new taxpayer-funded airline.

Government now has to find the money to fund the new airline and needs to commit at least R10 billion that will be required to pay for start-up operations and pay laid-off workers’ severance packages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over tobacco ban

15 July 2020 12:29 PM

Guest : Theto Mahlakoana | Senior political reporter  at EWN|

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association is back in court today to asked for urgent leave to appeal the high court's dismissal of its challenge of the ban on cigarette sales in the Supreme Court of Appeal. 
South African smokers have been left waiting for a ban on the legal sale of cigarettes to be lifted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA calls for final year teaching students to assist at under-capacitated schools

15 July 2020 12:25 PM

Guest : Dr Sara Black

Meanwhile. the Democratic Alliance has called on the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to engage Universities and FET Colleges on possible ways in which final year teaching students, who are currently distance learning, can assist incapacitating schools during the lockdown. 
In response to a parliamentary question, Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, revealed that 16 168 teachers have indicated that they suffer from comorbidities.
 While the department has indicated that substitute teachers will be appointed for those teachers who cannot report to work, it is not clear at this point whether there are enough substitute teachers to capacitate affected schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) said that it would be taking legal action against anyone who tried to disrupt schooling.

15 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Basil Manuel | Executive Director  at National Professional Teachers Organisation                                       Of South Africa (Naptosa)|

South African teachers unions have called for an immediate suspension of school reopening until after the Covid-19 peak arrives in the country.
It comes as the Council of Education Ministers said that it would be taking legal action against anyone who tried to disrupt schooling.
Last month, grades seven and 12 resumed classes; while early this month grades R, six, and 11 also returned to school.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Report with JJ Cornish

14 July 2020 1:16 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo

14 July 2020 1:13 PM

Guest : Prof John  Mason | Prof of African History  at University of Virginia|

The Washington Redskins American football team has said it will retire its name, long criticised as racist and offensive to Native Americans. 

In a statement, the team said it would "be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of a review" demanded by its sponsors.  
Its major sponsors recently threatened to pull funding from the NFL team unless it considered renaming itself.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why people don’t get emergency medical care in time: a study in South Africa

14 July 2020 1:10 PM

Guest : Prof Justine Ina  Davies | Professor of Global Health, Institute for Applied                                                                      Research at University of Birmingham|

Many medical conditions, such as a heart attack, sepsis or serious injury need high quality emergency care quickly – or the patient may die. Healthcare providers need to make critical decision in split seconds.
These time-sensitive conditions cause around half of all deaths worldwide, it’s been estimated, and they are more common in countries with lower incomes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!

Business

EWN Highlights

'We still have schools without water': Unions urge dept to close schools

15 July 2020 4:43 PM

Eskom: Load shedding a last resort to protect national grid

15 July 2020 4:10 PM

Moderna phase 1 results show coronavirus vaccine safe, induces immune response

15 July 2020 3:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA