Record year for creation of BPO jobs

Guest : Clayton Williams | Chief Skills officer for the Western Cape at Business Processing Enabling South Africa (Bpesa)|
Creating or securing employment in the economic climate we are in is extremely challenging and tricky.
But here are some sectors that are thriving. Companies like Amazon are on a hiring spree. Amazon recently announced that it is on a drive to hire up to 3 000 South Africans in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector.
Guest : Prof Louis Fishman | Assistant Prof at Brooklyn College|
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week issued a decree ordering the Hagia Sophia, a majestic six thousand square meter stone structure from the sixth century in Istanbul, to be opened for Muslim prayers.
It came on the same day a Turkish court revoked the 1934 decree by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish republic, which had turned it into a museum.
The Unesco World Heritage site was initially built as a sixth-century Greek Orthodox cathedral, transformed into a mosque in the 15 century, before turned into a secular architectural marvel in the 20th century.
Guest : Linden Birns
Creditors have approved the business rescue plan for South African Airways (SAA), enabling the government to launch a new taxpayer-funded airline.
Government now has to find the money to fund the new airline and needs to commit at least R10 billion that will be required to pay for start-up operations and pay laid-off workers’ severance packages
Guest : Reynold "Rey" Thakuli | General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks|
Chulumanco Nkasela | member at Black People’s National Crisis Committe|
Rhodes continues to fall.
Sanparks confirming the head of Cecil Rhodes has been chopped off from a bust of the 19th century colonialist at a monument on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town.
Guest : Theto Mahlakoana | Senior political reporter at EWN|
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association is back in court today to asked for urgent leave to appeal the high court's dismissal of its challenge of the ban on cigarette sales in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
South African smokers have been left waiting for a ban on the legal sale of cigarettes to be lifted.
Guest : Dr Sara Black
Meanwhile. the Democratic Alliance has called on the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to engage Universities and FET Colleges on possible ways in which final year teaching students, who are currently distance learning, can assist incapacitating schools during the lockdown.
In response to a parliamentary question, Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, revealed that 16 168 teachers have indicated that they suffer from comorbidities.
While the department has indicated that substitute teachers will be appointed for those teachers who cannot report to work, it is not clear at this point whether there are enough substitute teachers to capacitate affected schools.
Guest : Basil Manuel | Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)|
South African teachers unions have called for an immediate suspension of school reopening until after the Covid-19 peak arrives in the country.
It comes as the Council of Education Ministers said that it would be taking legal action against anyone who tried to disrupt schooling.
Last month, grades seven and 12 resumed classes; while early this month grades R, six, and 11 also returned to school.
Guest : JJ Cornish
Guest : Prof John Mason | Prof of African History at University of Virginia|
The Washington Redskins American football team has said it will retire its name, long criticised as racist and offensive to Native Americans.
In a statement, the team said it would "be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of a review" demanded by its sponsors.
Its major sponsors recently threatened to pull funding from the NFL team unless it considered renaming itself.
Guest : Prof Justine Ina Davies | Professor of Global Health, Institute for Applied Research at University of Birmingham|
Many medical conditions, such as a heart attack, sepsis or serious injury need high quality emergency care quickly – or the patient may die. Healthcare providers need to make critical decision in split seconds.
These time-sensitive conditions cause around half of all deaths worldwide, it’s been estimated, and they are more common in countries with lower incomes.