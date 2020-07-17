Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:10
Western Cape Health Department concerned by a sharp decline in child immunisations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sonia Botha
Guests
Sonia Botha
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
125
Today at 15:10
The False Hope of Antibody Testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Myers
Guests
Jonny Myers
125
Today at 15:20
Desiree-Anne Martin announced as winner of the Corona Fiction Competition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Desiree-Anne Martin - winner of the Arts24/Kwela Books Corona Fiction
Guests
Desiree-Anne Martin - winner of the Arts24/Kwela Books Corona Fiction
125
Today at 15:40
Wings Over Africa Book Launch ‘The Birders Guide to Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Mills - ornithologist
Guests
Michael Mills - ornithologist
125
Today at 15:50
MADEEGHA ANDERS - My Journey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Madeegha Anders
Guests
Madeegha Anders
125
Today at 16:10
Excess deaths rise to 11,000 in research council's latest grim Covid-19 update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Dorrington - Professor at Uct Centre For Acturial Research
Guests
Rob Dorrington - Professor at Uct Centre For Acturial Research
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
#JustTheHits with Anne Hirsch!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Hirsch - Comedian and Television Host at ...
Guests
Anne Hirsch - Comedian and Television Host at ...
125
Today at 17:05
Robert McBride appointed head of State Security Agency foreign branch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Senior Researcher at the Centre of Criminology at UCT
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Senior Researcher at the Centre of Criminology at UCT
125
Today at 17:20
Coronavirus: Russian spies target Covid-19 vaccine research
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jack Watling - RUSI
Guests
Dr Jack Watling - RUSI
125
Today at 17:46
Justin Prins | Indie/Folk Singer & Songwriter and acoustic guitarist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Prins
Guests
Justin Prins
125
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up