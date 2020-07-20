Mokonyane responds to Agrizzi claims at state capture inquiry

Guest : Jonavin Rustin | Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)



The Basic Education Department and Teachers unions have been locked in meetings this weekend.

This has the two groups try to reach a compromise about what to do with the rest fo the academic year.

Grade R, six, seven, 11, and 12 learners are back at school. Or are they.

Abseenteeism appears rife as parents refused to put their children's lives at risk with the coronavirus.

Reported in the City Press newspaper at the weekend. Government might consider closing schools for two to four weeks at the end of this month in a concession to teacher trade unions, which are pushing for full closure as the country hits the peak of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic

Government has so far been resisting the calls by unions and parent bodies to close schools, arguing that pupils were at less risk of being infected and that the recovery rate of younger people was high.

