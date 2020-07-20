Schools face closure as teachers’ unions push for classrooms to be shut

Guest : Jonavin Rustin | Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
The Basic Education Department and Teachers unions have been locked in meetings this weekend.
This has the two groups try to reach a compromise about what to do with the rest fo the academic year.
Grade R, six, seven, 11, and 12 learners are back at school. Or are they.
Abseenteeism appears rife as parents refused to put their children's lives at risk with the coronavirus.
Reported in the City Press newspaper at the weekend. Government might consider closing schools for two to four weeks at the end of this month in a concession to teacher trade unions, which are pushing for full closure as the country hits the peak of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic
Government has so far been resisting the calls by unions and parent bodies to close schools, arguing that pupils were at less risk of being infected and that the recovery rate of younger people was high.
Guest : Zumi Njongwe | Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle South Africa
Guest : Roberta Durrant | Tv Film Producer
South Africans are paying tribute to casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee, who died
due to complications caused by the coronavirus. She passed away on Sunday morning in
Johannesburg.
Moonyeenn Lee's 47 years in the film industry earned her a formidable reputation.
Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors|
Is now the 'right' time to invest in property? Could first-time home buyers be in luck?
Although the current property market is unpredictable due to uncertainty brought on by
the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdown, the rare combination of a
record low repo rate and a very bearish market is affording first-time buyers an
opportunity to get into the market, according to Yael Geffen, CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's
International Realty in a recent article on News24.
Guest : John Stupart
The State Security Agency (SSA) has opted to "err on the side of caution" with regards to
a threat radical militant group ISIS made against South Africa over its role in dealing with
insurgency in the north of Mozambique.
State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo telling News24 the country's intelligence services
were having sleepless nights over the threat and was taking it seriously.
Guest : Prof Pierre Durand
The isolation period for patients confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced.
The shortened period is in line with guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation based on global studies which have recently been conducted.
In a press briefing on Friday evening, Mkhize said most COVID-19 patients are no longer infectious after a certain amount of time.
Guest : Tony Botes | National Administrator at Security Association Of Sa|
As we adapt to a new normal so too are other industries.
Over the past weeks, shopping centres, and other public places have had to be stricter as to who they allow into their stores - particular those who are not wearing masks - as per government regulation.
On this show, and others we've had people calling into this show at how they've had to confront other shoppers for not wearing masks.
The Security Association of South Africa has sad that its guards had been trained to handle any confrontation, including arguments and fights, that broke out over the wearing of masks.
Guest : Nthakoana Ngatane
Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is set to appear before the Zondo Commission today.
She's expected to answer to allegations that she received bribes from Bosasa.
Last year, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi revealed that Mokonyane had received a monthly bribe of R50,000 between 2002 and 2016 to quash an SIU probe into corruption at the company.
Agrizzi also revealed that Mokonyane received lavish gifts from Bosasa which included chicken braai packs and cases of expensive whiskey. Her home also had security upgrades and electric faults fixed.
Guest : Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN |
Our focus continues on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
South Africa, as a country, hurtling up the charts in the number of infectious cases, globally.
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.